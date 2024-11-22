Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
How Apple plans on getting you to buy the Pro iPhone 18 models in 2026

Next year's iPhone 17 line will get rid of one of the long-time differences between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models that lead consumers to spend the extra bucks on the premium phones. In 2025, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to all sport the OLED LTPO ProMotion display that offers users a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate. A higher refresh rate gives uses a buttery smooth scrolling experience, reduces eye strain, and improves gaming and video viewing.

It's the Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) that allows the refresh rate to be variable based on the content on the screen. For example, if your phone's display refreshes at 120Hz constantly, that would consume too much battery life. But with the LTPO display, the refresh rate drops as low as 1Hz when the content on the screen is static, like when you're viewing an email or text message. The 120Hz rate (which means that the screen is redrawn 120 times each second) is seen when gaming, viewing  high-resolution video, and when you're scrolling through apps and websites.

As is Apple's wont, it will give the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max a new feature to set it apart from the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Air. Normally we'd say that this will be done to attract consumers to the more expensive models but if the rumors are right, the most expensive iPhone model next year will be the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air even though it will be out-spec'd by the iPhone 17 Pro models. We will just have to wait and see.

With that in mind, Jukanlosreve, a leaker on "X," typed that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will sport a new display technology when released in 2026. Known as LTPO+, the technology is expected to deliver faster refresh rate speeds and does so with more efficient use of battery power. The leaker's tweet says that the source of this story is global tech research and advisory firm Omdia.

Apple currently relies on a pair of South Korean suppliers, Samsung and LG, to supply it with the LTPO OLED panels currently used on the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. We could make a huge assumption and say that Samsung and LG will be providing Apple with the LTPO+ panels but you know what they say about people who make assumptions.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
