The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
Amazon's first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 FE discount is still live, but you might not have much longer to act.
Samsung's latest mid-range tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE, is still $50 off its original price at Amazon. Although the discount seems rather modest, it's still the tablet's first-ever straight-up price cut. So, if you missed your initial chance to save, know you still have time to act! That said, this limited-time promo might expire soon, so keep that in mind.
Don't feel particularly tempted by this first-time Amazon discount? Consider the official Samsung Store's offer instead. Over there, the 10.9-inch tablet sells for up to $300 off with eligible trade-ins. That means you can get it for as low as $199.99 instead of nearly $500.
Everyday performance is pretty smooth as well. The Android tablet features an Exynos 1580 chip under the hood, allowing it to handle browsing, video streaming, and other light tasks effortlessly. On the downside, once you try anything more demanding, the slate might exhibit an unpleasant stutter. If you need something more powerful, you're better off seeking elsewhere.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE might not shine in any particular area, but it's a well-rounded option many Samsung fans will appreciate. If you've been eyeing it for a while, now's a good time to buy it for $50 off.
We've spent some time with this Samsung tablet—check out our Galaxy Tab S10 FE review for details—and found it a perfectly suitable choice for everyday use. Sure, its 10.9-inch IPS LCD 90Hz touchscreen doesn't provide as gorgeous visuals as the more premium Tab S10 Ultra. Still, it has excellent color accuracy and gets pretty bright for a device in the ~$500 price bracket.
But that's not all! This bad boy packs solid audio, a relatively long-lasting 8,000mAh battery, and long software support (seven years). Speaking of software, Samsung has integrated some AI features, such as Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Handwriting Help, and Auto Trim, to mention just a few.
