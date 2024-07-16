Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Pixel 9 camera: Expected specs and upgrades

By
Pixel 9 camera: Expected specs and upgrades
Google's flagship Pixel 9 series is coming earlier than usual this year, set to be announced on August 13. And, given we are talking about Pixels here, everyone is probably wondering what camera upgrades this new generation will bring.

Well, rather unusually, there haven't been many leaks or reports to give us any intriguing nuggets of information, so for now it appears almost as if there will be nothing noteworthy about the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL camera systems.

Even with this drought of Pixel 9 camera leaks, however, we know at least a thing or two that will be different this year. What's more, there is still time for new information to come to light before the big day.

Pixel 9 series camera upgrades

New camera bar


While we are yet to hear about any big camera upgrades coming with the Pixel 9 series, we at least know that the iconic camera bar will be redesigned. Instead of curving towards the side frames of the Pixel 9 series, the bar will now "float," resembling the design we first saw on the Pixel Fold from 2023.

New camera AI features


It wouldn't be a Pixel launch if there weren't any neat, almost magic-like AI features to come alongside the new phones. This time there we expect to a feature called "Add Me," and much like the name suggests it is presumed it will allow users to add a person inside a photo who wasn't there to begin with.

There is a good chance Add Me is an extension of Google's Best Take feature that can alter the expression of everyone in the photo by drawing from other photos taken in the same instance.

Variable aperture on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL


A leak suggests it might have a special feature called a variable aperture on the main camera. This is rare for smartphones and would be a surprise, but it would also give users more control over how much light the camera lets in. The aperture is one of the three main camera settings, along with shutter speed and ISO, that affect how bright or dark your photos come out.

How many cameras will the Pixel 9 have?


The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will come with three cameras at the back: main (wide), an ultra-wide, and a 5X telephoto. The Pixel 9 will have only two cameras and won't include a telephoto one.

All three Pixel 9 models will come with one front camera embedded in the display.

How many megapixels will the Pixel 9 cameras have?


Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Max camera megapixels:
  • Main (wide-angle): 50 MP
  • Ultrawide: 48 MP
  • Telephoto: 48MP
  • Front: 10.5 MP

Pixel 9 camera megapixels:
  • Main (wide-angle): 50 MP
  • Ultrawide: 12 MP
  • Front: 10.5 MP

Pixel 9 expected camera specs


Here's an overview of the expected camera specs for the Pixel 9 series:

  • Main (wide) camera—50 MP, 1/1.31" sensor size, 1.2µm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, 25mm lens equivalent, optical image stabilization (OIS), multi-zone Laser AF
  • Pixel 9 ultra-wide camera—48 MP, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 126˚ field of view (FOV)
  • Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL ultra-wide camera—12 MP, 0.8µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 126˚ FOV
  • Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL telephoto camera—5X optical zoom, 48 MP, 1/2.55" sensor size, 0.7µm pixel size, f/2.8 aperture, 113mm lens equivalent, OIS
  • Front camera—10.5 MP, 1/3.1" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, 20mm lens equivalent

The specs above are exactly the same as those of the Pixel 8 series. There plenty of room for Google to surprise us with new hardware and there is still some time for new leaks to hint at any changes, so stay tuned.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

