Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals: Pre-order promos and prices to expect
Galaxy S25 render. | Image credit – OnLeaks
As 2025 draws near, Samsung fans are bracing for the next big Unpacked event. That's right, the Galaxy S25 lineup is coming soon! While it's too early to say exactly when we can expect the new vanilla model, S25 Plus, and the mighty S25 Ultra, it's already time to prepare for the upcoming pre-order deals.
As you probably know, various online merchants and carriers launch fantastic pre-order sales on the latest flagship line from Samsung every year. We think history will repeat in January 2025, when we expect the Galaxy Unpacked event. Once the latest phones get unveiled, you'll have about 10 to 14 days to grab epic pre-order discounts at the Samsung Store and elsewhere.
Why is that? Well, all Galaxy S25 models will possibly retain the MSRP of their predecessors, which is rather steep. For reference, the vanilla S24 starts at $799.99, with the Plus model costing another $200. As the most premium of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also the most expensive, starting at a hefty $1,299.99.
If you're thinking about getting the latest Galaxy S25 models, stay with us! Over here, we'll share what discounts to expect at the Samsung Store, Amazon, and major US carriers like Verizon. Hopefully, we'll help you find the best offer for your needs! As you may know, the upcoming phones will most likely have a steep starting price, so scoring a great deal will undoubtedly be welcome.
Check out the hottest current deals for the Galaxy S24 Series in case you don't really intend to upgrade to a newer model immediately after the Unpacked event.
Before we continue, let's address the elephant in the room—the upcoming Galaxy S25 Slim. Rumored to be slimmer (pun intended!) than other Galaxy S25 models, the handset could be unveiled during next month's Unpacked event. However, there's been no official confirmation yet, meaning all the gossip could be nothing more than mere speculation. Stay tuned for more on the Galaxy S25 Slim.
Galaxy S25 deals at the Samsung Store
Typically, the Samsung Store launches the best discounts on its flagship series, and we expect the same with the Galaxy S25 lineup. Usually, the official store launches a reservation campaign first, giving away users a $50 Samsung Credit with pre-reservations.
When the pre-order campaign goes live at the official store, users might get up to $750 trade-in credit and a free storage upgrade on the mighty S25 Ultra. Aside from that, you might get a $100 eCertificate that works with the Samsung Store.
Judging from last year's campaign, the Galaxy S25 Plus might also be available for up to $650 off with trade-ins. Users could get a free storage upgrade. On top of that, we expect the official store to sweeten the pot with a $75 eCertificate for online purchases.
A similar pre-order promo could be available for the vanilla Galaxy S25. This puppy could arrive for up to $550 off with trade-ins plus a $25 eCertificate for additional purchases at the online store.
Typically, the official store has online exclusive colors in stock and lets you get additional discounts with Samsung Offer Programs.
Galaxy S25 deals at Amazon
Usually, Amazon also offers pre-order bargains for the Galaxy S25 lineup. Those aren't quite as sweet as the official store's, so keep that in mind.
- The Galaxy S25 Ultra could be available with a free storage upgrade and a $200 Amazon Gift Card.
- We expect the Galaxy S25 Plus to be available with free storage upgrades and a $150 Amazon Gift Card.
- If history is any indication, the vanilla model will also be available with a free storage upgrade and a $50 gift card on Amazon.
Galaxy S25 deals at Best Buy
Just like Amazon, Best Buy also typically offers free storage upgrades during the Galaxy S25 pre-order campaign. Coupled with the maximum trade-in credit of up to $750, you could save up to $870 on your next Galaxy S25 model. The merchant might also give away eGift Cards of $50-$150, similar to Amazon.
Galaxy S25 deals at Verizon
We expect hefty discounts on the Galaxy S25 lineup at Verizon as well. The vanilla and its Plus sibling usually arrive for $0.00/mo with eligible trade-ins, while the Ultra usually comes for up to $1,000 off. Moreover, the carrier might offer free storage upgrades on all three models.
Galaxy S25 deals at T-Mobile
Are you more of a T-Mobile fan? There should be amazing pre-order sales on the Galaxy S25 lineup at the official store with T-Mobile plans. Usually, the carrier gives the best discounts to those who activate, switch to, or have a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.
If you're on either of those and provide an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $800 off your new Galaxy S25 model.
Galaxy S25 deals at AT&T
Once the Unpacked event finishes, you should also be able to pre-order any of the three models with an AT&T plan. Similarly to Verizon, AT&T might require users to provide eligible trade-ins and pick a select plan to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The other two models should arrive at $0.00/mo for 36 months. A free storage upgrade might also be available here.
