Didn't like the iPhone 17 Pro design? iPhone 18 Pro might be for you

Apple knows that not everyone is a fan of the iPhone 17 Pro's look, so it's changing things up with the iPhone 18 Pro next year.

By
1comment
Apple iPhone 18
Holding up the iPhone 17 Pro Max
This year, after multiple generations of using almost the exact same design, Apple decided to redesign the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Understandably, not everyone was a fan of the new design, which is why the company is reportedly changing things up for the iPhone 18 Pro next year.

iPhone 18 Pro to minimize rear color difference


According to a new leak (translated source), Apple is trying to minimize the contrast between the shade of the aluminum body and the glass panel on the rear.

Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro phones use a glass panel on the rear to facilitate wireless charging, but it’s a different tone than the surrounding chassis. If you disliked that quirk, then the iPhone 18 Pro will be for you.

Does the two-tone look of the iPhone 17 Pro bother you?

Vote View Result


A more streamlined appearance




It shouldn’t be that difficult for the company to achieve a more seamless look, in my opinion. In fact, it might have not done so for the iPhone 17 Pro because it wanted to gauge users’ opinions on it first.

If the iPhone 18 Pro does feature a single-tone rear, then that will make the iPhone 17 Pro quite unique between a lineup of iPhone models that all share something in common. Now, if only Apple could somehow make that portion see-through on its official “clear” case for the phone.

A minor, but welcome upgrade


Considering the upgrades that Apple is reportedly working on for its upcoming iPhone models, this is a very minor change.

The iPhone 18 may see Face ID moved under its display, in preparation for the 20th anniversary iPhone Pro. In 2027, said 20th anniversary iPhone Pro model may feature a display with no cutouts at all, as the camera will also have been moved below the screen.

Apple is also making the iPhone 18 Pro thicker, likely so that it can ship with an even larger battery. According to some rumors, the company is also ditching Qualcomm’s wireless chips entirely, and all iPhone 18 phones will feature Apple’s in-house cellular modem.

Compared to some of these changes, a seamlessly-colored rear panel may not seem like a massive upgrade, but it’s definitely a very noticeable one that the average user will appreciate. Just bring back the option to buy the Pro models in black, please.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
