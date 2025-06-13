Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s nemesis arrives later this month to heat up competition
The X Fold 5 is an exceptional piece of hardware that looks a lot better than its rivals, at least on paper.
One of the most exciting devices coming out this second half of the year is Vivo’s X Fold 5, a flagship foldable that promises some unprecedented features no other device in this segment has ever offered. Vivo has just announced that the X Fold 5 will be introduced in China on June 25.
There are many reasons the Vivo X Fold 5 is a more interesting piece of technology than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, and one of them is the fact that it features Apple ecosystem integration.
Not only that, but Vivo also claims that the X Fold 5 will feature support for “direct” iCloud integration and for those who own a Mac, the ability to use the phone as an extended monitor.
But that’s not the only thing that elevates the X Fold 5 above all other foldables currently available on the market. Vivo confirmed its upcoming phone will be the first foldable to feature triple protection thanks to IPX8, IPX9 and IPX5 ratings that certify the X Fold 5 is water/dust resistant and can continue to function even at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).
If all these didn’t pique your interest perhaps the fact that the X Fold 5 will offer state-of-the-art imaging performance, even though it will be one of the slimmest and lightest foldable on the market.
According to Vivo, the X Fold 5 comes with a better telephoto camera than the company’s previous foldable, the X Fold 3 Pro, which arguably has the best camera in a foldable.
Besides that, Vivo also revealed that the X Fold 5 will feature support for 4,500 nits peak brightness on both displays, just like its previous foldables. However, this time Vivo is adding LTPO backplane for true variable refresh rate control.
Overall, the X Fold 5 feels like an exceptional piece of hardware that does a lot of things better than its competitors. It remains to be seen how well these features will work and whether or not it makes sense for an Android device to actually offer Apple ecosystem integration (among other things).
There are many reasons the Vivo X Fold 5 is a more interesting piece of technology than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, and one of them is the fact that it features Apple ecosystem integration.
The Chinese company took to Weibo soon after Apple’s WWDC announcement to confirm that its upcoming foldable flagship, X Fold 5, will feature Apple Watch support allowing users synchronize health data recorded on the watch, as well as display all the incoming calls and text message of the phone on Apple’s smartwatch.
Vivo X Fold 5 will feature Apple Watch support | Image credit: Vivo
Not only that, but Vivo also claims that the X Fold 5 will feature support for “direct” iCloud integration and for those who own a Mac, the ability to use the phone as an extended monitor.
To top it all off, the X Fold 5 is supposed to pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the biggest available in a foldable. One of the reasons that the foldable is able to function even under such low temperatures is because Vivo is taking advantage of the fourth-generation silicon-carbon anode technology, which makes it possible for the battery to work even at minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit).
Vivo X Fold 5 can be used an extended monitor for Mac users | Image credit: Vivo
If all these didn’t pique your interest perhaps the fact that the X Fold 5 will offer state-of-the-art imaging performance, even though it will be one of the slimmest and lightest foldable on the market.
Recommended Stories
Vivo X Fold 5 will be extremely slim and light | Image credit: Vivo
Besides that, Vivo also revealed that the X Fold 5 will feature support for 4,500 nits peak brightness on both displays, just like its previous foldables. However, this time Vivo is adding LTPO backplane for true variable refresh rate control.
Overall, the X Fold 5 feels like an exceptional piece of hardware that does a lot of things better than its competitors. It remains to be seen how well these features will work and whether or not it makes sense for an Android device to actually offer Apple ecosystem integration (among other things).
Things that are NOT allowed: