Brilliant Walmart promo makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra too tempting to ignore

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has just received a price cut you wouldn't want to miss.

A person holds the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, showcasing its big display and vivid colors.
How does saving a huge $330 on the best Galaxy tablet sound? Awesome, right? Well, now's your chance—Walmart has launched what's easily the best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra bargain yet, bringing the $1,199.99 tablet down to $869.98. Believe it or not, no merchant is matching this deal.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is $330 off at Walmart

$869 99
$1199 99
$330 off (28%)
Walmart has dropped what's easily the best straight-up discount we've ever seen on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Right now, you can buy the flagship Android tablet for $330 off in its 256GB configuration. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart

For instance, over at Amazon, the model isn't available in brand-new condition, while Samsung and Best Buy offer a more modest $200 price cut. Sure, the Samsung Store allows you to save up to $710 with eligible trade-ins, but, you'd have to give up a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or a similar high-end device to claim the full trade-in discount.

In case you're wondering, this is the most generous straight-up price cut we've ever seen, making this the best Tab S10 Ultra deal available so far (not counting the official store's trade-in promos, of course).

In our Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we've praised the huge 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and for a good reason. Not only does this fella pack a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, superb colors and visuals, but it's also equipped with a special anti-reflective coating.

Yep, the feature is borrowed from the Galaxy S24 Ultra display and ensures you get little to no reflections on your screen. This alone tremendously boosts the visual experience.

Under the hood, the latest flagship Samsung tablet comes with an advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip. This SoC delivers even more potential than the previous Tab S9 Ultra and gives you plenty of raw horsepower for just about any task you can think of.

You also get extras like Sketch to Image, Note to Assist, and other Galaxy AI features to make your daily experience even more enjoyable. As if that's not enough, the Android tablet comes with guaranteed software support for seven years.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra may not be cheap, but Walmart's surprisingly good sale brings it down to its best price yet. We suggest acting fast if you want to save $330, as there's no telling how long the promo will remain live.
