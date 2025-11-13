AT&T just made it harder to blame the subway for dropped calls

AT&T

Let’s be real – losing service while underground used to feel like part of the subway experience. But now, more and more, those dead zones are turning into live coverage areas. The G line update may cover only a small portion of the full network, but it’s another big step toward making the subway feel like an above-ground environment, connection-wise.I mean, each time a new tunnel segment goes live, it changes how people use their time underground. For a city that never stops moving, that matters more than it might seem.

There is a bigger plan

Boldyn’s expansion project is huge, and I really like what it’s aiming for – reliable cellular coverage across all 418 miles of New York City’s subway tunnels. There’s already been some solid progress. For example, all major carriers now have live coverage in the 42nd Street Shuttle tunnels and the Canarsie tunnel, the one that runs the L train between Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn and 1st Avenue in Manhattan.Every underground subway station already has both Wi-Fi and cellular service, so now the goal is to close those annoying gaps between stations – the long stretches of tunnel where you still lose signal completely.