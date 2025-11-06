Apple might give the next-generation iPhone Air what it desperately needs
A rumored dual-camera setup might fix the flaw that’s kept you from upgrading.
iPhone Air. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Next year, Apple’s second-gen iPhone Air might finally get a feature it really needs – a second camera.
Leak hints at dual cameras
We are still about a year away from the iPhone Air 2 (2026), but leaks are already popping up. The latest one suggests Apple could add two cameras on the back. If true, this would be a major upgrade over the current Air, which only has a single 48 MP camera.
Word is Apple might pair the main camera with an ultra-wide lens, likely another 48 MP sensor. That would put the Air on par with the current iPhone 17, which already rocks two 48 MP cameras.
This is how the next iPhone Air 2 might look like. | Image credit – Digital Chat Station
Right now, the Air only has a single 48 MP sensor, and Apple’s “Fusion camera equals four cameras” marketing doesn’t change the fact it’s still one lens. That, combined with a smaller battery, might explain why the Air hasn’t been selling as strongly as Apple hoped. A proper camera upgrade could give the next model the boost it needs.
Apple isn’t done with the Air yet
Adding another camera shows Apple isn’t ready to retire the Air. It is clearly testing whether a stronger feature set could convince people to spend $1,000 on it. Right now, as sleek as the current Air is, it struggles to justify its price tag.
Thin phones like the Air or Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge look great, but cutting corners on specs for style hasn’t worked out well. Sales for these models show that compromise hurts. If Apple manages to pack better cameras and still keep the slim form, that could change the game.
Big upgrades could redefine the Air
There’s still plenty of time before the iPhone Air 2 arrives, so things could shift. But a better camera setup seems like a no-brainer. And if Apple finally decides to go with silicon-carbon batteries, we could even see a much bigger battery alongside the improved cameras.
It’s a lot to hope for, but upgrades to both camera and battery could give the Air the boost it needs.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: