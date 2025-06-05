Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

Question
Arena Apprentice
Join the discussion
Lollo
Lollo
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 2d ago

Hi,

I'd like to buy a new phone, but I'm undecided between the nothing phone 2 and nothing phone 3a. Or to wait on the nothing phone 3. What do you advise?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

It depends, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be a real flagship – meaning top specs, so it'll probably be more expensive. So the question is are looking for a great midranger or a true flagship, in any case it should be announced soon so it's worth to wait a bit to see which one you prefer.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Stanislav Serbezov
Stanislav Serbezov
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

I would absolutely wait for the Phone (3). We now know that it will be releasing soon, so you won't have to wait much longer. For me, this year was all about the OnePlus 13 versus the Phone (3), and I won't lie: even though I'm rocking the OnePlus 13 (and loving it), Nothing may still win me over. 😁

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

Nothing is definitely stepping their game up.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Atassell86
Atassell86
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

If you liked rhat phone ud ove a OnePlus 13!


Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Reawakened_Gamer
Reawakened_Gamer
Arena Apprentice
• 23h ago

Okay , Lets examine the current facts

Nothing Phone 2 is on sale on amazon and flipkart and price is reduced to 40k INR ( their own website )

phone 3a is med range and cheap glyphs are there

Phone 2 has glyphs and more but camera js still s**t.

Phone 3 is going to be awesome and true flagship probably sturdier and faster and smooth.

Phone 2 has wireless (15w) and reverse wireless (5w) charging too along with 50 w wired.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless