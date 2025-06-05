Flip Phone without a cover screen

Arena Apprentice
BaronTankhe
BaronTankhe
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 2d ago

Why is everybody adding a coverscreen to a flip phone?

I would like to have a modern fully specced flip phone.Made with a "plastic" body and no cover screen.

Make it from the same material a Nokia 3310 was made off. Do not put a coverscreen on there it can only break.


So basically a flagship phone which you can fold in half where you do not need a case when carying the phone.

Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan Slavov
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

Constantly folding and unfolding a flip phone gets old quite fast. The ability to glance at messages, notifications and other stuff without the need to open the thing is invaluable. Hence - cover screens.


I concur on the material comment - make it metal or kevlar or something other than glass, please! :))

Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

Yeah even many old-school flips had those tiny cover screens so you can quickly see what's going on, otherwise you have to open and close it all the time.

Stanislav Serbezov
Stanislav Serbezov
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

Meanwhile, I'm on the opposite side of this argument, waiting for a thicker phone with a smaller screen that does not unfold. 😂

TheRealDuckofDeath
TheRealDuckofDeath
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵BaronTankhe said:

Why is everybody adding a coverscreen to a flip phone?

I would like to have a modern fully specced flip phone.Made with a "plastic" body and no cover screen.

Make it from the same material a Nokia 3310 was made off. Do not put a coverscreen on there it can only break.


So basically a flagship phone which you can fold in half where you do not need a case when carying the phone.

It is indeed strange no one's made a "dirt cheap" foldable yet. Well, Tecno almost tried once. They had a plastic foldable ready for launch. But Samsung saw that and decided to launch its first foldable at a matching price. The big cost on these are still the folding glass, I guess?


The Flip7 FE will supposedly be less than 800 bucks, so maybe next year? A Galaxy M Flip at 400?

BaronTankhe
BaronTankhe
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 2d ago
↵RadSlavov said:

Yeah even many old-school flips had those tiny cover screens so you can quickly see what's going on, otherwise you have to open and close it all the time.

Yes I can live with a small simple LCD non-touch display on the front with the same material covering the display as with the 3310. Make a flip phone at least drop proof when closed.

PhoneCollector
PhoneCollector
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Useless, even if they existed years ago

