iPhone 16 vs. Pixel 9: A promising battle

Pixel 9 already making waves, the stage is set for an epic showdown between two tech giants.



While both devices share striking similarities in design and display quality, their underlying features and capabilities set them apart. The iPhone 16 , with its rumored A18 chip and potential camera enhancements, aims to reign supreme. However, the Pixel 9 's impressive AI capabilities and standout display offer a compelling counterpoint.

While both devices share striking similarities in design and display quality, their underlying features and capabilities set them apart. The iPhone 16, with its rumored A18 chip and potential camera enhancements, aims to reign supreme. However, the Pixel 9's impressive AI capabilities and standout display offer a compelling counterpoint.









Will the iPhone 16's traditional strengths be enough to outshine the Pixel 9's innovative features? Join us as we delve into the intricacies of these two powerhouses and uncover the ultimate victor in this smartphone battle.





Design and Display Quality

More alike than ever before







Apple is mostly sticking to the design it introduced with the iPhone 12, which means the iPhone 16 will be in the shape of a block, with flat sides and tapered edges that do not cut into your hands. The only new thing about its look will be the horizontal arrangement of the two cameras at the back, which is to enable the new feature Spatial Video





When it comes to shape, and even hand feel, the Pixel 9 actually feels quite a lot like a modern iPhone to us when we hold it. Since the iPhone 16 is said to be mostly similar to its predecessors, we expect the only major differentiating design elements to be the camera modules and notches/selfie camera cutouts.





The iPhone 16 will also probably be made from similar materials to those of the Pixel 9 , rocking an aluminum frame and glass back. That said, the back of the iPhone will most likely keep the matte finish from last year's model, which will contrast the glossy finish of the Pixel.





Leaks also hint that the iPhone 16 (as well as the other models), will get an Action Button just like the iPhone 15 Pro from last year. We also expect to see a brand new "Capture Button" that quickly starts the camera. This Capture Button will work like a shutter button on a camera, so it will focus on a slight press and take a picture once you press it all the way in.





The rest is pretty much the same between the two phones, like their IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.





Oh, and if you are interested in the available colors, here's what we have:

iPhone 16 colors: all the rumored shades

Pixel 9 and 9 Pro colors: all the official shades





As for the displays, we expect the same OLED 6.1-inch one on the iPhone 16 , but leaks say Apple will be using a new micro-lens technology to give it a brightness boost and to lower its power consumption.





This is much needed if Apple wants to catch up to Google's Pixel 9 , which performed outstandingly in our display lab tests and blew us away with its nominal brightness of 1970 nits.





Sadly, though, no matter how bright Apple makes the iPhone 16 's display, everything points to it having just 60Hz screen refresh rate. In comparison, the Pixel 9 can go up from 1 to 120Hz, making navigation and gaming much smoother, while also being more power-efficient.





Performance and Software

Apple A18 probably wins the benchmarks, but does it matter?





Listen, we all know that the Apple A18 chipset that the iPhone 16 is expected to come with will probably demolish the Tensor G4 in any benchmark performance test. But the truth to the matter is that most of us don't know what to do with this amazing raw power anyway.





The Pixel 9 is perfectly capable despite the lower scores it mustered up during the tests we ran on it. It surprised us by how well the new AI features worked. Take Add Me, for example, which lets you combine two group selfies into a single photo so everyone can be in the picture. It feels similar to last year’s ‘Best Take’ feature, and it does have its limitations, but it can blow your mind.



The iPhone 16 and iOS 18, on the other hand, have been said to quite a bit behind on this type of AI magic. In fact, Mark Gurman, who is a well-known and reputable reporter on Apple leaks and insider knowledge said so himself in several of his Power On newsletters.





While we are on the topic of AI, just like the Pixel 9 has a good chunk of its 12GB RAM dedicated to on-device AI functionality, so will the iPhone 16. The difference is that the iPhone will be rocking 8GB of RAM instead, although the two phones handle and utilize memory very differently, so this shouldn't be a big indicator of their performance.









Unlike the iPhone 16 , which will keep the same 128GB, 256GB or 512GB options from its predecessor, the Pixel 9 comes only in 128GB and 256GB, so you would have to upgrade to one of the Pro Pixel models for higher native storage.





Both phones will be perfectly safe choices for anyone who cares about software support, as both Apple and Google are committed to more than 5 years of software updates and security patches. That number is 7 years in particular for the Pixel, and between 6-7 for the iPhone.





Camera The closest this battle has ever been

iPhone 16 expected camera specs: Main (wide) camera—48 MP Sony IMX903 sensor, 1/1.14" sensor size, f/1.78 aperture, 24mm lens equivalent, optical image stabilization (OIS)

Ultrawide camera—48 MP, 1/2.6" sensor size, 0.7um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 13mm lens equivalent

Front camera—12MP, 1/3.6" sensor size, f/1.9 aperture, 23mm lens equivalent, OIS

Pixel 9 camera specs:

Main (wide) camera—50 MP Octa PD, autofocus, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, Optical + electronic image stabilization on wide

Ultrawide camera—48 MP Quad PD, autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size

Front camera—10.5 MP Dual PD, autofocus, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 95° ultrawide field of view

Both phones have received an upgrade to their ultra-wide cameras, with higher resolution image sensors of 48MP. This makes the overall camera spec sheets between the two very similar.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the iPhone takes 24MP images by default with its main camera, whereas the Pixel 9 takes 12MP images that have less detail and lower sharpness. With the new 48MP ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 16 , Apple might also make photos taken by that snapper default to a higher resolution.

The iPhone 16 is also said to finally come with support for Macro Mode, just like the Pro iPhones. Since the Pixel 9 is also capable of Macro Mode, we can't wait to test out how the two compare when shooting from up close.

iPhone 16 camera: All the upgrades we expect

Google Pixel 9 PhoneArena Camera Score: Slightly better than the Pixel 8, but with some issues

Battery Life and Charging The Pixel 9 might be the better choice for battery life

While the size of the iPhone 16 will mostly remain the same, rumors say it will have a sightly larger 3,561mAh battery compared to its predecessor, which is roughly a 6% increase. Even with that, though, it still won't be larger than the Pixel 9 's 4,700 mAh one.

The Pixel 9 performed amazingly during our battery life tests, scoring a battery life estimate of around 7 hours and 31 minutes, which is almost an hour more than its predecessor. That result placed it at #12 in our list of phones that we have tested for the last couple of years.

But battery size is not the only factor affecting battery life, and we fully expect the iPhone 16 to also come with some awesome battery life improvements, especially considering that the new Apple A18 chipset is said to be much more power efficient than last year's chipsets.

Charging-wize, the two will probably be somewhat on par with each other. While the Pixel has faster 27W of charging vs. the 20W said to come with the iPhone 16 , its battery is larger, so the overall charging time should be similar.

However, things might become very different very quickly if the iPhone 16 gets the charging speed upgrade that we expect on the Pro iPhones this year, which are rumoured to support 40W of wired and 20W of wireless charging.

Specs Comparison





iPhone 16 vs Pixel 9 specs: And here is a bird eye's view of the expected









Which one should you pick?





It's hard to say until the iPhone 16 lands in our hands and we pace it through all of our tests, just like we did with the Pixel 9 .





While Apple is hyping up the iPhone 16 series to be a big step towards AI functionality, the Pixel 9 is already there and it won't be waiting for the iPhone to catch up.





On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is shaping up to be the better option if you tend to use your phone's camera a lot, as there is a good chance it will produce higher-resolution images and probably much better video.



