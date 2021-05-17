Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Samsung Apple Picks Google Asus Xiaomi Music Audio

The phones with best speakers to get in 2021

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
May 17, 2021, 8:30 AM
The phones with best speakers to get in 2021
I'm sure most of us agree that being able to enjoy music is one of life's greatest privileges. Music is a universal language that can make many of us feel a range of strong emotions, often effortlessly, be those happy, sad, determined or chill, in both the darkest and brightest of days.

Not so unrelated is the fact that we all have phones in our pockets and most of us rely on those little computers for everything, including watching movies, gaming and listening to music. Some of us might do all that with wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers for better immersion, but most users likely prefer the convenience of simply relying on their phone's built-in speakers.


We asked and you told us – phone speaker quality matters!


A few weeks ago we asked you – does phone speaker quality matter? Nearly 80% of the voters said yes – "Speaker quality matters to me and I want better phone speakers in the future". Just over 15% of the voters said that they're happy with how phone speakers sound right now, while only about 5% said speaker quality isn't important to them.

Those aren't surprising results by any means. And while curiously many phone manufacturers don't seem to put that much focus on speakers and sound quality as a whole, there are still some modern smartphones that do provide a great audio experience. Let's take a look at them...

The phones with best speakers to get in 2021


For this list we've tested recent flagships side-by-side to see hear which ones are particularly impressive in the sound quality department. So without further ado, we present to you the top smartphones with the best speakers you can get right now.

Phones with best sound quality, a summarized list:
  • Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Google Pixel 4 XL
  • Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G

Asus ROG Phone 5 series


Asus ROG Phone 5
9.0

Asus ROG Phone 5

The Good

  • Amazing speakers
  • Super-smooth AMOLED screen
  • Long battery life and 65W charging
  • Highly customizable
  • AirTriggers
  • Optional ROG gaming accessories
  • Striking, stylish design

The Bad

  • Limited availability
Buy at Amazon $879 at eBay $712 at Newegg
Speaker clarityStereo separationBass reproduction
9/1010/1010/10

As we said in our Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate review, that phone and its two other variants – the Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 produce such outstanding audio that it puts even tablets and some laptops to shame.

The ROG Phone 5 features dual front-firing speakers, meaning you get a true, wide stereo effect and the sound is aimed right at your face, as opposed to what you can expect from the single down-firing speaker most phones employ. The bass of the ROG Phone 5 is notably more present than on most phones even by default, but if you take advantage of the phone's built-in music equalizer, you can boost the low-end further for an even more impactful music and gaming experience. And by the way, unlike most flagships, this one has a headphone jack too.

The ROG Phone 5 is by far the winner in bass, loudness and stereo separation. An honorable mention also goes to this phone's predecessor – the Asus ROG Phone 3, which too is leaps ahead of most flagship phones in terms of sound reproduction, similarly sporting capable dual front-firing speakers.
 

Google Pixel 4 XL


Google Pixel 4 XL
9.0

Google Pixel 4 XL

The Good

  • Premium build quality and feel
  • Excellent cameras with useful software additions
  • Clear, crisp display
  • Fast, accurate face unlock
  • Smarter Google Assistant and local computing

The Bad

  • Large top bezel doesn't look pretty
  • Only 64GB base storage
  • Battery life is good but not great
  • Motion Sense is intuitive but limited as of yet
Deal $280 at eBay $580 at Amazon $19 at BestBuy
$425 at Overstock $750 at Newegg
Speaker clarityStereo separationBass reproduction
10/107/105/10

Google seems to be going backwards. While the new Pixel 5 isn't going to blow anyone away with stunning sound, even if it's clear and competent, the older Pixel 4 XL is quite impressive, and to this day ahead of what you'll hear from most other smartphones.

Deservingly getting the second best spot on this list, the Pixel 4 XL packs a very competent down-firing speaker and a high quality earpiece that doubles as the second speaker, with the two together delivering a good stereo experience. Of course, it's not like having two equally strong front-firing speakers like on the ROG Phone 5, but what we get on the Pixel 4 XL is probably the best you can expect from this setup.

Music sounds clear, and while the bass isn't strong by any means, it's present.
 

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max


Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
9.0

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Good

  • Largest, toughest display on an iPhone
  • The best camera set on an iPhone
  • Double the base storage of its predecessor
  • Futureproof 5G support with bands record
  • Best water-resistance on a general purpose phone

The Bad

  • Static 60Hz display refresh on a $1099 phone
  • Blocky and heavy compared to its peers
  • Expensive $599 body repair if you crack the rear
  • No power adapter in the box, slow charging
Deal $1100 at Verizon Deal $1099 at Apple Deal $1100 at AT&T
Deal $1099 at Verizon Deal $1000 at BestBuy Deal $1100 at BestBuy Deal $1100 at Apple Deal $1100 at Target $1199 at Amazon $1100 at eBay $1320 at Newegg $1386 at Overstock
Speaker clarityStereo separationBass reproduction
8/107/108/10

All phones in the iPhone 12 series have good audio quality, but due to its size, the iPhone 12 Pro Max sounds just a tiny tad better. Apple is consistent in delivering speakers that are well above the average on its MacBooks, iPads and of course, iPhones, so it's no surprise that we have an Apple device in the top three here.

It was really hard choosing whether the Pixel 4 XL or the iPhone 12 Pro Max deserves the second spot, but in the end, I think most people would prefer the Pixel 4 XL's better clarity over the iPhone 12 Pro Max's punchier bass.

Because yes, while the sound on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a bit screechier in the higher frequencies, making me deduct some clarity points, this phone produces arguably the second punchiest bass after the ROG Phone 5. Like all phones here except for the ROG, the iPhone 12 Pro Max uses a down-firing speaker combined with the earpiece to give a good stereo effect, and that earpiece deserves credit, as it's likely the loudest and fullest one I've heard.

If you're an Apple user, you'll be happy to know that the iPhone 12 series are great performers in the audio department.


Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra


Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
8.5

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The Good

  • Bright and vivid quad-curved display
  • 120Hz refresh option compatible with the highest resolution
  • Beautiful ceramic design
  • Loud stereo speakers with rich, deep sound
  • Superb performance with tons of native storage
  • Very wide ultra-wide lens, long 5X periscope on board
  • Snappy biometrics

The Bad

  • Top-heavy and slippery
  • Incosistent color science between the different lenses
  • Dynamic range and overall image sharpness not that good
  • Portraits can only be taken with the main camera
  • Gimmicky secondary screen
Deal $1196 at eBay

Speaker clarityStereo separationBass reproduction
8.5/105/105/10

This Xiaomi flagship might have a giant camera module that steals the focus, but that doesn't mean its speaker quality was an afterthought when the company was designing it. The Mi 11 Ultra produces clear sound, albeit with weak bass and less than ideal stereo separation.

Like most flagships, again we have a single down-firing speaker and an earpiece, but this earpiece just isn't powerful enough to keep up with the main speaker in order for the phone to deliver an even stereo experience. But it's there, and it's satisfactory. Well above some other big-name flagships out there. Speaking of which...
 

What about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series?


Right. A dishonorable mention goes to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. I expected much more from Samsung's flagship phone, which is why it's one of the phones I tested for the purposes of this list. But the Galaxy S21 Ultra's speaker clarity is appalling – the highs are ear piercing, there's no bass, with only the stereo separation being respectable. What a letdown.

If you value phone sound quality, stay away from Samsung's flagships for now. Here's hoping the Korean giant's upcoming Galaxy S22 series will deliver the kind of sound that will actually be comparable to the competition.

Which phone should I get if I care about audio quality?



I would highly recommend the Asus ROG Phone 5 or ROG Phone 3. Of course, if you don't find gaming phones appealing, you can't go wrong with any of the other phones on this list. While they don't have the ROG's loudness, wide sound and bass, most of them deliver the kind of reasonable clarity and stereo separation you'd expect from a modern flagship. Which is commendable, considering that there are other expensive flagships that can be very disappointing.

Related phones

Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
$280 Special eBay $580 Amazon $19 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
View Amazon $879 eBay $712 Newegg
  • Display 6.8 inches 2448 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 6000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 ROG UI
Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$1196 Special eBay
  • OS Android 11 MIUI 12 UI
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 20 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Verizon rolling out Android 11 update to the Moto G Power
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon rolling out Android 11 update to the Moto G Power
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence
by Victor Hristov,  0
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence
Google’s recent patent may solve image quality issues with under-display camera sensors
by Henry Walker,  0
Google’s recent patent may solve image quality issues with under-display camera sensors
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
The best tablets to buy in 2021
by Preslav Kateliev,  43
The best tablets to buy in 2021
Apple Music announces Spatial and Lossless Audio; launching in June at no extra cost
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Apple Music announces Spatial and Lossless Audio; launching in June at no extra cost

Featured stories

Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Samsung may have settled on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE name for its future mid-range 5G tablet
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future smart home products
Popular stories
A Gucci bag, a Lexus, and a homicide: stolen iPhone tracking turns horribly wrong in Florida
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless