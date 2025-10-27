Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
iPhone 18 Pro could finally get a DSLR-like camera upgrade – and you'll love it

A new leak suggests Apple is bringing variable aperture to the iPhone 18 Pro, which could give users more creative control and sharper photos than ever before.

The iPhone 18 Pro is going to be Apple's next flagship phone, and we're already hearing quite a lot about it from leaks and rumors. Now, reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has some very good news about the iPhone 18 Pro's camera, reportedly coming from the supply chain. 

The iPhone 18 Pro may come with a variable aperture 


Digital Chat Station, a regular and reliable tipster about all sorts of phones, claims to have information from Apple's supply chain that implies that the iPhone 18 Pro's main camera is likely to rock variable aperture. 

Reportedly, the main camera, which Apple calls the 48MP Fusion camera, on both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may offer variable aperture, which would be the first time this has happened on an iPhone, if the rumor is true. 


DCS also says that both Pro-branded iPhones' main and telephoto cameras will come with a larger aperture. 

Variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro


A variable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro would mean that the camera physically adjusts the lens opening. This way, you can get more light for images in low-light conditions by the lens opening more, or it can get narrower, and therefore you can get a deeper depth of field. 

How do you feel about Apple focusing on camera upgrades again?

Vote View Result

The main cameras on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, and even the iPhone 17 Pro all have a fixed aperture. To be precise, it's F/1.78. The lens is permanently set to its widest setting. 

If the aperture is variable on the iPhone 18 Pro, you would be able to manually shift it as you like, similarly to how photographers do with a DSLR camera. That would give you more control over the depth of field, with the ability to have sharper focus on subjects and smoother and more natural background blur. 

That's not the first time we're hearing this rumor. Back in November of last year, Ming-Chi Kuo also said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will be getting this feature. Apple's main rival, Samsung, was also rumored to bring variable aperture to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but we'll have to wait and see for that one. 

The thing is, variable aperture was also rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro, but that didn't happen. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to see the light of an official announcement sometime in September of next year. 

Meanwhile, Digital Chat Station is a reliable source when it comes to Apple rumors. The tipster accurately predicted that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have a slightly smaller 48 MP sensor than the 15 Pro and Pro Max. Also, Digital Chat Station was accurate about the display panel design of the iPhone 12

I'd be buying the iPhone 18 Pro for the variable aperture (and more)


I am a huge fan of the ability to change the aperture of the lens, as this gives you more control of the effects you want to achieve with your camera. And if this rumor turns out to be accurate, I'll be seriously considering an upgrade next year. I'm somewhat due for one anyway, but that would be one big feature that can attract me. 

iPhone 18 Pro could finally get a DSLR-like camera upgrade – and you&#039;ll love it

