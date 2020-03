The best dual SIM phones

Best flagship dual SIM phones





Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra













As you probably know, Samsung's international variants of its flagship phones come with a home-made Exynos chipset. It is this variant that can also support dual SIM. Samsung does not officially carry these in the States, but if you are feeling extra adventurous, you can buy one off of Amazon.





Now, tread carefully here since the Exynos models don't support all US bands and certainly don't support CDMA networks, like Verizon's.





Otherwise, if you live outside of the US, a Galaxy S20 is the best dual SIM unlocked phone for many.





Samsung Galaxy Note 10 DS





Same here — the Note 10 and Note 10+ are absolute beasts and the best S-Pen-toting smartphone Samsung has on offer still. Again, if you want it in a dual SIM unlocked version, you will need to scour Amazon for it. And — again — be careful about carrier bands. These will not work on CDMA networks, so Verizon users need not apply.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Max



Shop on Apple

Perhaps the most overlooked feature of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max is their Dual SIM Dual Standby abilities that Apple debuted with their predecessors, after 10 years of deliberation. There have been millions of users, especially in Asia or Europe, carrying an iPhone plus another phone, just because Apple was saving this option for some future "S" year. With major US carriers unleashing the eSIM support, the iPhones' dual SIM option is not only for globetrotters.

Sony Xperia 5





Sony is just about to release the Xperia 1 II, which is why we are holding off from recommending you go and buy the old Xperia 1 right now. However, the Xperia 5 is still the freshest version of a "compact flagship" from Sony you can get. It has the same triple camera and same powerful processor as the Xperia 1, just in a tinier package. And while some software bugs irked us, it's still a gorgeous device and a fantastic little phone.

Huawei P30 Pro



All Chinese flagships are dual SIM phones, but the All Chinese flagships are dual SIM phones, but the Huawei P30 Pro is a phone that stands out with 5x periscope camera zoom, a spacious waterfall display, and record for the category battery life thanks to the combo of large capacity unit, 7nm chipset, and 1080p display. Best of all - it's the last Huawei flagship that comes with a full suite of Google services - a low bar, we know.





Asus ROG Phone II













Asus' foray into gaming smartphones is not easy to dismiss. The ROG Phone II is a serious piece of hardware, with a huge display, and the proper heft to it. Asus used all of the space of the device's shell wisely — it has stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and room for two SIM cards. It also happens to be super-powerful and have an RGB-lit logo on the back for that extra gamer flair. It is easily one of the best dual SIM unlocked phones out there.





Asus ZenFone 6









This is Asus' latest flagship as of right now. Released in 2019, the ZenFone 6 has absolutely no notch. Why? Because its main camera module is attached to a motorized rotating hinge, which pops up whenever you want to go into selfie mode. The phone still packs flagship-grade heat, with a Snapdragon 855 processor and plenty of RAM. Its near-stock skin of Android flies fast and buttery-smooth.





Best value-for-money dual SIM phones





OnePlus 7T









While OnePlus no longer sells its phone near cost, it's still a better value-for-money proposition than the three top dog brands above that you can actually find on US carriers. While the OnePlus 7T camera quality still has to catch up to them all, the rest of the package more than makes up for it.





Priced at just $600 on T-Mobile, it outperforms more expensive Android rivals with a smoother, 90-hertz display that also happens to look great and an incredibly well optimized interface that runs fast. Its battery life is also solid. The only thing that is not quite flagship grade is the camera.