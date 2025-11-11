Google deprioritizes Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users
Despite being supported, the Pixel 6 and 7 didn't get the November update.
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 are no longer receiving monthly updates, according to Droid Life, which has been tracking a change in the update cadence. While Google remains committed to providing updates for the duration of the support cycle, that apparently no longer means regular updates.
Older phones are left out of the fun
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro didn't get the July update, received the August and September updates, but the October and now the November updates are MIA. It looks like the duo, along with the Pixel 6a, has been demoted to a quarterly update schedule.
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro didn't get the November update, which dropped today, so Google appears to be deprioritizing this device as well.
This wouldn't be so noteworthy if Google weren't known for rolling out updates to its devices every month.
When Google was asked if the Pixel 6 would be getting updates less frequently, it gave a vague answer. The company said that supported devices will get security fixes, Pixel Drops, and the latest operating system version for the entirety of their support timeline.
Pixel phones will remain security compliant for the full duration of their support windows, which can be found here. Your device will remain private and secure through Pixel specific patches, Google Play System Updates and fixes through the Android Security Bulletin. You can also expect your phone to get better over time with regular Pixel Drops and updates to the latest OS for the device’s full support window.
Who said anything about monthly updates?
Although the Pixel 6 and 7 are guaranteed five years of updates, nothing was ever said about the pace of updates. Thus, Google is at liberty to space them out as much as it wants.
This veers from the expectation it has set for its phones, though. After all, one of the key attractions of Pixel phones is that Google makes both the hardware and software, and the regular updates are a part of the charm.
Don't be impatient
While the November update arrived a couple of hours ago, hope for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users is slim. Google's website doesn't list these phones for the update, making its arrival highly unlikely. That said, some of the November 2025 Pixel Drop features are said to be supported by Pixel 6 and above, so the devices haven't been completely forgotten. Those features may arrive in December for the Pixel 6 and 7.
