T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile has made it almost impossible for customers to sign up for Go5G plans.
T-Mobile's Experience More and Experience Beyond plans introduced in April were expected to replace Go5G plans from the get-go and the inevitable has now happened.
T-Mobile claims that its new plans provide more value, but that statement might be a little misleading, considering unlike Go5G plans, the Experience plans don't include taxes and fees.
In May, Go5G plans were removed from the company's website but it mentioned other ways to sign up for them, such as calling T-Mobile or placing an order via chat.
Additionally, T-Mobile is also retiring watch and tablet plans with included taxes and fees. From June 18, the company will only offer taxes and fees-excluded versions of these plans. Unlike before, you will be able to mix tax and untaxed plans. This means that even if you are on an old, tax-included plan, your new lines will be tax-included. This might result in some billing confusion, but that's just the way things are now.
In late April, shortly after the new plans were announced, it was reported that T-Mobile was discouraging employees from activating Go5G plans for customers. The company didn't deny the rumor and only reiterated that the plans would remain available for a limited time.
And now, the plans have also vanished from T-Mobile's systems. In essence, the plans have been grandfathered, which means that while people already on Go5G will be able to keep the plans, others won't be able to sign up for them.
As of yesterday 6/13 Go5G has been removed from our systems and it’s officially grandfathered the same way Magenta is now. It lingered for about a month and a half but now it’s officially gone. T-Mobile is also phasing out of taxes include mobile internet lines like watches and tablets starting 6/18 and they are only offering taxes excluded and are even allowing mixed taxed plans to achieve this.
—SettleAsRobin, Reddit user, June 2025
Apparently, you might still be able to activate Go5G plans by contacting customer care, but the retail staff has lost access to them.
With Go5G plans all but gone, T-Mobile has moved away from its "What You See Should Be What You Pay" slogan of 2017. The company appears to be reinventing itself as a premium brand.
