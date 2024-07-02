Best Google Pixel 9 deals: Pre-order offers to expect
Next month, Google is launching new Pixel phones! Great news for fans, right? This year, the Pixel hardware "Made by Google" event, set for August 13, is expected to give us not two but three new phones: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and an all-new Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Since all of these are flagship-grade devices, they won't come cheap. On the bright side, chances are there'll be some irresistible Pixel 9 sales to choose from once the new lineup hits the shelves.
But if you do your research, you might not have to cough up the full MSRP for any of the three Google Pixel phones. That's right, Pixel 9 deals will surely be available, including when models are up for pre-order.
Best Buy's pre-order campaign on the Pixel 8 series was identical to Amazon's. In case they decide to keep this tendency, we should expect the same freebies alongside the Pixel 9 lineup as on Amazon (if we get any gifts).
We expect prices for the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro to remain unchanged from last year, with the base Pixel 9 model starting at $699. The base Pixel 9 Pro should take you back some $999. For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we anticipate prices to start at $1099. Note that these are expected prices, not officially announced ones.
Here, you can find all the expected carrier deals from Verizon and AT&T, plus offers from merchants like Amazon and Best Buy. Stay with us if you want to know where to get the best Pixel 9 deals once they go live.
Pixel 9 deals at online merchants
Judging from last year's pre-order deals at Amazon, this year's Pixel 9 pre-order promotions could include freebies! For reference, last year's Pixel 8 pre-order promo included a free Pixel Buds Pro, while the Pixel 8 Pro arrived with a free Pixel Watch 2.
Rumors have it that we might be in for two new smartwatch models this year, the Pixel Watch 3 and a rumored Pixel Watch 3 XL. It would be nice to see these bundled with the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The non-Pro model could come with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro or their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2, should those be announced on August 13th.
Pre-order trade-in offers were also active at Best Buy last year. The merchant could have trade-in promotions during the pre-order campaign for this year's models.
Pixel 9 carrier deals
AT&T and Verizon subscribers should also be able to pre-order their desired Pixel 9 model with a subscription plan.
If history is any indication, Verizon should offer solid discounts on the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro (most likely for the XL version as well). The non-Pro model should be available at lower prices with new line activation and select Unlimited plans. However, we don't expect Verizon's pre-order promo to require a trade-in.
On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-orders will most likely require eligible device trade-in at Verizon. Last year, for example, the then-latest flagship model arrived for FREE with eligible trade-ins and an Unlimited plan from Verizon. As you might know, trade-in credits are applied over a 36-month period.
By the way, AT&T had a pretty similar pre-order proposal for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to what Verizon offered. If that continues with this year's models, users could be able to get a free Pixel 9 Pro from AT&T. The pre-order discount at the carrier will most likely require an eligible unlimited wireless plan and select device trade-ins.
It's unlikely that pre-orders for Pixel 9 Pro XL at AT&T will give you the phone for free. With that in mind, conditions for (possible) discounts should be the same as on the Pixel 9 Pro, i.e., an eligible trade-in as well as a select unlimited service.
Finally, users might not be able to pre-order the Pixel 9 for free, but they could benefit from significant price cuts with new line activations at AT&T.
