Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s nemesis arrives later this month to heat up competition

Vivo X Fold 5 will feature Apple Watch support | Image credit: Vivo

Not only that, but Vivo also claims that the X Fold 5 will feature support for “direct” iCloud integration and for those who own a Mac, the ability to use the phone as an extended monitor.But that’s not the only thing that elevates the X Fold 5 above all other foldables currently available on the market. Vivo confirmed its upcoming phone will be the first foldable to feature triple protection thanks to IPX8, IPX9 and IPX5 ratings that certify the X Fold 5 is water/dust resistant and can continue to function even at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).To top it all off, the X Fold 5 is supposed to pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the biggest available in a foldable. One of the reasons that the foldable is able to function even under such low temperatures is because Vivo is taking advantage of the fourth-generation silicon-carbon anode technology, which makes it possible for the battery to work even at minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit).