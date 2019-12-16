Best new phones expected in 2021

Best new phones in H1 2021





With 2020 nearly behind us, it’s time to turn our gaze towards 2021 and the exciting new gadgets it will most certainly have in store for us. What’s coming out next year? There are some phones like iPhones and Galaxies that will certainly be unveiled at one point or another, while others are veiled in uncertainty and mystery. We will try our best to give you a general rundown of what’s to be expected in terms of device announcements.Some of the trends that will define 2021 include continuous expansion of 5G support on both high-end and mid-range devices, as well as quite possibly the first phones with true under-screen selfie cameras. Bezels and notches will get smaller, though screen sizes probably won’t grow up that much more.With that in mind, here are the broad strokes of what we expect in 2021 as far as major phone announcements go.