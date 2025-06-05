Home Discussions You are here Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? General The_G • Published: Jun 05, 2025, 4:18 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. The_G Arena Apprentice Original poster • 2d ago ... So, three years with my Zenfone8 and its starting to show its age.Looking for a replacement that's not one of the many oversized slabs. I want a phone I can slip in the pocket easily, and a sub 6 inch screen is spot on.Its a big enough screen, I'm not creating great works of art or writing a book, so I don't want bigger than a 6 inch screenI dont want an apple, and I want decent performance.Sadly Asus took the Zenfone 11 to the slab size, so killed any interest from me, otherwise I would have grabbed one, the Zenfone8 has been brilliant. Any recommendations for a decent sub 6 inch mobile? Like Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master • 2d ago ... What country/market are you? That could be a big difference maker in what you can/can't buy Like Reactions All Quote rumentab Phonearena team • 1d ago ... I still stick to my oldie iPhone 12 mini and my reasons are exactly the same, I use it for calls, maps while driving (CarPlay) and listening to music. It still serves me well and I don’t/won’t replace it with a bigger and newer phone until I find a similar sized one or this one dies. Maybe a battery replacement only to extend the mini’s life.No bright future for small phones though 😄😄😄. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed: