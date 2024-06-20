Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect

By
0comments
iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect
It is not very often that we see any battery upgrades with Apple's iPhones, but this year might be a little different in that regard. Word on the street is that several models of the iPhone 16 series will be getting larger batteries compared to their predecessors.

Besides the changes in battery capacity, we also expect to see a new chipset across the whole iPhone 16 lineup, which might bring along better power efficiency and aid battery life even further.

iPhone 16 expected battery upgrades


As mentioned earlier, we expect larger batteries for several of the new iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Plus, however, will actually get a downgrade, going down by almost 9% of the iPhone 15 Plus' battery size.

Battery capacity/phoneBattery size
iPhone 163,561mAh (+6% vs previous model's 3,349mAh battery)*
iPhone 16 Plus4,006mAh (-8.6%vs previous model's 4,383mAh battery)*
iPhone 16 Pro3,355mAh (+2.47% vs previous model's 3274mAh battery)*
iPhone 16 Pro Max4676mAh (+5.58% vs previous model's 4,422mAh battery)*
*-rumored battery sizes
 
We also expect the new Apple A18 and A18 Pro chipsets to offer significantly better power efficiency, extending the battery life while also improving performance thanks to TSMC's second-generation 3nm process (dubbed N3E).

The first generation of TSMC's 3nm process produced powerful chips like Apple's A17 Pro silicon, but it did not have the greatest balance between power consumption and delivery, which is what the N3E process is said to correct.

iPhone 16 expected charging upgrades


Sadly, unlike the battery life, we have no leaks or reports to lean on for any speculation about the charging speeds of the iPhone 16 series. The way we see it, the possibility of any upgrades on this front are 50/50.

On one hand, it will the second year in a row when all iPhone models have USB-C, which allows faster charging than the 20-27W iPhones are capable of at the moment. On the other hand, Apple is suuuper slow to adopt any upgrades, especially those regarding the battery life and charging experience, so there's a good chance nothing will change.

For now, these are the iPhone 16 series expected charging speeds:
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

AT&T closing the community forum where subscribers could vent
AT&T closing the community forum where subscribers could vent
Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets
Realme brings its “flagship killer,” the GT 6, to international markets
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
Amazon's uber-juicy deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back, saving you $270
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Fitbit app settings are getting a Material You makeover
Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more
Weekly deals under $100: Save on the Moto G Stylus (2023), JBL headphones, and more
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless