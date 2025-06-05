Home Discussions You are here Flip Phone without a cover screen Debate BaronTankhe • Published: Jun 05, 2025, 2:03 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. BaronTankhe Arena Apprentice Original poster • 2d ago ... Why is everybody adding a coverscreen to a flip phone? I would like to have a modern fully specced flip phone.Made with a "plastic" body and no cover screen.Make it from the same material a Nokia 3310 was made off. Do not put a coverscreen on there it can only break. So basically a flagship phone which you can fold in half where you do not need a case when carying the phone. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... Constantly folding and unfolding a flip phone gets old quite fast. The ability to glance at messages, notifications and other stuff without the need to open the thing is invaluable. Hence - cover screens. I concur on the material comment - make it metal or kevlar or something other than glass, please! :)) Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... Yeah even many old-school flips had those tiny cover screens so you can quickly see what's going on, otherwise you have to open and close it all the time. Like Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... Meanwhile, I'm on the opposite side of this argument, waiting for a thicker phone with a smaller screen that does not unfold. 😂 Like Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath Arena Master • 2d ago ↵BaronTankhe said: Why is everybody adding a coverscreen to a flip phone? I would like to have a modern fully specced flip phone.Made with a "plastic" body and no cover screen.Make it from the same material a Nokia 3310 was made off. Do not put a coverscreen on there it can only break. So basically a flagship phone which you can fold in half where you do not need a case when carying the phone. ... It is indeed strange no one's made a "dirt cheap" foldable yet. Well, Tecno almost tried once. They had a plastic foldable ready for launch. But Samsung saw that and decided to launch its first foldable at a matching price. The big cost on these are still the folding glass, I guess?The Flip7 FE will supposedly be less than 800 bucks, so maybe next year? A Galaxy M Flip at 400? Like Reactions All Quote BaronTankhe Arena Apprentice Original poster • 2d ago ↵RadSlavov said: Yeah even many old-school flips had those tiny cover screens so you can quickly see what's going on, otherwise you have to open and close it all the time. ... Yes I can live with a small simple LCD non-touch display on the front with the same material covering the display as with the 3310. Make a flip phone at least drop proof when closed. Like Reactions All Quote PhoneCollector Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Useless, even if they existed years ago Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
