Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
The phone offers a plethora of features, boasts fast performance, and takes gorgeous photos. Save while the offer lasts!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a Pixel user on a budget, you're likely eyeing the Pixel 9a, Google's latest semi-affordable phone. Well, the time has come to stop drooling over this sleek handset and just go grab one, as it's sweetly discounted on Amazon.
The retailer is currently offering a decent 10% discount on the 128GB version, slashing $50 off its price. This means you can score one for just under $450. While the markdown may not seem huge, let's not forget that the phone was only released a few months ago. Newly launched devices rarely receive massive discounts so soon—if they get any at all.
So, okay! The price may be fairly good, but is the phone worth getting at all? Well, we strongly believe that the Pixel 9a is worth going for, especially now that it's sweetly discounted on Amazon.
Rocking a Tensor G4 chipset—the same SoC that powers the pricier models—and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers speedy and reliable performance. Plus, being a Pixel phone, it captures stunning photos for the price with its 48MP main camera and 13MP snapper for selfies.
Granted, Google had to cut some corners to lower the price of the Pixel 9a. That's why the phone comes with Gemini Nano, which misses out on AI-powered features like Call Notes and the new Screenshots app.
Still, while those features are fancy and useful, we don't think missing out on call summaries or easier screenshot organization is a deal breaker—especially with all the other bells and whistles this bad boy brings to the table, including seven years of software updates. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and save with this deal today!
The retailer is currently offering a decent 10% discount on the 128GB version, slashing $50 off its price. This means you can score one for just under $450. While the markdown may not seem huge, let's not forget that the phone was only released a few months ago. Newly launched devices rarely receive massive discounts so soon—if they get any at all.
So, okay! The price may be fairly good, but is the phone worth getting at all? Well, we strongly believe that the Pixel 9a is worth going for, especially now that it's sweetly discounted on Amazon.
Rocking a Tensor G4 chipset—the same SoC that powers the pricier models—and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers speedy and reliable performance. Plus, being a Pixel phone, it captures stunning photos for the price with its 48MP main camera and 13MP snapper for selfies.
The display is pretty good, too. It's a 6.3-inch P-OLED panel with a 2424 x 1080 resolution, HDR support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. This means you'll enjoy a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank.
Granted, Google had to cut some corners to lower the price of the Pixel 9a. That's why the phone comes with Gemini Nano, which misses out on AI-powered features like Call Notes and the new Screenshots app.
Still, while those features are fancy and useful, we don't think missing out on call summaries or easier screenshot organization is a deal breaker—especially with all the other bells and whistles this bad boy brings to the table, including seven years of software updates. So, don't hesitate! Act fast and save with this deal today!
Things that are NOT allowed: