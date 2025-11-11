Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Huawei is about to get banned in the EU

The European Commission wants to force its 2020 recommendation.

Huawei
A man holding a Huawei phone.
The European Commission is moving toward a region-wide ban on Huawei and ZTE from Europe's telecommunications networks.

Huawei's exclusion wouldn't directly affect its smartphones or consumer devices — at least not for now. The potential ban targets network hardware, such as antennas, routers, and core systems that power mobile and broadband services, not end-user products.

Sounds like a plan



Per Bloomberg, the Commission Vice President Henna Virkkunen is now seeking to turn the EU's 2020 recommendation (which advised countries to avoid "high-risk" vendors in their mobile infrastructure) into a binding legal requirement.

If implemented, this would compel all 27 EU member states to remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their 5G and fixed-line networks or face potential legal and financial consequences.

The security of our 5G networks is crucial for our economy.
– European commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier, November 2025


While decisions over telecom infrastructure typically rest with national governments, the Commission's plan would centralize the rules, effectively limiting each country's autonomy in choosing suppliers.

The proposal comes amid growing political and economic tensions between the EU and China, with Brussels increasingly concerned about the security implications of relying on Chinese technology in critical national infrastructure. We've heard this one before: in 2019, the US imposed pretty heavy restrictions on Huawei.

Will Huawei ever catch a break?

Vote View Result

Europe is already vulnerable


The move represents one of the EU's strongest attempts yet to reduce dependence on Chinese technology. European officials argue that Huawei's close ties to Beijing could expose local networks to espionage or sabotage risks. Critics of the company say that allowing Chinese vendors to remain in Europe's telecom backbone gives the Chinese government leverage in a region already wary of trade imbalances and strategic vulnerabilities.

On the other hand, Huawei and Chinese officials have dismissed the security narrative, calling the restrictions politically motivated. They argue that banning established, cost-effective suppliers will only drive up expenses and slow down Europe's 5G rollout.

The European Commission is also exploring ways to push non-EU countries to follow suit. One idea involves withholding key EU development funding tools from nations that use Chinese telecom equipment in EU-supported projects. That's pretty democratic.

Another brick in the wall


For regular consumers, this doesn't mean Huawei phones will suddenly vanish from stores. However, it does show that the brand is slowly stepping back from Western markets. If the EU goes through with the ban, Huawei's future in Europe may depend on how well it can shift its focus away from network equipment and toward other parts of its business.

