Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: The tables have turned

It finally happened — Motorola brought the Razr series into the flagship category! This year, the company has introduced not two but three Razr models, and the new one is called Razr Ultra. It comes with a flagship processor, more RAM, and more storage!









Well, before we start comparing anything els, we should start with the prices. The new Razr Ultra starts at $1,300 for the base variant with 512 GB storage, making it $200 more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip, which starts at $1,100. So, how does this new flip flagship from Motorola compare to its main competitor, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 from?Well, before we start comparing anything els, we should start with the prices. The new Razr Ultra starts at $1,300 for the base variant with 512 GB storage, making it $200 more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip, which starts at $1,100.





Z Flip 6 , which costs $1,220, the Razr is still more expensive. Can Even if we look at the 512 GB version of the, which costs $1,220, the Razr is still more expensive. Can Motorola justify this price difference? Yes, yes it can.





Design and Display Quality

Motorola is different, Samsung plays it safe









Flip phones are meant to be more compact and save you space in your bag or pocket, and both phones serve that function well. However, the Razr Ultra is larger than the Z Flip 6 no matter how you twist it, measuring 88.1 x 74 x 15.7 mm while folded vs the 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm of the Galaxy.





The size difference is noticeable, but only if you are using the two phones back to back, but both are plenty comfortable to use.





Without a doubt, though, the Motorola Razr Ultra stands out with its design. We have the Scarab Black version, which comes with a leather/velvet back that feels really soft to the touch. You can even get the new Razr with a wood back.





I am especially a fan of the leather back panel, not only because it is nice to the touch, but also because it does not attract fingerprints and does not slip as much from my pocket or when I place it on a surface.





The Z Flip doesn't look bad, and it has the advantage of more color options, but it just doesn't feel as special as the Razr.









The Razr Ultra colors are:

Scarab Black (leather/velvet)

Rio Red

Mountain Trail (wood)

Cabaret



The Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors Theare:

Silver Shadow

Yellow

Blue

Mint

Crafted Black (Samsung.com exclusive)

White (Samsung.com exclusive)

Peach (Samsung.com exclusive)



The Razr Ultra is slightly thicker due to its larger battery and cover screen but is still easy to handle. Also, it has the same IP48 certification for dust and water resistance as the Z Flip 6 .







With the larger body also comes a larger display, and in the Razr Ultra's case, that's true for both the main and the external one. The Razr Ultra is slightly thicker due to its larger battery and cover screen but is still easy to handle. Also, it has the same IP48 certification for dust and water resistance as theWith the larger body also comes a larger display, and in the Razr Ultra's case, that's true for both the main and the external one.

The main display measures 7 inches and it continues to have a 165Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Z Flip 6 's main display measures 6.7 inches and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The external display on the Razr is 4 inches vs the 3.4-inch one on the Galaxy.





While we can't say that the difference in display refresh rates is noticeable, we can definitely say that the difference in display size is. The Razr Ultra is much more immersive and impressive when held next to the Z Flip 6 , especially regarding the cover screen.



Display Measurements:





The Razr Ultra reached 2,424 nits brightness, while the Z Flip 6 topped out at 2,398 nits at 20% APL (Average Picture Level) during our display lab tests.





APL measures the average brightness of an image, expressed as a percentage of the maximum possible brightness. 100% APL would mean the image is completely white (at maximum brightness), while 0% APL would mean the image is completely black (at minimum brightness).





We measure brightness using a "20% APL" test by default. This means only 20% of the screen shows white while the rest stays black (with OLED, black means the pixels are off). We also test "100% APL," where the whole screen is white, but that's less accurate for OLEDs because manufacturers often limit brightness to protect the screen, and in real life, people rarely look at a fully white screen. That’s why the "20% APL" test better shows which phone has the brightest OLED display.





Performance and Software

How the tables have turned









The Razr Ultra packs the newer The Razr Ultra packs the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip paired with 16 GB RAM, giving it a good performance boost, transforming it into full-fledged flagship phone ready to take on even the most demanding task you throw at it.





Games like Genshin Impact or apps like Adobe's Lightroom work amazingly on the Razr Ultra.





The Z Flip 6 is with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12 GB RAM, and it still performs perfectly fine by today's standards, despite the benchmark results you will see below.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 2847 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 2251 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 8612 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 7131 View all





The CPU benchmark shows a 25% difference in performance when comparing these two phones.



3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 5910 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4528 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 3787 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 2150 View all





The GPU performance is where we see a more stark difference between the two phones. More interesting here is the 3D Mark test (Low) test, which shows the dip in performance when the device gets overheated — also known as "throttling."





Even under heavy GPU stress, the Razr handles heat better, allowing it to keep a higher performance even while throttling. This could be because of its larger body, which should be helping it dissipate heat more efficiently.





Storage-wise, the Razr starts at 512 GB. That's more than the 256 GB on the base Z Flip 6 , but you have to remember the $200 price difference too.



Camera Similar in quality, but different in execution



Z Flip 6 camera systems more fair. Unlike the Razr Plus (2025), the new high-end flip phone from Motorola comes with an ultrawide camera as its secondary snapper, which makes comparing the Razr Ultra (2025) with thecamera systems more fair.

On the Razr Ultra, you have a 50 MP x 50 MP x 50 MP combo for the main, ultrawide, and selfie cameras. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has a 50 MP main camera, but its ultrawide is 12 MP, and the front camera is 10 MP.

The Razr's higher resolution ultrawide is not just for show, though, as you will see in the samples below.

PhoneArena Camera Score:

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 134 144 76 20 26 21 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 137 141 79 17 25 21 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 134 125 65 19 27 15 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 137 133 71 19 27 18 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page



When it comes to photography, the Razr Ultra (2025) and Z Flip 6 are generally on par with each other, but where the Galaxy pulled ahead in our Camera Score was the video recording tests, primarily thanks to its main camera.



Main Camera

< Razr Ultra Z Flip 6 >



The Razr Ultra has clearly captured more detail in the shadow of the building, making for a more eye-pleasing image.



Zoom Quality

< Razr Ultra 5X Z Flip 6 5X >



The Razr definitively wins when it comes to zoom quality. The image is visible sharper than that on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , and, in this case, the processing doesn't look too much.



Ultra-wide Camera

< Razr Ultra Z Flip 6 >



The Galaxy shows more realistic colors and more balanced lighting, but the Razr's ultrawide image is sharper.



Selfies

< Razr Ultra Z Flip 6 >



The colors from the Z Flip 6 look more natural, whereas the Razr Ultra's image is somewhat warmer (yellowish). The selfie from the Galaxy also looks sharper in comparison, but the Motorola has done a better job at exposing the image, brightening up the darker areas.



More Camera Samples





Video Quality



The Razr's video footage looks over-sharpened too contrasty, which gives it a weird look. The colors coming out from the Razr Ultra are also a bit off. When it comes to photography, the Razr Ultra (2025) andare generally on par with each other, but where the Galaxy pulled ahead in our Camera Score was the video recording tests, primarily thanks to its main camera.The Razr Ultra has clearly captured more detail in the shadow of the building, making for a more eye-pleasing image.The Razr definitively wins when it comes to zoom quality. The image is visible sharper than that on the, and, in this case, the processing doesn't look too much.The Galaxy shows more realistic colors and more balanced lighting, but the Razr's ultrawide image is sharper.The colors from thelook more natural, whereas the Razr Ultra's image is somewhat warmer (yellowish). The selfie from the Galaxy also looks sharper in comparison, but the Motorola has done a better job at exposing the image, brightening up the darker areas.The Razr's video footage looks over-sharpened too contrasty, which gives it a weird look. The colors coming out from the Razr Ultra are also a bit off.

When faced with a high-contrast scene, it looks like the Razr favors exposing for the shadows, but blows out the highlights in the process, which means that they just appear as white (lacking detail). The Z Flip 6 does the opposite.

One thing's for sure, though, the Razr's ultrawide camera definitely captures more light, as you can see in the darker areas of the image where more detail is shown compared to the Galaxy. The Razr's ultrawide is also sharper.

You can transition between the main and ultrawide cameras on both phones when shooting in 4K 30FPS, and it is smooth!

As for the zoom quality, neither has a dedicated telephoto camera, but both do a decent job considering that fact. That said, Galaxy can zoom in at 10x, whereas the Motorola maxes out a 6x.

Battery Life and Charging Razr has longer battery life and much faster charging





Z Flip 6 . As you will see from our in-house battery life tests, that has helped the Razr have a more lasting battery in comparison.



The difference in charging speeds is arguably more staggering here. The Razr Ultra comes with 68W wired and 30W wireless vs the Z Flip 6 's 25W wired and 15W wireless.



PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 4700 mAh 7h 17min 23h 51min 6h 16min 10h 21min Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4000 mAh 6h 45min 16h 10min 9h 8min 10h 7min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 4700 mAh 0h 43min Untested 80% Untested Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4000 mAh 1h 31min 2h 55min 53% 18% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Motorola has equipped the Razr Ultra with a significantly larger 4,700 mAh battery compared to the 4,000 mAh one in the. As you will see from our in-house battery life tests, that has helped the Razr have a more lasting battery in comparison.The difference in charging speeds is arguably more staggering here. The Razr Ultra comes with 68W wired and 30W wireless vs the's 25W wired and 15W wireless.

Interestingly, despite its massive lead in the Browsing test, the Razr Ultra was far behind the Z Flip 6 in our Video battery test. The two phones lasted almost equally during the Gaming test.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 's result is quite good too. The truth is that neither of these phones will leave you disappointed as far as battery life is concerned. The 7 hours and 17 minutes of estimated battery life we give to the Razr Ultra is above the average for the flip foldable phones we have tested so far, but the's result is quite good too.





And despite its larger battery, the Razr charged almost 50 minutes faster than the Z Flip!





Audio Quality and Haptics





The Razr Ultra surprised us with its boomy, rich loudspeakers that outperformed the Flip 6. The Flip 6 sounds only decent, similar to its predecessor, so if you like watching videos or listening to podcasts on your phone, the Razr is definitely the one to go for.



As for haptics, both phones offer good feedback for typing and notifications, but the Razr feels slightly sharper.





Which one should you buy?









Motorola has truly outdone itself with the Razr Ultra. The company has slowly but surely been working towards this version of the Razr since the first one came out, and it now feels like we have reached the culmination. Motorola has truly outdone itself with the Razr Ultra. The company has slowly but surely been working towards this version of the Razr since the first one came out, and it now feels like we have reached the culmination.





Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 already felt a bit outdated because of its smaller external display when we compared it to last year's Razr Plus , and it feels even more so when comparing it to the Razr Ultra.





The main benefits of the Z Flip used to be its faster flagship processor and the longer software support. Now that you have a Razr with a flagship chip, performance is no longer a differentiating factor. And while the Galaxy has more software updates, Samsung has been slow at rolling them out lately.





So, yes, the price for the new Razr Ultra is high, but it is justified by numerous upgrades across the board. It's worth mentioning, though, that Samsung's next flip phone, the Z Flip 7 , is just around the corner, so it might be a good idea to wait and see what Samsung has in store for us before making a purchase decision.



