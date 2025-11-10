Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Some call it a sellout. I call it the right step forward.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I’ve read the complaints: the alert slider is gone; the Hasselblad logo has vanished; the design looks generic, and the software looks suspiciously Apple-like. To longtime fans, it’s the end of the old OnePlus, that daring “flagship killer”.
For years, OnePlus tried to prove that it’s not just another Android brand. It challenged the big three with swagger, specs, and speed. For a while, that meant being the rebel, then it transformed into being the experimental one. Enthusiasts love a rebellion, but the mass market rewards polish and trust. And OnePlus seems to have finally understood that.
Yes, the curves are gone. The familiar swooping edges of previous models are now history — and honestly, it’s about time. They not only look dated but are fragile and harder to protect.
I also love the more understated look this time around. The design no longer screams for attention; it simply looks refined. The Sand Storm finish might not shimmer like past color options, but it feels far more modern.
And let’s be honest, that oversized circular camera island was long overdue for retirement. Its absence alone makes the design look sleeker and more professional.
Performance has always been OnePlus’s comfort zone, and the 15 doubles down on that legacy, but with more AI thrown in the mix.
Yes, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is outstandingly powerful, but the more important part here is the phone’s thermal management. The 3D vapor chamber cooling system OnePlus has developed is especially exciting, as we all know how hard it is to keep Qualcomm’s latest chip cool. If OnePlus pulls it off, the OnePlus 15 could show even better performance compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra!
Let’s talk about the new Plus Key. Yes, it replaces the alert slider. And yes, at first, that might feel wrong.
The Plus Key is a programmable control that integrates with OxygenOS 16’s contextual AI, meaning it can do a lot more than silence notifications. It can trigger smart routines, control apps, or pull up information mid-task. I get that it might be a bit more inconvenient if you solely intend on using it for sound control, but it opens up the door to so many other quality-of-life improvements.
Yes, Hasselblad is gone — and yes, the partnership gave OnePlus a bit more credibility. But the truth is that such collaborations (almost) never resulted in any meaningful benefits, especially when it came to OnePlus and Hasselblad.
I am genuinely excited to see what OnePlus will do with its new DetailMax Engine. It most likely won’t deliver impressive results at first, but it is a long-term investment that has a high potential of paying off in the future.
It will also be interesting to see how this new image-processing system works in tandem with the upgraded IMX906 main sensor and the new 3.5x telephoto camera — a combination that might finally give OnePlus a stronger foothold among top-tier camera phones.
Some Android manufacturers have made a sport out of copying Apple, and the latest obsession is the “Liquid Glass” aesthetic of iOS 26. Unfortunately, OnePlus has started to dip into that pool too.
It’s not all bad, though. The categorized app drawer — another iOS-inspired move — actually works well, and I’m not going to fault OnePlus for improving usability.
Of course, these changes don’t make OxygenOS bad. It’s still one of the fastest, most responsive Android experiences you can get. But if there’s one area where I am not happy with where OnePlus is headed, it’s here.
What’s really happening here is that OnePlus stopped playing the underdog. The “Never Settle” slogan used to mean undercutting everyone. Now it means matching them.
Fans might miss the scrappy charm of the early days, but nostalgia doesn’t keep the lights on.
So no, OnePlus didn’t forget what made it special. It just stopped clinging to it.
This isn’t the end of the “Never Settle” era — it’s the proof that OnePlus finally took its own slogan seriously.
But maybe that transformation is not a failure. Maybe it’s exactly the kind of skin-shedding needed to move up the ladder and compete with Samsung, Google, and Apple.
For years, OnePlus tried to prove that it’s not just another Android brand. It challenged the big three with swagger, specs, and speed. For a while, that meant being the rebel, then it transformed into being the experimental one. Enthusiasts love a rebellion, but the mass market rewards polish and trust. And OnePlus seems to have finally understood that.
A new design language, not a lost one
Yes, the curves are gone. The familiar swooping edges of previous models are now history — and honestly, it’s about time. They not only look dated but are fragile and harder to protect.
The OnePlus 15’s flat aluminum frame is cleaner, sturdier, and far more practical. The micro-arc oxidation coating adds a subtle matte texture and, more importantly, makes the frame stronger (3.4x, according to OnePlus) than standard aluminum.
I also love the more understated look this time around. The design no longer screams for attention; it simply looks refined. The Sand Storm finish might not shimmer like past color options, but it feels far more modern.
And let’s be honest, that oversized circular camera island was long overdue for retirement. Its absence alone makes the design look sleeker and more professional.
Still the fastest, but now smarter about it
Performance has always been OnePlus’s comfort zone, and the 15 doubles down on that legacy, but with more AI thrown in the mix.
Yes, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is outstandingly powerful, but the more important part here is the phone’s thermal management. The 3D vapor chamber cooling system OnePlus has developed is especially exciting, as we all know how hard it is to keep Qualcomm’s latest chip cool. If OnePlus pulls it off, the OnePlus 15 could show even better performance compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra!
The AI button controversy that doesn’t need to be one
Let’s talk about the new Plus Key. Yes, it replaces the alert slider. And yes, at first, that might feel wrong.
Recommended Stories
I myself was a huge fan of the slider during my time with the OnePlus 3 and 6, but phones have evolved beyond simple sound profiles
The Plus Key is a programmable control that integrates with OxygenOS 16’s contextual AI, meaning it can do a lot more than silence notifications. It can trigger smart routines, control apps, or pull up information mid-task. I get that it might be a bit more inconvenient if you solely intend on using it for sound control, but it opens up the door to so many other quality-of-life improvements.
The camera conversation that misses the point
Yes, Hasselblad is gone — and yes, the partnership gave OnePlus a bit more credibility. But the truth is that such collaborations (almost) never resulted in any meaningful benefits, especially when it came to OnePlus and Hasselblad.
I am genuinely excited to see what OnePlus will do with its new DetailMax Engine. It most likely won’t deliver impressive results at first, but it is a long-term investment that has a high potential of paying off in the future.
It will also be interesting to see how this new image-processing system works in tandem with the upgraded IMX906 main sensor and the new 3.5x telephoto camera — a combination that might finally give OnePlus a stronger foothold among top-tier camera phones.
The one gripe I have: OxygenOS
Some Android manufacturers have made a sport out of copying Apple, and the latest obsession is the “Liquid Glass” aesthetic of iOS 26. Unfortunately, OnePlus has started to dip into that pool too.
It’s not all bad, though. The categorized app drawer — another iOS-inspired move — actually works well, and I’m not going to fault OnePlus for improving usability.
OxygenOS is already great. It’s sharp, confident, minimal without being sterile. There’s no need to imitate other UIs just to make it feel relevant.
Of course, these changes don’t make OxygenOS bad. It’s still one of the fastest, most responsive Android experiences you can get. But if there’s one area where I am not happy with where OnePlus is headed, it’s here.
The end of the underdog era
What’s really happening here is that OnePlus stopped playing the underdog. The “Never Settle” slogan used to mean undercutting everyone. Now it means matching them.
Fans might miss the scrappy charm of the early days, but nostalgia doesn’t keep the lights on.
So no, OnePlus didn’t forget what made it special. It just stopped clinging to it.
This isn’t the end of the “Never Settle” era — it’s the proof that OnePlus finally took its own slogan seriously.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: