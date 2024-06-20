iPhone 16 Battery and charging: Here's what to expect
It is not very often that we see any battery upgrades with Apple's iPhones, but this year might be a little different in that regard. Word on the street is that several models of the iPhone 16 series will be getting larger batteries compared to their predecessors.
Besides the changes in battery capacity, we also expect to see a new chipset across the whole iPhone 16 lineup, which might bring along better power efficiency and aid battery life even further.
iPhone 16 expected battery upgrades
As mentioned earlier, we expect larger batteries for several of the new iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Plus, however, will actually get a downgrade, going down by almost 9% of the iPhone 15 Plus' battery size.
*-rumored battery sizes
|Battery capacity/phone
|Battery size
|iPhone 16
|3,561mAh (+6% vs previous model's 3,349mAh battery)*
|iPhone 16 Plus
|4,006mAh (-8.6%vs previous model's 4,383mAh battery)*
|iPhone 16 Pro
|3,355mAh (+2.47% vs previous model's 3274mAh battery)*
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|4676mAh (+5.58% vs previous model's 4,422mAh battery)*
We also expect the new Apple A18 and A18 Pro chipsets to offer significantly better power efficiency, extending the battery life while also improving performance thanks to TSMC's second-generation 3nm process (dubbed N3E).
The first generation of TSMC's 3nm process produced powerful chips like Apple's A17 Pro silicon, but it did not have the greatest balance between power consumption and delivery, which is what the N3E process is said to correct.
iPhone 16 expected charging upgrades
Sadly, unlike the battery life, we have no leaks or reports to lean on for any speculation about the charging speeds of the iPhone 16 series. The way we see it, the possibility of any upgrades on this front are 50/50.
On one hand, it will the second year in a row when all iPhone models have USB-C, which allows faster charging than the 20-27W iPhones are capable of at the moment. On the other hand, Apple is suuuper slow to adopt any upgrades, especially those regarding the battery life and charging experience, so there's a good chance nothing will change.
For now, these are the iPhone 16 series expected charging speeds:
- 27W wired charging (with more powerful Apple chargers)
- 15W wireless charging (with MagSafe chargers)
