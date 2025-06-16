It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off





We encourage you to take advantage of this deal as soon as possible. After all, it has been available for a while now and may expire soon. It would be sad if you missed out on it again since the JBL Xtreme 4 is an absolute bargain at its current price.



True, it's not a tiny speaker you can just toss in your backpack; however, it delivers rich, powerful sound, making it a great choice for large gatherings. Plus, it comes with a shoulder strap for easy carrying. And if you need even more power, you can effortlessly pair it with other JBL speakers using its PartyBoost feature.



Another highlight is its battery life, offering up to 24 hours of playback on one charge. Furthermore, it can double as a power bank, which is awesome as your phone will never run out of battery with this thing.



A few weeks ago, we reported on a generous Amazon deal on the JBL Xtreme 4 that let you score one for a whopping $130 off. Don't feel bad if you've missed our initial post, though, as the good news is that this offer is still up for grabs!Yep, that's right! Amazon is still offering a $130 discount on the popular JBL Xtreme 4, letting you grab one for just under $250 instead of its usual price of about $380. And just like a few weeks ago, this awesome price cut is available on all color options, so you can save big regardless of the paint job you go for.