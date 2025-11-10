Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple’s AI plans for 2026 include major updates, which the company hopes will work.
Over a year after promising to launch a revamped version of Siri, Apple has yet to release any major AI-powered feature. Regardless of all delays, the company has big AI plans for 2026, including an upgrade to the Health app.
Apple is planning to launch an overhauled version of its Health app with a new Health+ subscription service. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the new service will feature an AI agent that will help users manage their health.
Earlier reports claimed that Apple’s new Health app will feature nutrition tracking and AI-powered health coaching. The AI feature may provide personalized health recommendations, videos from health experts about various health conditions, and tips on how to improve your lifestyle.
Apple is reportedly planning to launch the long-delayed new version of Siri with iOS 26.4 in April. The company is also planning a complete redesign of the voice assistant that could arrive with iOS 27, along with an AI-powered web search tool.
Apple’s plan to improve its positioning in the smartphone AI space reportedly includes a custom-developed Gemini AI model. To get that, Apple may pay Google $1 billion a year.
I am willing to give Apple the benefit of the doubt on whether it can deliver a helpful health chatbot, but I don’t know if another subscription service is what anyone needs. Of course, Apple will add Health+ to Apple One and raise its price, but I am so deep into subscription fatigue that any new service needs to give me tons of value to even consider it. Sadly for Apple, Health+ doesn’t sound enticing enough.
Apple may launch an AI-powered Health+ subscription service
Apple is planning to launch an overhauled version of its Health app with a new Health+ subscription service. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the new service will feature an AI agent that will help users manage their health.
According to Gurman, the new service could help Apple win a leading position in the nascent health AI chatbot space.
Earlier reports claimed that Apple’s new Health app will feature nutrition tracking and AI-powered health coaching. The AI feature may provide personalized health recommendations, videos from health experts about various health conditions, and tips on how to improve your lifestyle.
Part of Apple’s delayed AI push
The Health app is currently a free hub for all sorts of health-related data. | Image credit – Apple
Apple is reportedly planning to launch the long-delayed new version of Siri with iOS 26.4 in April. The company is also planning a complete redesign of the voice assistant that could arrive with iOS 27, along with an AI-powered web search tool.
Over a year after launching the “Made for Apple Intelligence” iPhone 16 series, Apple is still lagging behind the competition. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series supports various Galaxy AI features, while Google’s Pixel 10 devices have Gemini on board, but even Apple’s iPhone 17 series doesn’t have an answer to any of those. Even the OnePlus 15, which will launch with the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, has some advanced AI features powered by Gemini.
Apple’s plan to improve its positioning in the smartphone AI space reportedly includes a custom-developed Gemini AI model. To get that, Apple may pay Google $1 billion a year.
Another subscription?
I am willing to give Apple the benefit of the doubt on whether it can deliver a helpful health chatbot, but I don’t know if another subscription service is what anyone needs. Of course, Apple will add Health+ to Apple One and raise its price, but I am so deep into subscription fatigue that any new service needs to give me tons of value to even consider it. Sadly for Apple, Health+ doesn’t sound enticing enough.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: