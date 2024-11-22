How Apple plans on getting you to buy the Pro iPhone 18 models in 2026

iPhone 17 , iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumored to all sport the OLED LTPO ProMotion display that offers users a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate. A higher refresh rate gives uses a buttery smooth scrolling experience, reduces eye strain, and improves gaming and video viewing.

It's the Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) that allows the refresh rate to be variable based on the content on the screen. For example, if your phone's display refreshes at 120Hz constantly, that would consume too much battery life. But with the LTPO display, the refresh rate drops as low as 1Hz when the content on the screen is static, like when you're viewing an email or text message. The 120Hz rate (which means that the screen is redrawn 120 times each second) is seen when gaming, viewing high-resolution video, and when you're scrolling through apps and websites.





As is Apple's wont, it will give the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max a new feature to set it apart from the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Air. Normally we'd say that this will be done to attract consumers to the more expensive models but if the rumors are right, the most expensive iPhone model next year will be the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air even though it will be out-spec'd by the iPhone 17 Pro models. We will just have to wait and see.









With that in mind, Jukanlosreve, a leaker on "X," typed that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will sport a new display technology when released in 2026. Known as LTPO+, the technology is expected to deliver faster refresh rate speeds and does so with more efficient use of battery power. The leaker's tweet says that the source of this story is global tech research and advisory firm Omdia.



