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A surprising Galaxy S26 Plus upgrade could make it feel more like the S26 Ultra

Samsung may be preparing a key change to the Galaxy S26 Plus.

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A Galaxy S25 Ultra and a Galaxy S25 Plus in a man’s hand, held like playing cards, showing their backs.
Samsung was widely expected to play it safe with the Galaxy S26 lineup and introduce very few changes from the Galaxy S25 models. However, it appears that at least one of the models may turn out quite different from its predecessor.

Galaxy S26 Plus may have a larger display


Samsung may increase the size of the Galaxy S26 Plus’ display. Instead of the 6.7-inch display we’ve seen on the S25 Plus, this year’s model may feature a 6.9-inch screen. The new leak, shared by Tech Informer, suggests the S26 Plus may match the screen size of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

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Besides the screen of the S26 Plus, the new leak also includes widely different information about the zoom camera on all three models. According to it, the telephoto camera will feature a 12MP sensor, though most reports so far have been about a 10MP sensor.

Take it with a grain of salt



If this leak is accurate, the Galaxy S26 Plus could become one of the most surprising Samsung releases. However, the source of the information doesn’t have any specific track record.

Moreover, no other source has mentioned a larger display for the S26 Plus, and various very reliable sources have confirmed that the zoom camera will remain with a 10MP sensor. If the new leak is wrong about one of the specs, it’s likely also wrong about the rest.

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Would you buy a Galaxy S26 Plus if it had a larger display?
No, I still prefer the S26 Ultra
31.53%
Maybe, if the specs are not much lower
45.95%
Yes, I buy the Ultra only for the larger screen
22.52%
111 Votes


Either way, Samsung is the only major brand with a Plus device. Apple discontinued the larger base model after the iPhone 16 Plus, and Google’s only bigger device is the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

That would be an interesting experiment


Considering the source, I don’t think the S26 Plus is going to feature a display as large as the one on the S26 Ultra, but I would be intrigued if that rumor turns out to be true. What if people suddenly realize they prefer a larger phone at a lower price?

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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