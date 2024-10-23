OnePlus 13 battery and charging: Adopting new battery materials





According to leaks, the OnePlus 13 will feature an even larger battery than its predecessor.



OnePlus continues to lead the way in battery and charging technology. The company has built a reputation for innovative solutions since its founding, and the upcoming OnePlus 13 is said to solidify its position as a leader in this field.According to leaks, thewill feature an even larger battery than its predecessor. OnePlus may have achieved this by incorporating a new battery material with superior energy storage capabilities compared to traditional graphite-based batteries. This has the potential to make theone of the phones with best battery life in the current market.

The charging specifications are expected to remain unchanged from the OnePlus 12 . Wireless charging is also confirmed, despite previous rumors saying otherwise.





OnePlus 13 rumored battery upgrades





A new breed of batteries





For a long time now, phone manufacturers have been using batteries made out of graphite. Graphite is good at storing energy, but it is not the best. Recently, the mobile tech industry has began using a new type of batteries for smartphones, they are called silicon-carbon or also silicon anode batteries.





Silicon-carbon or silicon anode batteries are better than graphite batteries because they can store more energy in a smaller space. This is because silicon atoms can store more lithium ions than carbon atoms.



Here's a simple analogy: Imagine you have two boxes. One box can hold 10 marbles, while the other can hold 20. The box that can hold 20 marbles is like a silicon anode battery, while the box that can hold 10 marbles is like a graphite anode battery.



Because silicon-carbon batteries can store more energy, they can make devices like smartphones and laptops last longer on a single charge.





Given the rumored 6,000 mAh battery capacity on the OnePlus 13 , we highly suspect that OnePlus has utilized a silicon anode battery, since live images and renders of the phone don't make it seem like it is that much larger than previous generations.



Will the OnePlus 13 have better battery life?





If we just take into account the new 6,000 mAh battery, we suspect that the OnePlus 13 will have better battery life compared to its predecessor. But there is even more good news!





OnePlus 13 will be powered by none other than Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. In fact, very recently, the performance benchmarks of the OnePlus has confirmed that thewill be powered by none other than Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. In fact, very recently, the performance benchmarks of the OnePlus 13 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite showcased the new chip's amazing energy efficiency, especially that of its GPU.





OnePlus 13 to do even better. So, even though the OnePlus 12 is still one of the top 10 phones we have ever tested in terms of battery life (check out our PhoneArena Battery Score page ), we fully expect theto do even better.

How much battery will the OnePlus 13 have?





For now, the rumors say that the OnePlus 13 will come with the astonishing 6,000 mAh battery capacity. There aren't many other mainstream phones that can boast such a battery. One example is the recently-released Vivo X200 Pro.





So the OnePlus 13 might be a bit of a special flagship in the western market. Of course, that is assuming the global release version has the same battery as its counterpart in the Chinese market.





How fast will the OnePlus 13 charge?

The OnePlus 13 (at least the Chinese version of it) is said to come with the same 100W fast charging. Once it gets released in other regions, however, like the U.S., we expect the phone to come with 80W instead, just like its predecessor.

When reviewing the OnePlus 12 (80W version), which has a 5,400 mAh battery, it took us 37 minutes to charge it from 0-100%. So, given the larger 6,000 mAh battery of the OnePlus 13 , we expect the phone will charge slightly slower, or at the most take a similar amount of time.



Will the OnePlus 13 have wireless charging?





Yes, the OnePlus 13 is said to come with the same 50W wireless charging like before. But to achieve those speeds, users will most probably have to use OnePlus' proprietary 50W wireless charger.



Will the OnePlus 13 have reverse-wireless charging?

It should, yes. Last year's model came with 10W of reverse-wireless charging and we expect the OnePlus 13 to be capable of the same.



