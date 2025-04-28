Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: The tables have turned

Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Man holding two folded flip phones with cover screens on.

Intro


It finally happened — Motorola brought the Razr series into the flagship category! This year, the company has introduced not two but three Razr models, and the new one is called Razr Ultra. It comes with a flagship processor, more RAM, and more storage!

So, how does this new flip flagship from Motorola compare to its main competitor, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 from?

Well, before we start comparing anything els, we should start with the prices. The new Razr Ultra starts at $1,300 for the base variant with 512 GB storage, making it $200 more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip, which starts at $1,100.

Even if we look at the 512 GB version of the Z Flip 6, which costs $1,220, the Razr is still more expensive. Can Motorola justify this price difference? Yes, yes it can.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: Save $221 on Amazon!

$221 off (18%)
Snag the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $221 off on Amazon! With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM under the hood, it’s a performance beast. It snaps stunning photos, too, boasting a capable 50MP main camera. Don’t miss out—save big while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 differences explained:

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)Galaxy Z Flip 6
Larger but not much heavierMore compact
Larger 4-inch external display3.6-inch external display
50 MP ultrawide12 MP ultrawide
Faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chipLast-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Leather and wood optionsOnly glass back panels
4,700 mAh batteryA smaller 4,000 mAh battery 
68W wired charging25W wired charging
30W wireless charging15W wireless charging
Starts at $1,300 with 512 GB storageStarts at $1,100 with 256 GB storage
16 GB RAM12 GB RAM

Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

Motorola is different, Samsung plays it safe


Flip phones are meant to be more compact and save you space in your bag or pocket, and both phones serve that function well. However, the Razr Ultra is larger than the Z Flip 6 no matter how you twist it, measuring 88.1 x 74 x 15.7 mm while folded vs the 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm of the Galaxy.

The size difference is noticeable, but only if you are using the two phones back to back, but both are plenty comfortable to use.

Without a doubt, though, the Motorola Razr Ultra stands out with its design. We have the Scarab Black version, which comes with a leather/velvet back that feels really soft to the touch. You can even get the new Razr with a wood back.

I am especially a fan of the leather back panel, not only because it is nice to the touch, but also because it does not attract fingerprints and does not slip as much from my pocket or when I place it on a surface.

The Z Flip doesn't look bad, and it has the advantage of more color options, but it just doesn't feel as special as the Razr.


The Razr Ultra colors are:
  • Scarab Black (leather/velvet)
  • Rio Red
  • Mountain Trail (wood)
  • Cabaret
  • Silver Shadow
  • Yellow
  • Blue
  • Mint
  • Crafted Black (Samsung.com exclusive)
  • White (Samsung.com exclusive)
  • Peach (Samsung.com exclusive)

The Razr Ultra is slightly thicker due to its larger battery and cover screen but is still easy to handle. Also, it has the same IP48 certification for dust and water resistance as the Z Flip 6.



With the larger body also comes a larger display, and in the Razr Ultra's case, that's true for both the main and the external one.

The main display measures 7 inches and it continues to have a 165Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Z Flip 6's main display measures 6.7 inches and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The external display on the Razr is 4 inches vs the 3.4-inch one on the Galaxy.

While we can't say that the difference in display refresh rates is noticeable, we can definitely say that the difference in display size is. The Razr Ultra is much more immersive and impressive when held next to the Z Flip 6, especially regarding the cover screen.

Display Measurements:




The Razr Ultra reached 2,424 nits brightness, while the Z Flip 6 topped out at 2,398 nits at 20% APL (Average Picture Level) during our display lab tests.

APL measures the average brightness of an image, expressed as a percentage of the maximum possible brightness. 100% APL would mean the image is completely white (at maximum brightness), while 0% APL would mean the image is completely black (at minimum brightness).

We measure brightness using a "20% APL" test by default. This means only 20% of the screen shows white while the rest stays black (with OLED, black means the pixels are off). We also test "100% APL," where the whole screen is white, but that's less accurate for OLEDs because manufacturers often limit brightness to protect the screen, and in real life, people rarely look at a fully white screen. That’s why the "20% APL" test better shows which phone has the brightest OLED display.

Performance and Software

How the tables have turned



The Razr Ultra packs the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip paired with 16 GB RAM, giving it a good performance boost, transforming it into full-fledged flagship phone ready to take on even the most demanding task you throw at it.

Games like Genshin Impact or apps like Adobe's Lightroom work amazingly on the Razr Ultra.

The Z Flip 6 is with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12 GB RAM, and it still performs perfectly fine by today's standards, despite the benchmark results you will see below.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
SingleHigher is better
Motorola Razr Ultra(2025)2847
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 62251
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Motorola Razr Ultra(2025)8612
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 67131
View all


The CPU benchmark shows a 25% difference in performance when comparing these two phones.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Motorola Razr Ultra(2025)5910
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 64528
3DMark
Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Motorola Razr Ultra(2025)3787
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 62150
View all

The GPU performance is where we see a more stark difference between the two phones. More interesting here is the 3D Mark test (Low) test, which shows the dip in performance when the device gets overheated — also known as "throttling."

Even under heavy GPU stress, the Razr handles heat better, allowing it to keep a higher performance even while throttling. This could be because of its larger body, which should be helping it dissipate heat more efficiently.

Storage-wise, the Razr starts at 512 GB. That's more than the 256 GB on the base Z Flip 6, but you have to remember the $200 price difference too.

Camera

Similar in quality, but different in execution


Unlike the Razr Plus (2025), the new high-end flip phone from Motorola comes with an ultrawide camera as its secondary snapper, which makes comparing the Razr Ultra (2025) with the Z Flip 6 camera systems more fair.

On the Razr Ultra, you have a 50 MP x 50 MP x 50 MP combo for the main, ultrawide, and selfie cameras. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has a 50 MP main camera, but its ultrawide is 12 MP, and the front camera is 10 MP.

The Razr's higher resolution ultrawide is not just for show, though, as you will see in the samples below.

PhoneArena Camera Score:


Photo
Video
Phone Camera
Score		 Photo
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 134 144 76 20 26 21
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 137 141 79 17 25 21
Phone Camera
Score		 Video
Score		 Main
(wide)		 Ultra
Wide		 Selfie Zoom
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 134 125 65 19 27 15
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 137 133 71 19 27 18
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


When it comes to photography, the Razr Ultra (2025) and Z Flip 6 are generally on par with each other, but where the Galaxy pulled ahead in our Camera Score was the video recording tests, primarily thanks to its main camera.

Main Camera




The Razr Ultra has clearly captured more detail in the shadow of the building, making for a more eye-pleasing image.

Zoom Quality




The Razr definitively wins when it comes to zoom quality. The image is visible sharper than that on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and, in this case, the processing doesn't look too much.

Ultra-wide Camera




The Galaxy shows more realistic colors and more balanced lighting, but the Razr's ultrawide image is sharper.

Selfies




The colors from the Z Flip 6 look more natural, whereas the Razr Ultra's image is somewhat warmer (yellowish). The selfie from the Galaxy also looks sharper in comparison, but the Motorola has done a better job at exposing the image, brightening up the darker areas.

More Camera Samples




Video Quality


Video Thumbnail

The Razr's video footage looks over-sharpened too contrasty, which gives it a weird look. The colors coming out from the Razr Ultra are also a bit off.

When faced with a high-contrast scene, it looks like the Razr favors exposing for the shadows, but blows out the highlights in the process, which means that they just appear as white (lacking detail). The Z Flip 6 does the opposite.

One thing's for sure, though, the Razr's ultrawide camera definitely captures more light, as you can see in the darker areas of the image where more detail is shown compared to the Galaxy. The Razr's ultrawide is also sharper.

You can transition between the main and ultrawide cameras on both phones when shooting in 4K 30FPS, and it is smooth!

As for the zoom quality, neither has a dedicated telephoto camera, but both do a decent job considering that fact. That said, Galaxy can zoom in at 10x, whereas the Motorola maxes out a 6x.

Battery Life and Charging

Razr has longer battery life and much faster charging

Motorola has equipped the Razr Ultra with a significantly larger 4,700 mAh battery compared to the 4,000 mAh one in the Z Flip 6. As you will see from our in-house battery life tests, that has helped the Razr have a more lasting battery in comparison.

The difference in charging speeds is arguably more staggering here. The Razr Ultra comes with 68W wired and 30W wireless vs the Z Flip 6's 25W wired and 15W wireless.

PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
4700 mAh
 7h 17min 23h 51min 6h 16min 10h 21min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
4000 mAh
 6h 45min 16h 10min 9h 8min 10h 7min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
4700 mAh
 0h 43min Untested 80% Untested
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
4000 mAh
 1h 31min 2h 55min 53% 18%
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


Interestingly, despite its massive lead in the Browsing test, the Razr Ultra was far behind the Z Flip 6 in our Video battery test. The two phones lasted almost equally during the Gaming test.

The truth is that neither of these phones will leave you disappointed as far as battery life is concerned. The 7 hours and 17 minutes of estimated battery life we give to the Razr Ultra is above the average for the flip foldable phones we have tested so far, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6's result is quite good too.

And despite its larger battery, the Razr charged almost 50 minutes faster than the Z Flip!

Audio Quality and Haptics


The Razr Ultra surprised us with its boomy, rich loudspeakers that outperformed the Flip 6. The Flip 6 sounds only decent, similar to its predecessor, so if you like watching videos or listening to podcasts on your phone, the Razr is definitely the one to go for.

As for haptics, both phones offer good feedback for typing and notifications, but the Razr feels slightly sharper.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick look of the Razr Ultra (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs:

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)Galaxy Z Flip 6
Size and Weight
171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19 mm
199 g		Size and Weight
165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
193 g
Main Display
7.0-inch
LTPO AMOLED
165Hz		Main Display
6.7-inch
Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X
120Hz  
External Display
4-inch
LTPO AMOLED
165Hz		External Display
3.4-inch
Super AMOLED
60Hz
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm)		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm)
Versions
16/512GB for $1,300
Versions
12/256GB for $1099
Cameras
50 MP main, f/1.8
50 MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

50 MP front. f/2.0 		Cameras
50 MP main, f/1.8
12 MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

10 MP front, 2.2
Battery
4,700 mAh		Battery
4,000 mAh
Charging
68W wired
30W wireless
5W reverse wired		Charging
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5 reverse wireless

Which one should you buy?




Motorola has truly outdone itself with the Razr Ultra. The company has slowly but surely been working towards this version of the Razr since the first one came out, and it now feels like we have reached the culmination.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 already felt a bit outdated because of its smaller external display when we compared it to last year's Razr Plus, and it feels even more so when comparing it to the Razr Ultra.

The main benefits of the Z Flip used to be its faster flagship processor and the longer software support. Now that you have a Razr with a flagship chip, performance is no longer a differentiating factor. And while the Galaxy has more software updates, Samsung has been slow at rolling them out lately.

So, yes, the price for the new Razr Ultra is high, but it is justified by numerous upgrades across the board. It's worth mentioning, though, that Samsung's next flip phone, the Z Flip 7, is just around the corner, so it might be a good idea to wait and see what Samsung has in store for us before making a purchase decision.

"If you don't want to wait for the Z Flip 7, the Razr Ultra is — dare we say — the perfect flip phone at the moment, and it's definitely worth checking out.
