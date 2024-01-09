Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro first impressions: old tricks, new design!

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Intro





Asus has, yet again, refreshed its line of cutting edge gaming smartphones — the new duo is the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro. And for the first time since inception, we have a major design change — a bit of a sacrifice, if you will, to bring the phone down in size.





The ROG Phone of today looks nothing like the ROG Phone of yesteryear — we have this thin, uniform bezel around the device now, and the edgy gamer aesthetics are toned down quite a lot. The regular ROG Phone 8 still has an RGB logo on its back, but the ROG Phone 8 Pro has a stealthy, low-res LED matrix back there that can either show simplistic logo icons or nothing at all.





The stereo speakers are back, but not front-firing anymore. The gamer triggers are also present, but so is an upgraded camera module. The ROG Phone 8 is supposed to be the mainstream evolution of the gamer phone, or so it seems — Asus is marketing it as a "premium phone for everyday use", but it also happens to be a top-tier gaming phone





The ROG Phone 8 will sell in the US from $1,099 for the 12 GB / 256 GB variant, and the 8 Pro, which we have here, will start at $1,199 for 16 GB / 256 GB, and $1,499 for 24 GB / 1 TB.





Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Display 6.8 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

165Hz Refresh rate Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)

32 MP front Hardware QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 3

16GB RAM Storage 512GB, Battery 5500 mAh OS Android 14

View full specs





What’s new about ROG Phone 8 series

A new design with slimmer bezels, thinner body

Stereo speakers now moved to the bottom driver + earpiece format

New camera system with physical gimbal stabilization

New AeroActive Cooler X is also smaller

Table of Contents:





ROG Phone 8 Pro Specs

Fastest racer on the block





Asus ROG Phones have always had the crazy over-the-top specs and cutting edge hardware. And this hasn't changed, even with the new facelift. The "base" tier ROG Phone 8 still has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It's all uphill from there — up to 24 GB of RAM for the most expensive ROG Phone 8 Pro!









ROG Phone 8 Pro Design & Colors Would you like yours in Black or Black?







Since inception, the ROG Phones have had a bit of a chin and forehead — housing the front-firing stereo speakers. Now, Asus has went for a more modernistic, compact look, with a super-thin uniform bezel all around. That would mean that the speakers moved to the commonly-seen setup with a bottom-firing driver and an amped earpiece at the top.





The Pro version of the ROG Phone 8 comes in black and that's it. It has a matte glass back with some very subtle accents, and a hidden LED matrix to display some basic information or the ROG logo when the phone is face down.





We have IP68 rating for dust- and water-resistance, which is a first on the ROG phones and — Asus says — a first on any gaming phone . And the ROG Phone 8 family now supports wireless charging, again — for the first time.









The ROG Phone 8 Pro unboxing process is — as always — accompanied by a mini-game for new owners. The 1 TB / 24 GB variant we got had the AeroActive Cooler X fan inside the box. It's definitely a smaller accessory than before — it now adds two hardware buttons instead of four, and the subwoofer that was on the AeroActive Cooler 7 is also gone. We'll be seeing how it affects the overall gaming experience, though.





Whichever ROG Phone 8 you get, you will receive the 65 W charger and a nice braided USB Type C cable. No headphones in the box it seems, but it's worth noting that the ROG Phones still do have headphone jacks.



ROG Phone 8 Pro Display



Despite having a much smaller footprint than its predecessor, the ROG Phone 8 still packs a 6.78-inch screen on the front. It is, again, an AMOLED panel that seems like it can deliver the same colors, saturation, and sharpness that its predecessor wowed us with.



And, since it's a gaming phone , of course it can hit a 165 Hz refresh rate. Also, the specs page says that it's an LTPO panel that can actively switch between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. We assume that would be the "adaptive" mode. And then, you activate 165 Hz when looking to game.



It's a 1080 x 2400 pixel screen, protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. We have an optical fingerprint scanner hidden under the glass, as before.



ROG Phone 8 Pro Camera Asus steps up



The ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with a brand-new camera module on the back — a 50 MP main camera with a 6-axis gimbal stabilizer, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP 3x telephoto camera. We were already pleased with the ROG Phone 7's above-average camera performance, so we are eager to see if the new telephoto lens and new stabilizer in the ROG Phone 8 push it even further.









On the front, there's a 32 MP sensor, which will bin pixels together for 8 MP photos, specs sheet says.



ROG Phone 8 Pro OS / Android version









The ROG UI is a light reskin of the stock Android 14 — there's the Armory, which is your game launcher and holds all the settings for the gaming triggers and the lights on the phone. Then, you can edit how your Quick Toggles in the notifications shade look, and now there's even a new setting where you can pull down your notifications by swiping on the left side, and your controls when swiping down on the right side of the display. You know, if you just can't shake the iPhone muscle memory.









There's the new Enlarge Folder option for the home screen, which lets you store a bunch of icons in even less space, yet tap on them without opening the folder. And there are a bunch of Asus-made widgets with the gamer aesthetic to place around.





The ROG Phone 8 Pro will get 2 years of major Android updates, but 4 years of security patches.



ROG Phone 8 Pro Battery Still packs a powerbank



The ROG Phone 8 Pro is a bit thinner and a bit lighter than before, but has a 5,500 mAh battery. That's only 500 mAh smaller than the cell in the large ROG Phone 7. If software optimizations and the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 play their parts, we shouldn't see much deviation from last year's stellar results. But we have to run the tests first!



ROG Phone 8 Pro Charging Speeds



The ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with its own 65 W charger inside the box. It utilizes dual cells inside the body, which will charge in parallel for optimized speed and battery health. Specs-wise, it sounds like it should be as fast at charging as the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 6 before it. They were pretty quick and dependable, topping up in just shy of an hour.





ROG Phone 8 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics

As previously mentioned, the speakers on the new ROG Phone 8 are not in a front-firing setup. At first try, they do sound as loud and meaty as before, but we need to spend some time with them and see if the audio quality lives up to the legacy of the ROG Phone 7.



As for haptics, straight out of the box, we can feel a strong and precise vibration, clicking and clacking as we are setting the phone up.



ROG Phone 8 Pro Competitors



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside, and a camera that benefits from years of evolution and experience.



The ROG Phone 8 Pro starts at a price point, which feels... dare we say... normal for flagship phones these days. At $1,200 it finds itself in the range of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (assuming it keeps last year's pricing model). And it does feel like it will be the main rival here — the Samsung flagship will supposedly come with its own Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside, and a camera that benefits from years of evolution and experience.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also be a big rival here. Sure, the iPhone doesn't have gaming triggers or an external fan, but it does have games. Games like Resident Evil 4 Remake and Assassin's Creed: Mirage are making their way to the iPhone 15 Pro series, and no other phone (at least not currently). Blinking lights and shoulder triggers can't really beat a robust gaming catalogue.

Two swallows do not a summer make, but Apple has indicated that it intends to push into gaming with all of its devices. In the mean time, Android manufacturers haven't revealed any similar partnerships with AAA game studios.

That said, we'd feel much more comfortable gaming on a ROG Phone for prolonged periods, specifically because of the availability of an active cooler and software tune-ups that have been designed for system torture. To this day, we still have the iPhone 15 Pro 's early overheating issues on the back of our minds.



*Pending testing and final review





ROG Phone 8 Summary and expectations





On first impressions — the ROG Phone 8 Pro is definitely an intriguing device. Even people at the office who scoffed at the rather large and unwieldy ROG Phones of the past were interested in the new shape an entranced by that matte glass back.



Now, it's time to run it through the ringer, put a SIM card in it, and see if it is, indeed, a "premium everyday phone". Stay tuned!







