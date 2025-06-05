Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

General
Arena Apprentice
Join the discussion
The_G
The_G
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 2d ago

So, three years with my Zenfone8 and its starting to show its age.

Looking for a replacement that's not one of the many oversized slabs. I want a phone I can slip in the pocket easily, and a sub 6 inch screen is spot on.

Its a big enough screen, I'm not creating great works of art or writing a book, so I don't want bigger than a 6 inch screen

I dont want an apple, and I want decent performance.

Sadly Asus took the Zenfone 11 to the slab size, so killed any interest from me, otherwise I would have grabbed one, the Zenfone8 has been brilliant.


Any recommendations for a decent sub 6 inch mobile?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
TBomb
TBomb
Arena Master
• 2d ago

What country/market are you? That could be a big difference maker in what you can/can't buy

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
rumentab
rumentab
Phonearena team
• 1d ago

I still stick to my oldie iPhone 12 mini and my reasons are exactly the same, I use it for calls, maps while driving (CarPlay) and listening to music. It still serves me well and I don’t/won’t replace it with a bigger and newer phone until I find a similar sized one or this one dies. Maybe a battery replacement only to extend the mini’s life.

No bright future for small phones though 😄😄😄.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless