OnePlus 15T may be the small powerhouse with a giant battery many have been dreaming of
OnePlus is reportedly working on an exciting small-screen flagship.
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OnePlus 13T | Image credit – OnePlus
We’ve heard that OnePlus may be working on a successor to the OnePlus 13T, known as the OnePlus 13S in India, in October. Now, new details have surfaced, confirming that the OnePlus 15T is in development and may be an exciting small-screen device.
OnePlus still plans to launch the OnePlus 15T, and accessories for the device are already in the trial production phase, according to a new report (source in Chinese) from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station. Like its predecessor, the device may feature a 6.31-inch display, though it’ll have the same 165 Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 15. The display will be completely flat and with symmetric, narrow bezels.
Digital Chat Station said that the OnePlus 15T may be the only small-screen performance smartphone. We’ve already heard that it may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which would fit the flagship description.
However, Samsung’s base Galaxy S26 is also likely to feature a 6.3-inch display and Qualcomm’s best chipset. Apple’s smaller iPhone 17 Pro is also a 6.3-inch smartphone with top-tier performance, and while the Google Pixel 10 Pro may not reach the same performance, it matches the screen size.
The difference may lie in the price. The OnePlus 15 already starts at $899, so the OnePlus 15T should be more affordable. Of course, we don’t know whether OnePlus is going to even release it outside of China, so we need to wait before getting properly excited about it.
If OnePlus launches the OnePlus 15T outside of China, it has the potential to be a huge success for the company. Not everyone wants a small device, but almost everyone wants a cheaper phone. OnePlus appears capable of delivering a great deal, which could be difficult for other brands to challenge.
We’ve heard that OnePlus may be working on a successor to the OnePlus 13T, known as the OnePlus 13S in India, in October. Now, new details have surfaced, confirming that the OnePlus 15T is in development and may be an exciting small-screen device.
The OnePlus 15T may feature flagship specs in a 6.3-inch device
OnePlus still plans to launch the OnePlus 15T, and accessories for the device are already in the trial production phase, according to a new report (source in Chinese) from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station. Like its predecessor, the device may feature a 6.31-inch display, though it’ll have the same 165 Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 15. The display will be completely flat and with symmetric, narrow bezels.
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Probably the most exciting upgrade would be the battery, which is tipped to have a capacity of about 7,000 mAh. The OnePlus 15T may also feature a metal frame and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
A small-screen flagship
OnePlus 15. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Digital Chat Station said that the OnePlus 15T may be the only small-screen performance smartphone. We’ve already heard that it may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which would fit the flagship description.
However, Samsung’s base Galaxy S26 is also likely to feature a 6.3-inch display and Qualcomm’s best chipset. Apple’s smaller iPhone 17 Pro is also a 6.3-inch smartphone with top-tier performance, and while the Google Pixel 10 Pro may not reach the same performance, it matches the screen size.
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What is the perfect size for a smartphone?
Under 6 inches
27.83%
6-6.5 inches
60.87%
6.5-6.9 inches
9.13%
7 inches and more
1.3%
The size doesn’t matter for me
0.87%
The difference may lie in the price. The OnePlus 15 already starts at $899, so the OnePlus 15T should be more affordable. Of course, we don’t know whether OnePlus is going to even release it outside of China, so we need to wait before getting properly excited about it.
OnePlus could challenge the competition
If OnePlus launches the OnePlus 15T outside of China, it has the potential to be a huge success for the company. Not everyone wants a small device, but almost everyone wants a cheaper phone. OnePlus appears capable of delivering a great deal, which could be difficult for other brands to challenge.
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