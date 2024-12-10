Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals: Pre-order promos and prices to expect

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As 2025 draws near, Samsung fans are bracing for the next big Unpacked event. That's right, the Galaxy S25 lineup is coming soon! While it's too early to say exactly when we can expect the new vanilla model, S25 Plus, and the mighty S25 Ultra, it's already time to prepare for the upcoming pre-order deals.

Why is that? Well, all Galaxy S25 models will possibly retain the MSRP of their predecessors, which is rather steep. For reference, the vanilla S24 starts at $799.99, with the Plus model costing another $200. As the most premium of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is also the most expensive, starting at a hefty $1,299.99.

As you probably know, various online merchants and carriers launch fantastic pre-order sales on the latest flagship line from Samsung every year. We think history will repeat in January 2025, when we expect the Galaxy Unpacked event. Once the latest phones get unveiled, you'll have about 10 to 14 days to grab epic pre-order discounts at the Samsung Store and elsewhere.

If you're thinking about getting the latest Galaxy S25 models, stay with us! Over here, we'll share what discounts to expect at the Samsung Store, Amazon, and major US carriers like Verizon. Hopefully, we'll help you find the best offer for your needs! As you may know, the upcoming phones will most likely have a steep starting price, so scoring a great deal will undoubtedly be welcome.

Check out the hottest current deals for the Galaxy S24 Series in case you don't really intend to upgrade to a newer model immediately after the Unpacked event.

Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB is now $321 off on Amazon

The S24 Ultra is at discounted prices on Amazon. You can now save $321 on the model with 512GB of storage. Not all colors arrive at the same discount.
$321 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+, 256GB: Now $153 off at Amazon

The Galaxy S24+ is also available on Amazon. At the moment, the exciting Samsung device with 256GB of storage sells for 15% off, saving you $153.
$153 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24, 256GB: Now $80 off at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 with 256GB of storage is now $80 cheaper than usual at Amazon. At present, the only discounted color option is the one in Marble Gray.
$80 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24 Ultra is up to $750 off with trade-in

You can purchase a fully unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra via the official Samsung store. The almighty AI genius arrives for up to $750 off with an eligible phone trade-in. This is the 256GB model.
$750 off (58%) Trade-in
$549 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24+: up to $600 off with eligible trade-in

If you don't care much for the latest and greatest flagship model from Samsung, consider the S24+. The middle member of the S24 family is currently up to $600 off with eligible trade-ins.
$600 off (54%) Trade-in
$519 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24: save up to $400 with a trade-in

The S24 arrives at Samsung as well. Right now, there are no discounts available before trade-ins, but you can trade in an eligible device to save up to $400. Online exclusive colors available.
$400 off (50%) Trade-in
$399 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung


Jump to:

Before we continue, let's address the elephant in the room—the upcoming Galaxy S25 Slim. Rumored to be slimmer (pun intended!) than other Galaxy S25 models, the handset could be unveiled during next month's Unpacked event. However, there's been no official confirmation yet, meaning all the gossip could be nothing more than mere speculation. Stay tuned for more on the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Galaxy S25 deals at the Samsung Store


Typically, the Samsung Store launches the best discounts on its flagship series, and we expect the same with the Galaxy S25 lineup. Usually, the official store launches a reservation campaign first, giving away users a $50 Samsung Credit with pre-reservations.

When the pre-order campaign goes live at the official store, users might get up to $750 trade-in credit and a free storage upgrade on the mighty S25 Ultra. Aside from that, you might get a $100 eCertificate that works with the Samsung Store.

Judging from last year's campaign, the Galaxy S25 Plus might also be available for up to $650 off with trade-ins. Users could get a free storage upgrade. On top of that, we expect the official store to sweeten the pot with a $75 eCertificate for online purchases.

A similar pre-order promo could be available for the vanilla Galaxy S25. This puppy could arrive for up to $550 off with trade-ins plus a $25 eCertificate for additional purchases at the online store.

Typically, the official store has online exclusive colors in stock and lets you get additional discounts with Samsung Offer Programs.

Galaxy S25 deals at Amazon


Usually, Amazon also offers pre-order bargains for the Galaxy S25 lineup. Those aren't quite as sweet as the official store's, so keep that in mind.

  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra could be available with a free storage upgrade and a $200 Amazon Gift Card.
  • We expect the Galaxy S25 Plus to be available with free storage upgrades and a $150 Amazon Gift Card.
  • If history is any indication, the vanilla model will also be available with a free storage upgrade and a $50 gift card on Amazon.

Recommended Stories

Galaxy S25 deals at Best Buy


Just like Amazon, Best Buy also typically offers free storage upgrades during the Galaxy S25 pre-order campaign. Coupled with the maximum trade-in credit of up to $750, you could save up to $870 on your next Galaxy S25 model. The merchant might also give away eGift Cards of $50-$150, similar to Amazon.

Galaxy S25 deals at Verizon


We expect hefty discounts on the Galaxy S25 lineup at Verizon as well. The vanilla and its Plus sibling usually arrive for $0.00/mo with eligible trade-ins, while the Ultra usually comes for up to $1,000 off. Moreover, the carrier might offer free storage upgrades on all three models.

Galaxy S25 deals at T-Mobile


Are you more of a T-Mobile fan? There should be amazing pre-order sales on the Galaxy S25 lineup at the official store with T-Mobile plans. Usually, the carrier gives the best discounts to those who activate, switch to, or have a Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. 

If you're on either of those and provide an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $800 off your new Galaxy S25 model.

Galaxy S25 deals at AT&T


Once the Unpacked event finishes, you should also be able to pre-order any of the three models with an AT&T plan. Similarly to Verizon, AT&T might require users to provide eligible trade-ins and pick a select plan to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

The other two models should arrive at $0.00/mo for 36 months. A free storage upgrade might also be available here.

Also see:

Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

