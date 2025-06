T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

—SettleAsRobin, Reddit user, June 2025





T-Mobile

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile

Apparently, you might still be able to activate Go5G plans by contacting customer care, but the retail staff has lost access to them.Additionally,is also retiring watch and tablet plans with included taxes and fees. From June 18, the company will only offer taxes and fees-excluded versions of these plans. Unlike before, you will be able to mix tax and untaxed plans. This means that even if you are on an old, tax-included plan, your new lines will be tax-included. This might result in some billing confusion, but that's just the way things are now.With Go5G plans all but gone,has moved away from its "What You See Should Be What You Pay" slogan of 2017 . The company appears to be reinventing itself as a premium brand.