A surprising Galaxy S26 Plus upgrade could make it feel more like the S26 Ultra
Samsung may be preparing a key change to the Galaxy S26 Plus.
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Samsung was widely expected to play it safe with the Galaxy S26 lineup and introduce very few changes from the Galaxy S25 models. However, it appears that at least one of the models may turn out quite different from its predecessor.
Samsung may increase the size of the Galaxy S26 Plus’ display. Instead of the 6.7-inch display we’ve seen on the S25 Plus, this year’s model may feature a 6.9-inch screen. The new leak, shared by Tech Informer, suggests the S26 Plus may match the screen size of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
If this leak is accurate, the Galaxy S26 Plus could become one of the most surprising Samsung releases. However, the source of the information doesn’t have any specific track record.
Moreover, no other source has mentioned a larger display for the S26 Plus, and various very reliable sources have confirmed that the zoom camera will remain with a 10MP sensor. If the new leak is wrong about one of the specs, it’s likely also wrong about the rest.
Either way, Samsung is the only major brand with a Plus device. Apple discontinued the larger base model after the iPhone 16 Plus, and Google’s only bigger device is the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Considering the source, I don’t think the S26 Plus is going to feature a display as large as the one on the S26 Ultra, but I would be intrigued if that rumor turns out to be true. What if people suddenly realize they prefer a larger phone at a lower price?
Galaxy S26 Plus may have a larger display
Samsung may increase the size of the Galaxy S26 Plus’ display. Instead of the 6.7-inch display we’ve seen on the S25 Plus, this year’s model may feature a 6.9-inch screen. The new leak, shared by Tech Informer, suggests the S26 Plus may match the screen size of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
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Besides the screen of the S26 Plus, the new leak also includes widely different information about the zoom camera on all three models. According to it, the telephoto camera will feature a 12MP sensor, though most reports so far have been about a 10MP sensor.
Take it with a grain of salt
The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a slightly larger display than the S25 Plus. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
If this leak is accurate, the Galaxy S26 Plus could become one of the most surprising Samsung releases. However, the source of the information doesn’t have any specific track record.
Moreover, no other source has mentioned a larger display for the S26 Plus, and various very reliable sources have confirmed that the zoom camera will remain with a 10MP sensor. If the new leak is wrong about one of the specs, it’s likely also wrong about the rest.
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Would you buy a Galaxy S26 Plus if it had a larger display?
No, I still prefer the S26 Ultra
31.53%
Maybe, if the specs are not much lower
45.95%
Yes, I buy the Ultra only for the larger screen
22.52%
Either way, Samsung is the only major brand with a Plus device. Apple discontinued the larger base model after the iPhone 16 Plus, and Google’s only bigger device is the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
That would be an interesting experiment
Considering the source, I don’t think the S26 Plus is going to feature a display as large as the one on the S26 Ultra, but I would be intrigued if that rumor turns out to be true. What if people suddenly realize they prefer a larger phone at a lower price?
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