Home Discussions You are here Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Question Lollo • Published: Jun 05, 2025, 2:33 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Lollo Arena Apprentice Original poster • 2d ago ... Hi, I'd like to buy a new phone, but I'm undecided between the nothing phone 2 and nothing phone 3a. Or to wait on the nothing phone 3. What do you advise? Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... It depends, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be a real flagship – meaning top specs, so it'll probably be more expensive. So the question is are looking for a great midranger or a true flagship, in any case it should be announced soon so it's worth to wait a bit to see which one you prefer. Like Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... I would absolutely wait for the Phone (3). We now know that it will be releasing soon, so you won't have to wait much longer. For me, this year was all about the OnePlus 13 versus the Phone (3), and I won't lie: even though I'm rocking the OnePlus 13 (and loving it), Nothing may still win me over. 😁 Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 2d ago ... Nothing is definitely stepping their game up. Like Reactions All Quote Atassell86 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... If you liked rhat phone ud ove a OnePlus 13! Like Reactions All Quote Reawakened_Gamer Arena Apprentice • 23h ago ... Okay , Lets examine the current factsNothing Phone 2 is on sale on amazon and flipkart and price is reduced to 40k INR ( their own website )phone 3a is med range and cheap glyphs are there Phone 2 has glyphs and more but camera js still s**t. Phone 3 is going to be awesome and true flagship probably sturdier and faster and smooth. Phone 2 has wireless (15w) and reverse wireless (5w) charging too along with 50 w wired. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed: