From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)

OnePlus 13



A few things that really make this phone special, but there are also a few shortcomings, so let’s talk about the good and the bad of the OnePlus 13 .



The good: Oxygen OS

The first and most important one is the smooth performance of the UI.





This was especially noticeable after my time using the Galaxy S25 Ultra . I definitely feel like I upgraded with the OnePlus 13 .





OnePlus 13 ! Gestures are smooth, the performance is lightning fast, and the interface is free of clutter.



OnePlus 13 does not suffer from this.



Fast Charging

Second, but also just as appreciated as the performance, is the quick charging on the OnePlus 13. This is an absolute game-changer. Especially, if you don’t like charging your phone overnight and charge it up in the morning instead. Having the ability to just top up the phone for 20 or 30 minutes and a get full day’s worth of battery is absolutely great. Nobody's got a full hour to wait for a proper charge like you have to with most other phones!



Just remember that this quick charging only works with a OnePlus charger, and if you try using something like an Anker charger with USB Power Delivery, the phone drops down to quite slow 25 watt speeds.



There are two things that elevate it to this level. First, OnePlus offers this blue soft touch finish that feels so much better than your any bland glass and metal design, but even more impressively, this is a big phone that feels much smaller than its screen size. I don’t know about you, but my idea of a fun walk does not involve a giant phone dangling in my pocket.



The OnePlus 13 is not only smaller than other flagships, but the slight taper on the back of the phone helps a lot for ergonomics. Plus, you still have almost flat sides, which is very important for durability when you inevitably drop your phone on the concrete floor one day.





OnePlus 13 is very well-balanced, a stark contrast to



Why does no other Android phone have this?

You might think I’m talking about the OnePlus Canvas multitasking (that Android will now basically copy in Android 16 ), but this is not what I have in mind.





My favorite OnePlus software feature is the easy photo sharing with iPhones. This feature is seriously under-rated — just go on a vacation and then try to share all your photos with your iPhone-using friends. You'll understand its appeal right away.



Okay, enough with the praise, the OnePlus 13 is not a perfect phone and I also have some complaints after my time with the phone.



The bad: missing calls on your phone in 2025 is not okay

First, the vibration. The first week of using the OnePlus 13 , I couldn’t figure out how to have the phone vibrate on a call at all! Frustrating! It turns out that you have an option where the haptics would sync with your tune, but for some reason, that resulted in no vibration at all, and I found myself missing quite a few important calls.



The fix to that was to turn off the haptics sync feature. So far so good, the phone finally vibrates when you get a call, the vibration is so weak, I am still missing important calls and notifications. That’s just unacceptable in 2025, and it's strange that OnePlus has not fixed this issue, considering the multitude of complaints about this in online forums.









An Android problem

This has been one of my big frustrations with practically every Android phone I pick up, and there is no way to get the font size just right.





Increasing the font in the system would result in improvements in one app, but oversized fonts in another.





On the OnePlus 13 , I found that text in the browser for some reason appeared much larger and font scaling worked a bit better on the Galaxy S25 Ultra . I don't know what is the solution for that, but Android's font inconsistencies are the one area I really want to see improved in the next Android version.



Camera Quality



Third, the camera quality. It’s not great. It's not bad either, but definitely not great.



I record myself often, just placing the phone somewhere, and on multiple occasions now the phone would just lose the focus and never regain it in videos. That has never happened with me while using other recent flagship phones, and it’s just very disappointing missing an important moment on video this way.



Then, there are other, more conventional issues I've noticed. For those who record a lot of video, the excessive oversharpening happening with video recordings is something that is a turn-off. In photos, colors are occasionally a bit on the bleak side, and portrait mode photos sometimes have a weird halo effect around a person's face.



Amazing battery life? Well, maybe not quite...

Galaxy S25 Ultra , which has a 20% smaller battery.



Is the OnePlus 13 worth buying?

Overall, though, when you compare the price of the OnePlus 13 to other phones, it’s an absolute steal. The base model with 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage has an MSRP of $900, but realistically you end up paying $800 because of the OnePlus recycle any phone policy which drops $100 off the price.



Would I recommend the OnePlus 13 ? If you can live with the occasional bug in the camera app, I think you can live with its other shortcomings. OnePlus as a brand remains very underrated, and it has a lot going for it.