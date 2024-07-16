Pixel 9 Pro vs Galaxy S25: The fight for the Android crown

Intro









The Pixel 9 Pro is now much closer to the Pixel 9 , and with its 6.24-inch screen, it's more of a competition to the upcoming Galaxy S25 than any other phone from Samsung's portfolio. These two are still under wraps, so our comparison relies on leaks and rumors, as well as our two-decade-long experience in the industry, but nevertheless, it's a glimpse at a very important fight that's coming. The fight for the This year, Google has chosen to expand its Pixel lineup by adding (or, should we say, reviving) a XL model. This means, on the other hand, that the Pixel 9 Pro is no longer the big guy, in terms not only of specs, but also in terms of size.ThePro is now much closer to the, and with its 6.24-inch screen, it's more of a competition to the upcoming Galaxy S25 than any other phone from Samsung's portfolio. These two are still under wraps, so our comparison relies on leaks and rumors, as well as our two-decade-long experience in the industry, but nevertheless, it's a glimpse at a very important fight that's coming. The fight for the best Android phone . Let's get to it!





Design and Display Quality

The future is flat?





Pixel 9 Pro is almost here, and we already have some hand-on imagery of the Google's shrunken flagship. The design language has changed, and it's the first major design shift since the Pixel 6 series and the introduction of the Camera Bar.



Here we have a different feel and look altogether, with flat sides, flat front and back, and a more traditional, albeit horizontal, camera bump.



The Galaxy S25, on the other hand, is months away, and its design is speculative at best. Some say it will be a radical change, others think that Samsung will retouch the current S24 design into something similar.



What we think is that Samsung will most likely stick to the same flat S24 design with minor changes to the camera bump on the back, and overall, these two phones might end up looking very similar, both in size and feel.



We don't expect any exotic materials for either of these, they will probably use aluminum and glass. Size-wise, given that the Galaxy S25 is expected to grow a little to accommodate a 6.3-inch screen, and the Pixel 9 Pro is shrinking to a 6.24-inch screen diagonal, these two might end up very close in size and weight.



Moving to the displays, as we've mentioned, screen sizes will be pretty close, and screen tech will probably match between the two as well. We expect both phones to feature LTPO panels with a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120 Hz. The brightness should also be very similar at around 2,500–3,000 nits peak.



We will have to wait to see the bezels on these things, and measure the displays of both to objectively assess the brightness and color accuracy, but we expect the Pixel 9 Pro and the Galaxy S25 to be very close in this area.

Performance and Software

"For Galaxy" might win this round









The Pixel 9 Pro will rely on the fourth generation Tensor G4 chipset, Google's in-house developed silicon with heavy emphasis on machine learning and AI. It's hard to judge how these two will perform against each other, and we think real-life performance will be very similar and differences will manifest predominantly in synthetic benchmarks.



We expect both phones to start with 128GB of base storage, and the RAM situation will be similar as well at 12GB. We could have a ceiling of 512GB for the storage on both phones, as the 1TB options might be reserved for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, respectively.



As far as software is concerned, we're in the Android realm and it will be a tough AI fight. Samsung paved the way with Galaxy AI, and Google is preparing a dish full of AI ingredients for the Pixel 9 lineup, featuring Gemini, so expect a very interesting software battle.



Camera A typical triple affair





It's quite early to tell what the camera situation will be on the Galaxy S25. There are some rumors suggesting that Samsung might switch from its in-house ISOCELL sensors to Sony IMX models, and we can speculate that the Galaxy S25 will most likely retain the triple camera system on its back, including a wide, ultrawide, and a 3x telephoto camera, but other than that, things are shrouded in mystery at the moment.

The Pixel 9 Pro is closer to its official release, and we have a tad more info about it, albeit nothing concrete about the camera system. We expect Google to carry over the triple camera system from the Pixel 8 Pro, namely a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto with 5x zoom. There might be a change due to the smaller size of the Pixel 9 Pro, and we might see a different telephoto, not a periscope one but a traditional 3x one just like on the Galaxy S-series vanilla modes, but at the moment it's all speculation.

Battery Life and Charging Advantage Pixel, potentially

There's a potential shift in battery capacity coming to the Pixel 9 Pro, again due to the smaller size. The predecessor launched with a 5,050mAh battery, but the 9 Pro is expected to mimic the regular Pixel size-wise, so we expect a 4,500mAh battery.



The Galaxy S25, on the other hand, is expected to have the same 4,000 mAh battery as its predecessor, so the Pixel has a potential advantage here.



When it comes to charging, both of these phones aren't expected to break any records, based on what we saw from their predecessors. Google might keep the 30W wired charging, and the Galaxy S25 probably won't go faster than 25W.





Specs Comparison









Which one should you buy?





This would've been a much easier question to answer had Google not changed the lineup. With the Pixel 9 Pro getting smaller and closer in size to the vanilla S25, things suddenly got more complicated. On the one hand, you have Google's software experience, which is the fastest way to get every single Android update.





On the other hand, Samsung's AI game has been top notch lately with Galaxy AI. Who will take the Android crown, then? It's too early to tell, but it will be a fierce fight. We will update this comparison with benchmarks and tests and give you the final verdict once we lay our hands on these phones.



