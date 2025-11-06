Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Huawei Mate 70 Air arrives, proving thin can still pack a punch

The phone just launched in China with big specs in a slim body.

By
0comments
Huawei
An image featuring the Mate 70 Air in three different colors.
Huawei has just unveiled its addition to the thin movement – the Mate 70 Air – officially launching in China and joining the growing list of thin, premium phones.

Huawei’s latest slim flagship lands in China


After weeks of leaks and teasers, Huawei has finally made the Mate 70 Air official in China. And just like its name suggests, this one’s all about being sleek and light (well, sort of). At only 6.6mm thin, it’s not quite as razor-thin as the Galaxy S25 Edge (5.8mm) or the iPhone Air (5.6mm), but it’s still incredibly slim considering what it packs inside.

The new Mate 70 Air is 6.6mm. | Image credit – Huawei

The phone weighs 208 grams, which is way more than the 160-ish grams of the Air and Edge, but it manages to squeeze in a huge 6,500mAh battery with 66W wired charging – that’s almost double what its thin competitors offer.

Inside, you get a large 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery. | Image credit – Huawei

Up front, you’re getting a huge 7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2760 × 1320 pixels. Huawei claims the panel can hit up to 4000 nits of peak brightness, and it even supports stylus input – something we don’t see too often in this category.

Color-wise, the Mate 70 Air comes in three finishes:

  • Gold and silver brocade
  • White feather robe
  • Obsidian black

Huawei Mate 70 Air in the colors listed above. | Image credit – Huawei

It’s also IP68 certified, which is pretty much standard for flagships now. Around the back, there’s a large circular camera island housing three sensors – a 50 MP main, 12 MP telephoto, and 8 MP ultra-wide – while the front packs a 10.7MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, Huawei offers two chip options depending on your RAM configuration. The 12 GB RAM model runs on the Kirin 9020B, while the 16 GB version steps up to the Kirin 9020A. Both can be paired with either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.

And here’s the full price breakdown in China:

  • 12 GB + 256 GB – CNY 4,199 (~$590 when directly converted)
  • 12 GB + 512 GB – CNY 4,699 (~$660 when directly converted)
  • 16 GB + 256 GB – CNY 4,699 (~$660 when directly converted)
  • 16 GB + 512 GB – CNY 5,199 (~$730 when directly converted)

For now, it’s a China-only release, and it’ll probably stay that way. I mean, definitely don’t count on it to ever reach the US. Still, you could import one if you’re really curious, but don’t forget – there’s no Google services support and a few other software limitations you’ll have to deal with.

Huawei’s answer to the iPhone Air and Galaxy Edge


The Mate 70 Air feels like Huawei’s response to the iPhone Air and Galaxy Edge – a thin and stylish flagship that doesn’t compromise too much on performance or battery life. Huawei seems to want to prove it’s possible to make a slim device that still feels like a powerhouse.

That said, with its 7-inch display, the phone is basically flirting with tablet territory. Even if it’s thin, holding it up for a call might look a bit ridiculous.

Would you consider importing the Mate 70 Air?

Vote View Result

Can Huawei’s Air take off?


This year’s thin phone trend isn’t exactly taking the world by storm. Samsung reportedly dropped plans for the next Galaxy S26 Edge, and the iPhone Air’s sales aren’t shaping up to what Apple hoped for. So Huawei might be walking into a tough market.

Still, the Mate 70 Air might have a fighting chance. It’s more affordable than the others in China, offers solid specs, and packs that huge battery. Maybe that’s exactly what Huawei needs to stand out in this new crowd.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
