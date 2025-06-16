Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage
Being vintage means the countdown to “no more support” has officially started.
Apple has a pretty long list of devices it now considers vintage – including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Watches and more. And while the word vintage might make you think of something retro, like a dusty old pocket watch your grandpa used to carry around, for Apple it simply means the product stopped being sold over five years ago.
The iPhone XS has officially been added to Apple’s vintage list, closing the door on the X era in iPhone history (the iPhone X and iPhone XS Max are already part of the list).
The iPhone XS launched back in September 2018 and was discontinued a year later. But since it stuck around through third-party sellers a bit longer, it only now qualifies as vintage under Apple’s timeline. And yep – in just two more years, it will hit the obsolete label, which means no more support from Apple at all.
As for software updates, vintage iPhones no longer get regular updates. In rare cases, they might still get a security patch if there is a critical issue. Once the device hits the obsolete stage, it is basically game over. No repairs, no updates, nothing. That is now the case with the iPad 5, for example, which just got moved to the obsolete list.
To be fair though, Apple does offer one of the best long-term support experiences in the industry. Seven years of hardware and software coverage (to some extent) is impressive – especially considering that until recently, most other companies didn’t even come close.
Samsung only started offering 7 years of OS updates with the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024. And Google started with the Pixel 8 series in late 2023, also promising 7 years of updates and parts availability. Which, honestly, is how it should be – if you are going to give me software support for that long, I should be able to keep my hardware alive, too, right?
And now, after the company added three more units to the list just last month, another device joined the club.
Until then, Apple Stores and authorized repair centers can still try to fix a vintage iPhone XS, but only if they’ve got the right parts in stock. If the parts are gone, you are out of luck. So, repairs are possible but not guaranteed.
Every X model is now considered vintage. | Image credit – PhoneArena
