Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo

Rear view of the OnePlus 13R, showcasing its circular camera module.
Want serious performance at a mid-range price? Well, the OnePlus 13R might be the ideal choice. This device packs a truly high-end processor, and you can still get it at an irresistible price. Yep, the OnePlus Store still gives you a huge $150 discount that you can't pass up.

12/256GB OnePlus 13R: Save $150 with a trade-in

$449 99
$599 99
$150 off (25%)
Save $50 on the OnePlus 13R with coupon code "JUNE25", applied at checkout. You can also get a $100 recycling award by trading in any phone in any condition. Also, the official OnePlus Store gives you a OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic case free of charge ($24.99 value)! Don't miss out!
Buy at OnePlus

Let's break it down—you get $50 off the phone's original $599.99 price when you apply "JUNE25" coupon at checkout. On top of that, you receive a $100 recycling award with any phone trade-in in any condition. Also, the official store lets you grab a $25 OnePlus 13R Sandstone Magnetic case free of charge. That's a solid $175 total discount that no other merchant is offering!

With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, this is easily the most powerful mid-ranger of 2025. The Android phone is also paired with 12GB RAM, ensuring a buttery-smooth gaming and multitasking experience.

But it's not just the performance that's impressive here. You also get a stunning 6.78-inch ProXDR AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As we've noted in our OnePlus 13R review, it surpasses the Pixel 8a's touchscreen, offering better color accuracy and higher brightness levels. As if that's not enough, it packs Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, which keeps the display responsive at all times.

The camera isn't half-bad, either. With its 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide sensor, the device captures lovely images with excellent colors and plenty of detail. Low-light camera performance is just as good.

Add to this a 6,000mAh battery that gives you over 18 hours of on-screen time with web browsing and 80W wired charging support, and you've got the whole package. As you can see, the OnePlus 13R indeed is among the best mid-range phones. While affordable even at its standard price, the device is a definite bargain at $150 off with coupon and trade-in. Don't miss out on this amazing OnePlus Store promo!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
