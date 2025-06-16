Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
A $100 OnePlus 13 discount AND a $100 gift card? That's right, you can get both for a presumably limited time at Best Buy.
Can you think of a better Android phone available right now than the OnePlus 13? If money is no object, probably. But if you find Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S25 Ultra a little rich for your blood, then this is almost certainly the ultra-high-end device to get, especially at its latest Best Buy discount.
Yes, the well-known and universally beloved US retailer is selling the Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse at $899.99 instead of its $999.99 list price with no strings attached in a 512GB storage configuration, and perhaps even more notably, you can also score a nice and handy $100 gift card without jumping through any hoops.
I'm talking no obligatory trade-ins, port-ins, or upfront activations on specific carriers, which clearly makes this new deal better than all previous promotions available at OnePlus. At the time of this writing, for instance, the device manufacturer offers no outright discount on the 6.82-inch OnePlus 13 in either a 256 or 512 gig variant, only slashing $100 off the handset's regular prices with a trade-in and throwing in a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds 3 and a protective case.
Technically, those freebies are worth more (together) than the aforementioned $100 Best Buy gift card, but while not everyone might need new wireless earbuds this summer, who doesn't love shopping at Best Buy?
And just in case our in-depth OnePlus 13 review at the very beginning of the year didn't make its phenomenal value obvious enough, my good friend and colleague Victor Hristov has a new story detailing his experience after using this bad boy for an extended period of time. In it, the phone is praised for everything from its silky smooth software to its silky smooth screen, blazing fast charging, and... solid albeit not mind-blowing battery life.
At the end of the day, the OnePlus 13 is almost as great as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as considerably more affordable... if you hurry, so you should probably do just that and pull the trigger before Best Buy inevitably gets rid of either the $100 discount or $100 gift. Or both.
