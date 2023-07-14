iPhone 15 camera: here's everything we know so far

Apple is always trying to stay on top of the game when it comes to the cameras on its iPhones, and the situation is no different for the iPhone 15 series this year. Unlike with previous generations, this time we expect to see significant upgrades not only to the cameras on the Pro models but the less expensive iPhone 15 and 15 Plus too!



Among the notable changes that have been rumored, there is also talk about improvements to the camera app itself, with possible new features on the way. The information on that front, however, is still pretty scarce. Nevertheless, that just means there is potentially much more to get excited about!



So, let's see what exactly the whole hype is about with the cameras on Apple's next flagship lineup.





iPhone 15 rumored camera specs summarized





Keep in mind that these are all rumored camera specifications, so some of the more exciting things might not end up being true. Vise versa, Apple could totally end up surprising us with something else that has not leaked yet.









Based on all of the rumors so far there will likely be two major changes to the iPhone 15 series. The first one has to do with the main camera on the less expensive iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which are said to get the same 48MP main camera that debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last year.



If the new non-Pro iPhones really get this upgrade, it would mean a significant jump in quality both in bright conditions with lots of light and even more so in darker scenarios. Some other perks come along with the larger sensor, but more on that when we start talking about the rest of the expected upgrades later.



The second upgrade that is equally, if not more hyped-up, is a new periscope telephoto camera capable of 5-6X zoom on the most premium member of the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yes, you read that right, only the Pro Max might be getting this improved telephoto shooter, with the regular iPhone 15 Pro remaining with a 3X telephoto like last year.









iPhone 15 camera upgrades: What we expect

A larger main sensor for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus





As mentioned earlier, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to inherit the same impressive 48MP primary camera that came with last year's Pro models. Besides the increase in megapixels, there are a few other notable improvements that this change could bring.





Firstly, even though the phones would likely use pixel binning (a process where multiple pixels are used as one) to take shots at 12MP as the iPhone 14 Pro does, the images should still have slightly better detail.



However, what would truly make this amazing news is if Apple enables the ProRAW format, which captures much more information for the camera to work with and can produce outstanding images. Even if the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus get the new 48MP sensor, though, there is a good chance ProRAW would remain, well, a Pro-exclusive feature.



The other benefit, on the other hand, that would almost surely be available with the 48MP camera is the ability to crop on the sensor and achieve 2X "lossless" zoom. In other words, get a 2X zoom without visibly losing image quality like you do when you digitally zoom. This would also mean better-looking portrait shots, as the background would naturally be more blurred out and appear closer to the subject.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max gets a 5-6X zoom telephoto camera





iPhones have some of the best camera systems in the market, but one thing they have been sorely lacking so far is a telephoto camera that can zoom at more than just 3X. Well, 2023 might finally be the year Apple introduces such an upgrade, and it will likely be exclusive to the most expensive model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.





More precisely, we are talking about a telephoto camera with a periscope lens. Besides the fact that it can achieve much higher levels of zoom, the lens is also known for its distinct rectangular look. You might have noticed examples of a periscope lens in the likes of the Galaxy S22 and S23 Ultra, for example.









However, unlike its Samsung competitor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will not come with a regular telephoto camera as well as a periscope one. Instead, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who is often correct when it comes to predictions about Apple hardware, has stated that the 5-6X zoom periscope telephoto lens will be replacing the 3X one. Hopefully, this means that Apple is confident the image quality is just as good at 3X as it is on the current Pro models.

A brand new 48MP main camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max





The new 5-6X telephoto camera is not the only major upgrade that Apple is rumored to include with its highest-end flagship. Some leaks point to a new 48MP image sensor, namely the ~1-inch Sony IMX903





Compared to the Sony IMX803 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the IMX903 is even larger in comparison, which typically means it can capture more light and detail. Besides these inherent improvements, the new sensor is also said to have double the saturation signal level which should help cut down on noise and improve the dynamic range (in other words clearer images in low light and a better balance between highlights and shadows).

How many cameras will the iPhone 15 have?





Just like the previous generations, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely have two rear cameras: one being the main (wide) shooter, and the other an ultra-wide. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, get an additional telephoto camera: the one on the regular Pro stated to have 3X zoom, and the one on the Pro Max 6X zoom.





All iPhone 15 models will also have one front-facing camera embedded in the display.



How many megapixels will the iPhone 15 camera be?





Here are all the iPhone 15 series cameras and their respective megapixel count: