OnePlus 12 preview: Could this be the "no-flaw" phone of 2024?

OnePlus 12 Intro





Aligned with its iconic "Never Settle" motto, OnePlus couldn't really wait until 2024 to unveil its next purebred flagship. The new OnePlus 12 is now official (at least in China) but the global variant shouldn't take too long to arrive either.





The OnePlus 12 arrives with truly flagship specs that set it apart from its rivals and make it the flagship to beat… at least until the barrage of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 devices blasts our way in 2024!





So, how is the OnePlus 12 shaping up against the rest of the Android scene and what sets it apart? Let's explore! So, how is the OnePlus 12 shaping up against the rest of the Android scene and what sets it apart? Let's explore!





What’s new about the device

Super-bright 2,600-nit OLED display

Speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

chipset New main camera with innovative Sony sensor

New 3X telephoto camera

Large 5,400mAh battery with fast charging





Table of Contents:





OnePlus 12 Specs

Thoroughbred





Here are the full OnePlus 12 specs as of now, but beware that they showcase the China-based version. While the global version of the phone might differ slightly, we are mostly certain that the majority of hardware specs won't be changed.













OnePlus 12 Design & Colors Never change a winning team

OnePlus has seemingly found its groove with the general design language behind its most recent few flagships. Sleek, all-glass devices with a very thin aluminum frame and slightly curved at the front and rear, with a clustered camera system, OnePlus flagships surely have a recognizable design language.

Unsurprisingly, as with most other flagship phones these days, little is changed in terms of looks in comparison with the previous generation, so the OnePlus 12 looks pretty similar to last year's OnePlus 11.



A rather major difference that should alter the ergonomics are the locations of the volume buttons and the ring switch, the beloved OnePlus hardware feature. The volume rocker goes to the right side of the phone, just above the power button, while the ring switch moves to the left; on previous OnePlus flagships, it was the other way around.

The OnePlus 12 comes with IP65 water and dust resistance, capable of withstanding low-pressure water jets from any direction. Not as good as IP68, so dunking and prolonged contact with water best be avoided. The OnePlus 12 comes with IP65 water and dust resistance, capable of withstanding low-pressure water jets from any direction. Not as good as IP68, so dunking and prolonged contact with water best be avoided.

There's also an IR sensor that will let you control your appliances straight from the OnePlus 12. This feature is usually found on Chinese phones intended for the local market, and we are not exactly certain if the global version will boast this feature.



The OnePlus 12 is available in three colors, White, Rock Black, and Ever Green. The latter is the more intriguing one, with a marble-like texture design, which greatly sets it from the two other more standard color versions.



OnePlus 12 Display

The display is seemingly one of the areas in which OnePlus has invested a lot. For starters, there's a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 1,440 x 3,168-pixel resolution, marginally larger than the one on last year's OnePlus 11. As with most previous OnePlus flagships, it is an LTPO one, which allows it to dynamically switch the refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz for the ultimate scrolling experience.

Galaxy S24 Ultra , on the other hand, is rumored to hit 2,500 nits of peak brightness, so the OnePlus 12 would still have a leg up there as well. But what truly makes the OnePlus 12 such an intriguing device are the rest of the display specs. The device reportedly has one of the brightest displays around, capable of reaching 2,600 nits of peak brightness. Such a bright display would be technically brighter than the fresh Pixel 8 Pro , which is capable of reaching 2,400 nits. The upcoming, on the other hand, is rumored to hit 2,500 nits of peak brightness, so the OnePlus 12 would still have a leg up there as well.

Aside from the brightness, the OnePlus 12 seemingly has very high color accuracy. There's also 2,160Hz PWM Dimming for a nearly flicker-free display experience that shouldn't strain your eyes. There's also BOE single-pixel calibrating technology, which makes sure that each display sub-pixel gets calibrated independently for a more accurate image.





OnePlus 12 Camera Slow but steady wins the race



50MP Sony LYT-T808 1/1.43-inch, f/1.6

48MP ultra-wide Sony IMX581, f/2.2

64MP OmniVision OV64B 3.0X telephoto, f/2.6

32MP front-facing camera, f/2.2

The OnePlus 12 comes with a new 50MP camera powered by Sony's new LYT-T808 camera sensor. This one was found on the The OnePlus 12 comes with a new 50MP camera powered by Sony's new LYT-T808 camera sensor. This one was found on the OnePlus Open and is intriguing in more ways than one. Firstly, it's dual-layered, which means that it can soak up way more light than a traditional camera sensor. Thus, it boasts better low-light capabilities, similar to larger sensors.

However, the camera itself is slightly different. It's a bit wider at 23mm and with a faster f/1.6 aperture too, while the OnePlus Open was tighter at 24mm and slower at f/1.7. This means the OnePlus 12 could have a slight edge when it comes to low-light image performance.

OnePlus has also slightly boosted the megapixel count of the ultra-wide camera from 48 to 50MP, but it's doubtful that would incur any major improvements in terms of quality. A trove of image-processing and algorithm improvements is what could potentially improve the quality of the ultra-wide shots.

Finally, and most importantly, a telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom is finally back on OnePlus flagships. After debuting on the OnePlus 7 Pro years ago, the 3X telephoto lens fell out of favor, resulting in a OnePlus 11 with a measly (by today's standard) 2X telephoto. While not as impressive as the 5X and 10X periscopes of today, a quality 3X is still an improvement.







OnePlus 12 Performance & Benchmarks Snapdragon power

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the newest power plant slated for most Android flagships in 2024.

The 2nd gen 4nm chip drops 32-bit support and is Qualcomm's first 64-bit only chip. Aside from that, it scores 10% higher system efficiency as well as 30% faster Kryo CPU, 25% faster and 25% more frugal Adreno GPU, as well as hardware-accelerated ray tracing with global illumination. AI, the hottest trend around, is improved with 98% better performance as well as 40% better efficiency.

Overall, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a beast that will fit quite well into the OnePlus 12. What's more impressive, however, is the memory situation. Seemingly, the OnePlus 12 will be available with up to 24GB RAM, which is mind-boggling, as well as up to 1TB of on-board storage. Both are quite speedy as well, with LPDDR5X and UFS4.0 completing the specs sheet. There's no expandable storage, but it's barely needed at this point. Overall, theis a beast that will fit quite well into the OnePlus 12. What's more impressive, however, is the memory situation. Seemingly, the OnePlus 12 will be available with up to 24GB RAM, which is mind-boggling, as well as up to 1TB of on-board storage. Both are quite speedy as well, with LPDDR5X and UFS4.0 completing the specs sheet. There's no expandable storage, but it's barely needed at this point.



OnePlus 12 OS / Android version





OnePlus 12 is coming with Android 14 , with the company's signature Oxygen OS on deck. Customizable but lightweight and non-intrusive, Oxygen OS has been our favorite for years, and we can't wait to play with its latest iteration!





It would probably score a ton of additions, mostly in the form of those trendy AI enhancements of late. Additionally, we expect four years of software support for the OnePlus 12, which means that the phone should receive future Android versions up to Android 18.





OnePlus 12 Battery We are finally moving past the 5,000mAh battery

For years, Android flagships have come along with 5,000mAh batteries on board. The OnePlus 12 comes along with a 5,400mAh battery, which is a small but important step into the right direction, which is expanding battery capacity and battery life as much as possible! Paired with the more efficient chipset and display, such a larger battery should fare quite well for the battery life of the OnePlus 12.

In terms of charging, we will see very fast SUPERVOOC S 100W wired charging on the OnePlus 12, which should top up the phone in no time. OnePlus is currently the forerunner in the charging game, and the OnePlus 12 is unlikely to disappoint. What's more, OnePlus is also among the last manufacturers to still include fast-charging wall adapters in the boxes of its devices, which adds exceptional value. In terms of charging, we will see very fast SUPERVOOC S 100W wired charging on the OnePlus 12, which should top up the phone in no time. OnePlus is currently the forerunner in the charging game, and the OnePlus 12 is unlikely to disappoint. What's more, OnePlus is also among the last manufacturers to still include fast-charging wall adapters in the boxes of its devices, which adds exceptional value.





Additionally, after skipping wireless charging last year, OnePlus is outfitting the OnePlus 12 with extremely fast 50W wireless charging as well. It will most certainly require the company's wireless charging accessory, a separate purchase.





OnePlus 12 Audio Quality and Haptics

OnePlus has reportedly worked quite extensively on all those "invisible" improvements that make a smartphone great, but usually make little to no headlines. Among those is vibration feedback, which could score a great improvement to the user experience thanks to a world first, which is the use of the Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo. As per OnePlus, this vibration motor delivers haptic feedback better than what Android flagships deliver these days and even beats the iPhone. It would be quite intriguing to put that to the test.



OnePlus 12 Competitors

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship, it doesn't really have any similar-powered competition just yet. However, as early as mid-January 2024, we'd see possibly the biggest rival to the OnePlus 12 unveiled –– the Being the firstflagship, it doesn't really have any similar-powered competition just yet. However, as early as mid-January 2024, we'd see possibly the biggest rival to the OnePlus 12 unveiled –– the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in particular.



If you're counting current-gen devices as viable competition (which you absolutely should do), then many can be major rivals. The Pixel 8 Pro , as well as the



OnePlus 12 Summary and Final Verdict

If you're counting current-gen devices as viable competition (which you absolutely should do), then many can be major rivals. The, as well as the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could pass as viable high-end and premium alternatives to the upcoming OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 12 is among the devices that will set the general tone for 2024 in terms of flagships releases. And as far as the China-exclusive phone release, it's shaping up to be quite the intriguing device as far as pricing goes, so let's be hopeful that the aggressive pricing will stick to the global version as well!







