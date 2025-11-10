T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news

T-Mobile, CNN team up to change the rules of mobile journalism





that it is partnering with CNN and Today, T-Mobile announced that it is partnering with CNN and the cable news channel will use the carrier's SuperMobile business plan to turn the phones used by journalists into always-on mobile newsrooms. This will allow CNN reporters with a SuperMobile powered phone to deliver breaking news live from anywhere in the United States. Smartphones have become a major tool wielded by journalists, especially those on the go trying to run down a fast moving story.





A CNN journalist needs his smartphone to help him gather information from various sources. Since most smartphones have a camera that can snap photos and record video, this helps a mobile journalist become a one-man crew and allows CNN to have video of a major event to show viewers even if a camera crew was not present when the event occurred.





-Guy Griggs, SVP of Ad Sales & Client Partnerships, CNN

Guy Griggs, SVP of Ad Sales & Client Partnerships at CNN says, "Technology and connectivity are critical components to the way that news is sourced, produced, and distributed. In this spirit, and as part of CNN’s wider digital transformation, we are excited to work in an integrated way with a trusted brand like T-Mobile to bring best-in-class and distinctive journalism to the palms of our audiences’ hands. This collaboration enables SuperMobile to power CNN’s live coverage of breaking news and major cultural moments, enhancing the experience for our users."

T-Mobile's 5G Advanced Network will help CNN reporters bring you closer to the scene





SuperMobile uses T-Mobile 's 5G Advanced Network that allows customized slices of the carrier's 5G network to be offered to customers. For example, older networks might have issues when they face congestion from heavy network traffic. This can prevent mobile journalists from using the apps they need to report live from the scene. With network slicing, the network adjusts so that data-heavy applications, from livestreaming to the transfer of large files, can be run without any issues.









Real-time breaking news coverage gets a major breakthrough





With T-Mobile 's SuperMobile plan, CNN can help bring stories closer to its audience. The plan offers faster uploads, secure communications, and more. SuperMobile includes T-Satellite which means that a CNN journalist can go live from anywhere in the U.S. where the sky is visible. The service will also give these reporters access to maps, navigation, and weather updates even when in a dead zone without cellular connectivity.





A "Threat Protect" feature will run quietly in the background to keep communications secure across all mobile apps on SuperMobile powered phones, even when using public Wi-Fi. CNN doesn't want to face a situation where a journalist reporting live has his stream or feed hacked while livestreaming a report.



Mo Katibeh, the Chief Marketing Officer of T-Mobile for Business, says, "SuperMobile is the breakthrough that makes real-time, mobile-first journalism possible. CNN journalists can now stream live from anywhere — political rallies, remote towns, major events — with the speed and reliability to inform the world in real time. It’s not just a game-changer for journalism, it’s a blueprint for how business gets done when teams need to stay connected, secure, and productive — from virtually anywhere in the U.S."

