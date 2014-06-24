The best dual SIM phones

Best flagship dual SIM phones





Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra













As you probably know, Samsung's international variants of its flagship phones come with a home-made Exynos chipset. It is this variant that can also support dual SIM. Samsung does not officially carry these in the States, but if you are feeling extra adventurous, you can buy one off of Amazon.





Now, tread carefully here since the Exynos models don't support all US bands and certainly don't support CDMA networks, like Verizon's.





Otherwise, if you live outside of the US, a Galaxy S20 is the best dual SIM unlocked phone for many.









Asus ROG Phone II













Asus' foray into gaming smartphones is not easy to dismiss. The ROG Phone II is a serious piece of hardware, with a huge display, and the proper heft to it. Asus used all of the space of the device's shell wisely — it has stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and room for two SIM cards. It also happens to be super-powerful and have an RGB-lit logo on the back for that extra gamer flair. It is easily one of the best dual SIM unlocked phones out there.





Asus ZenFone 6









This is Asus' latest flagship as of right now. Released in 2019, the ZenFone 6 has absolutely no notch. Why? Because its main camera module is attached to a motorized rotating hinge, which pops up whenever you want to go into selfie mode. The phone still packs flagship-grade heat, with a Snapdragon 855 processor and plenty of RAM. Its near-stock skin of Android flies fast and buttery-smooth.





Best value-for-money dual SIM phones





OnePlus 7T









While OnePlus no longer sells its phone near cost, it's still a better value-for-money proposition than the three top dog brands above that you can actually find on US carriers. While the OnePlus 7T camera quality still has to catch up to them all, the rest of the package more than makes up for it.





Priced at just $600 on T-Mobile, it outperforms more expensive Android rivals with a smoother, 90-hertz display that also happens to look great and an incredibly well optimized interface that runs fast. Its battery life is also solid. The only thing that is not quite flagship grade is the camera.



