Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Huge giveaways, free phones, and major bill savings are all part of its holiday push.
With the holidays just around the corner, Verizon is going all-in with deals, promos, and giveaways to win over more customers from its rivals.
Starting November 6, Verizon is rolling out a long list of offers for both new and existing customers. Along with discounts on the latest tech, the carrier is also launching exclusive giveaways, sweepstakes, and events – including once-in-a-lifetime experiences available only for Verizon users.
So yeah, Verizon’s putting together some solid bundles – flagship phones paired with a smartwatch and tablet is a nice combo. And if you’re more into audio gear, there are discounts there, too:
Home Internet customers aren’t left out either. Verizon’s got a few solid offers there as well:
And if you’re feeling lucky, Verizon’s giving customers a shot at some major prizes through its app between November 24 and December 5 – part of its Holiday Prize Package promo:
So yeah, Verizon’s definitely in the holiday spirit – and it’s a good time to grab a deal if you’ve been waiting. Just remember to read the fine print before jumping in. Nobody wants to unwrap a surprise bill on Christmas morning.
Verizon’s not stopping with its main plans – its Value brands are also rolling out early holiday promos. It makes sense; this is when people start thinking about gifts, and new gadgets are always high on the list.
T-Mobile is already firing back with pre-holiday offers on Apple devices, and it’s only a matter of time before AT&T joins in with its own wave of deals.
If you’ve been thinking about switching to Verizon, these new deals are definitely worth a look. Some bundles – like the iPhone 17 + Apple Watch Series 11 + iPad (A16) combo – can save you up to $1800, which is nothing to scoff at.
Verizon kicks off the holiday season with major offers
Starting November 6, Verizon is rolling out a long list of offers for both new and existing customers. Along with discounts on the latest tech, the carrier is also launching exclusive giveaways, sweepstakes, and events – including once-in-a-lifetime experiences available only for Verizon users.
Verizon is openly calling out AT&T and T-Mobile customers to bring in their phone bills and compare savings. To qualify, you’ll need a postpaid mobile bill from either carrier, dated within the past 45 days, under the same name as the person redeeming the offer.
Video credit – Verizon
Here’s what Verizon is putting on the table right now – some of the hottest phones, tablets, and smartwatches “on the house” with eligible plans (even though, yes, the cost is still baked into the plan):
- iPhone 17 on us with a new line on any myPlan. Plus, get an Apple Watch Series 11 and iPad (A16) – all free with a connected device plan.
- Samsung Galaxy S25 on us with a new line on any myPlan. Also includes a Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, free with a connected device plan.
- Google Pixel 10 on us with a new line on any myPlan. You’ll also get a Pixel Watch 4 and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, all included.
- Motorola Razr on us with a new line on Unlimited Ultimate.
- $75 off a Gizmo Watch 3 or Gizmo Watch 3 Adventure with a connected device plan.
So yeah, Verizon’s putting together some solid bundles – flagship phones paired with a smartwatch and tablet is a nice combo. And if you’re more into audio gear, there are discounts there, too:
- $100 off Beats Studio Pro
- $110 off JBL Encore Essential 2
- $50 off Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
- $80 off JBL Charge 6
Home Internet customers aren’t left out either. Verizon’s got a few solid offers there as well:
- New subscribers can pick a Samsung 43" Class Q7F QLED TV, a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, or a Nintendo Switch for free with select Home Internet plans.
- Get a $200 Verizon Gift Card when signing up for the Most Fios TV plan.
- New YouTube TV Base plan subscribers can save $20/month for 6 months with any new 5G Home or LTE Home plan ($62.99 a month for 6 months, then $82.99 monthly).
And if you’re feeling lucky, Verizon’s giving customers a shot at some major prizes through its app between November 24 and December 5 – part of its Holiday Prize Package promo:
- Super Bowl LX: All-expenses-paid trip for two to Levi’s Stadium in February 2026.
- Caribbean getaway: A dream family vacation to a tropical destination.
- Luxe spa retreat: A luxury wellness weekend at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, AZ.
- VIP cooking class: A private cooking session with celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli.
- The Big Race at Churchill Downs: A trip for two to the 152nd Big Race in March 2026.
So yeah, Verizon’s definitely in the holiday spirit – and it’s a good time to grab a deal if you’ve been waiting. Just remember to read the fine print before jumping in. Nobody wants to unwrap a surprise bill on Christmas morning.
Others join the early holiday rush
Verizon’s not stopping with its main plans – its Value brands are also rolling out early holiday promos. It makes sense; this is when people start thinking about gifts, and new gadgets are always high on the list.
Recommended Stories
Worth checking out if you’re eyeing an upgrade
If you’ve been thinking about switching to Verizon, these new deals are definitely worth a look. Some bundles – like the iPhone 17 + Apple Watch Series 11 + iPad (A16) combo – can save you up to $1800, which is nothing to scoff at.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: