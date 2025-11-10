Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Samsung may make a compromise with the display of the Galaxy S26 to deliver one meaningful upgrade.
In a busy day full of Samsung rumors, we’ve learned that the company might play it safe with most of the Galaxy S26 cameras, including the 3x telephoto zoom shooter on the back. On the flip side, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a notable front camera upgrade, but it may come with a tradeoff.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra may have the largest front camera hole in any Ultra model so far. The hole will reach 4 mm in diameter, but Samsung may have the perfect excuse for the downgrade, which goes beyond cost-cutting.
Earlier rumors suggested that Samsung isn’t changing almost any of the cameras of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, including the front camera. The latest leak confirms that the selfie camera will have the same specs as last year, including the 12MP sensor.
The rear cameras are also likely to have the same specs, but Samsung is reportedly considering a larger sensor or a faster lens for the 200MP main camera. The company is likely going to rely on the new One UI 8.5 camera algorithms for software updates to improve the performance of the cameras.
Increasing the FOV of the front camera is a welcome change, but a far cry from the 18MP Center Stage camera Apple introduced with the iPhone 17 series. That camera uses a square sensor to support shooting portrait or landscape photos without needing to rotate the device. However, Apple’s Dynamic Island is larger than the punch holes on any of Samsung’s devices.
Launching a flagship phone with a larger punch hole than its predecessor may irritate everyone who’s annoyed by such things. I don’t think that’s worth it, though. I stop noticing any punch hole, notch, or Dynamic Island shortly after I start using a new smartphone, but I notice how wide the FOV of my selfie camera is every time I use it. Furthermore, I am sure most users feel the same, because of which the slightly larger punch hole is absolutely worth it.
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have the largest punch hole for a new selfie camera
According to information shared by tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S26 Ultra front camera will feature a lens with a wider field of view (FOV). The selfie camera on the S26 Ultra will have an 85-degree FOV, which is an increase from 80 degrees on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s also the same FOV as on the main rear camera of the S25 Ultra.
No other upgrades
The larger punch hole on the Galaxy S26 Ultra compared to the S25 Ultra. | Image credit – Ice Universe
Increasing the FOV of the front camera is a welcome change, but a far cry from the 18MP Center Stage camera Apple introduced with the iPhone 17 series. That camera uses a square sensor to support shooting portrait or landscape photos without needing to rotate the device. However, Apple’s Dynamic Island is larger than the punch holes on any of Samsung’s devices.
Fair price to pay for better selfies
Launching a flagship phone with a larger punch hole than its predecessor may irritate everyone who’s annoyed by such things. I don’t think that’s worth it, though. I stop noticing any punch hole, notch, or Dynamic Island shortly after I start using a new smartphone, but I notice how wide the FOV of my selfie camera is every time I use it. Furthermore, I am sure most users feel the same, because of which the slightly larger punch hole is absolutely worth it.
