Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage

Being vintage means the countdown to “no more support” has officially started.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
A close-up shot compares the dual camera systems on the back of two white iPhones, an iPhone XS and an iPhone X.
Apple has a pretty long list of devices it now considers vintage – including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Watches and more. And while the word vintage might make you think of something retro, like a dusty old pocket watch your grandpa used to carry around, for Apple it simply means the product stopped being sold over five years ago. 

And now, after the company added three more units to the list just last month, another device joined the club.

The iPhone XS has officially been added to Apple’s vintage list, closing the door on the X era in iPhone history (the iPhone X and iPhone XS Max are already part of the list).

The iPhone XS launched back in September 2018 and was discontinued a year later. But since it stuck around through third-party sellers a bit longer, it only now qualifies as vintage under Apple’s timeline. And yep – in just two more years, it will hit the obsolete label, which means no more support from Apple at all.

Until then, Apple Stores and authorized repair centers can still try to fix a vintage iPhone XS, but only if they’ve got the right parts in stock. If the parts are gone, you are out of luck. So, repairs are possible but not guaranteed.

As for software updates, vintage iPhones no longer get regular updates. In rare cases, they might still get a security patch if there is a critical issue. Once the device hits the obsolete stage, it is basically game over. No repairs, no updates, nothing. That is now the case with the iPad 5, for example, which just got moved to the obsolete list.



To be fair though, Apple does offer one of the best long-term support experiences in the industry. Seven years of hardware and software coverage (to some extent) is impressive – especially considering that until recently, most other companies didn’t even come close.

Samsung only started offering 7 years of OS updates with the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024. And Google started with the Pixel 8 series in late 2023, also promising 7 years of updates and parts availability. Which, honestly, is how it should be – if you are going to give me software support for that long, I should be able to keep my hardware alive, too, right?

Do you actually use your phone long enough for it to become “vintage”?

Vote View Result
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
AT&T customers need to read this so they don't become the victim of a similar scam
AT&T customers need to read this so they don't become the victim of a similar scam
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless