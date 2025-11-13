9 new things to expect from Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max next year
Bigger battery, variable aperture camera, and a next-gen A20 chip – everything the latest leaks are pointing to.
iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup is still months away, but that’s not stopping the leaks. If Apple sticks to tradition, the iPhone 18 series should arrive around September next year – and, of course, the Pro Max will once again sit at the top of the lineup.
Even though last year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max brought a refreshed design and a handful of solid upgrades, early reports suggest that Apple’s next flagship could go a few steps further. Here’s a look at what’s already being said about the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Display tech takes another leap
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are rumored to get new LTPO+ displays – an upgraded version of Apple’s existing LTPO panels. These screens are expected to boost refresh rates while also being more energy efficient. In practice, that means smoother scrolling, snappier animations, and better battery life all at once.
Apple may fix the rear color mismatch
One small but noticeable design tweak could come to the back of the phone. Apple reportedly wants to make the aluminum frame and glass panel match more closely in color.
The current iPhone 17 Pro lineup uses a glass back for wireless charging, but it’s slightly off in tone from the rest of the chassis. The iPhone 18 Pro could debut a more uniform, single-shade finish for a cleaner look.
A bulkier and heavier Pro Max
If the leaks are accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro Max might end up being Apple’s heaviest iPhone yet – and possibly thicker too. Early reports claim it could tip the scales at over 240 grams, which would make it even heavier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max, both of which weighed exactly 240 grams.
Bigger battery on board
So why the extra weight? It looks like Apple plans to pack in a larger battery this time. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a noticeably bigger cell than the one in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
There’s no clear number yet on how much capacity Apple might add, but any increase should translate to longer endurance – something users will always appreciate.
Apple’s C2 modem could finally replace Qualcomm’s
Another big shift could come under the hood. Apple is said to be developing its own C2 modem to take over from Qualcomm’s hardware. This chip would be the follow-up to the C1 modem used in the iPhone 16e model.
Main camera could feature a variable aperture
Camera rumors are heating up, too. Word from Apple’s supply chain suggests that both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max might get a main 48 MP Fusion camera with a variable aperture – a first for any iPhone.
On top of that, both the primary and telephoto sensors could get larger apertures overall, which means better low-light performance and improved depth control.
The Camera Control button might be gone
You know the Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16? Reports claim it might not return for the iPhone 18 lineup. Apparently, usage data showed that very few people actually used it, and Apple may decide it’s not worth keeping due to production costs.
While it was pitched as a big camera innovation, it looks like it could quietly disappear – a reminder that not every new feature sticks around if users don’t find it useful.
The notch could shrink to a punch-hole
The iPhone 18 Pro Max might have a punch-hole. | AI-generated image
Apple might also be changing how the front camera sits on the display. Several reliable sources say the iPhone 18 Pro will ditch the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout for a smaller punch-hole camera on the top-left corner.
Face ID components – including the dot projector and receiver – are rumored to move under the screen. It’s not yet clear if Dynamic Island will vanish completely or if it’ll appear virtually when needed.
A20 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 2nm process
Every new iPhone needs a headline chip, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max should introduce the A20 Pro – Apple’s first processor built on TSMC’s next-gen 2nm (N2) process.
The current iPhone 17 series uses the A19 chip based on 3nm tech, but the switch to 2nm should bring notable gains. Early reports suggest the A20 could deliver around 15% better performance while cutting power use by roughly 30%. Smaller transistors should also mean less heat and longer battery life – basically, a faster and cooler iPhone that lasts longer between charges.
So far, the iPhone 18 Pro Max sounds like a solid evolution – not just another yearly refresh. Between the rumored LTPO+ display, bigger battery, in-house modem, and upgraded camera system, Apple’s 2026 flagship could shape up to be quite the ambitious one.
