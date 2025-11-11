Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Next year’s iPhone 18 Pro Max might convince you to ditch Samsung for its battery

Apple will reportedly make the iPhone 18 Pro Max thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, probably for the same reason that the iPhone 17 Pro was thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone 18
Rear of iPhone 17 Pro Max
Recently, Apple and Samsung have begun diverging in how they approach their flagship smartphones. While the Galaxy S25 Ultra once again slimmed down compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro was actually thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple will reportedly (translated source) continue this trend next year with the iPhone 18 Pro Max, likely trying to squeeze in an even bigger battery than the one found inside the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro Max to be thicker


Apple is allegedly going to make the iPhone 18 Pro Max thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. With the iPhone 17 Pro models, this was done so that the phones could have larger batteries than the iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple will be doing the same with the iPhone 18 Pro models for probably the same reason.

Would you like slimmer iPhone Pro models instead?

Vote View Result


iPhone Air for everyone else




It seems as if Apple wants to make the iPhone Air the default iPhone model for the average consumer. The iPhone 17 Pro improved upon the iPhone 16 Pro in a lot of ways, but at the cost of a weaker chassis and a controversial redesign, as well as no option to get it in black.

If the next iPhone Air model has a larger battery capacity, then the iPhone Air will very soon become just as popular as the MacBook Air, in my opinion. This lets Apple keep experimenting with the Pro models, like making them thicker and heavier for better and bigger batteries.

The correct path, in my opinion


What Apple is doing is what I wish Samsung would do too. The Galaxy flagships have been relying on the same 5,000 mAh battery for way too long, to the point where the iPhone 17 Pro actually overtook Samsung’s phones this year.

Samsung is, unfortunately, still obsessed with making its Ultra phones as slim as possible. And, with the rumored cancellation of the Galaxy S26 Edge, that will likely continue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

In my opinion, smartphones are slim enough already. If phone manufacturers want to make the slimmest phones possible, they should do that with dedicated models like the Air and the Edge, while making their top-of-the-line models actually the best that they can.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless