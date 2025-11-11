Google deprioritizes Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users





The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro didn't get the November update, which dropped today, so Google appears to be deprioritizing this device as well.



This wouldn't be so noteworthy if Google weren't known for rolling out updates to its devices every month.



Who said anything about monthly updates?

Although the Pixel 6 and 7 are guaranteed five years of updates, nothing was ever said about the pace of updates. Thus, Google is at liberty to space them out as much as it wants.



This veers from the expectation it has set for its phones, though. After all, one of the key attractions of Pixel phones is that Google makes both the hardware and software, and the regular updates are a part of the charm.





Don't be impatient

While the November update arrived a couple of hours ago, hope for Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users is slim. Google's website doesn't list these phones for the update, making its arrival highly unlikely. That said, some of the November 2025 Pixel Drop features are said to be supported by Pixel 6 and above, so the devices haven't been completely forgotten. Those features may arrive in December for the Pixel 6 and 7.

