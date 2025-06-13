Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s nemesis arrives later this month to heat up competition

The X Fold 5 is an exceptional piece of hardware that looks a lot better than its rivals, at least on paper.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo
Vivo X Fold 5
One of the most exciting devices coming out this second half of the year is Vivo’s X Fold 5, a flagship foldable that promises some unprecedented features no other device in this segment has ever offered. Vivo has just announced that the X Fold 5 will be introduced in China on June 25.

There are many reasons the Vivo X Fold 5 is a more interesting piece of technology than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, and one of them is the fact that it features Apple ecosystem integration.

The Chinese company took to Weibo soon after Apple’s WWDC announcement to confirm that its upcoming foldable flagship, X Fold 5, will feature Apple Watch support allowing users synchronize health data recorded on the watch, as well as display all the incoming calls and text message of the phone on Apple’s smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s nemesis arrives later this month to heat up competition
Vivo X Fold 5 will feature Apple Watch support | Image credit: Vivo

Not only that, but Vivo also claims that the X Fold 5 will feature support for “direct” iCloud integration and for those who own a Mac, the ability to use the phone as an extended monitor.

But that’s not the only thing that elevates the X Fold 5 above all other foldables currently available on the market. Vivo confirmed its upcoming phone will be the first foldable to feature triple protection thanks to IPX8, IPX9 and IPX5 ratings that certify the X Fold 5 is water/dust resistant and can continue to function even at minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit).

To top it all off, the X Fold 5 is supposed to pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery, the biggest available in a foldable. One of the reasons that the foldable is able to function even under such low temperatures is because Vivo is taking advantage of the fourth-generation silicon-carbon anode technology, which makes it possible for the battery to work even at minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Vivo X Fold 5 can be used an extended monitor for Mac users | Image credit: Vivo

If all these didn’t pique your interest perhaps the fact that the X Fold 5 will offer state-of-the-art imaging performance, even though it will be one of the slimmest and lightest foldable on the market.

Recommended Stories
According to Vivo, the X Fold 5 comes with a better telephoto camera than the company’s previous foldable, the X Fold 3 Pro, which arguably has the best camera in a foldable.

Vivo X Fold 5 will be extremely slim and light | Image credit: Vivo

Besides that, Vivo also revealed that the X Fold 5 will feature support for 4,500 nits peak brightness on both displays, just like its previous foldables. However, this time Vivo is adding LTPO backplane for true variable refresh rate control.

Overall, the X Fold 5 feels like an exceptional piece of hardware that does a lot of things better than its competitors. It remains to be seen how well these features will work and whether or not it makes sense for an Android device to actually offer Apple ecosystem integration (among other things).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless