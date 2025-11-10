Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month

A T-Mobile rep spills the beans about a big "All-stores" meeting to take place soon.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile
T-Mobile store surrounded by customers.
Is T-Mobile about to make a big announcement? A loose-lipped rep posted on social media about an "All-stores meeting" taking place on November 23rd. The rep also wrote that he was told that the meeting would be about something big. The nation's second-largest wireless carrier has had a large number of recent events that could be related to the meeting. For example, the new CEO, Srini Gopalan, might want to address the troops after taking over from Mike Sievert on November 1st.

Will T-Mobile be laying off employees on November 23rd?


Other possibilities include getting the sales team up to speed about the new T-Mobile Visa card, training for the upcoming holiday sales season, and possibly the expanded role of the T-Life app. You might recall that a calendar leaked in September revealed a timeline showing that the controversial app would be handling an even greater percentage of the routine tasks that T-Mobile's reps usually take care of.

The timeline, if legitimate, showed that by this month, 92 percent of upgrades, 85 percent of new lines, and 60 percent of new accounts should be routed through T-Life. The goal for T-Mobile is to have all line additions, phone upgrades, and account set-ups handled via T-Life. That could result in T-Mobile making the transition to life as a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO) allowing the company to lower overhead by selling most stores and severely reducing the number of reps working inside of them.

Image reportedly shows internal calendar with T-Life timeline.
Internal calendar shows T-Life timeline. | Image credit-Reddit user Pitiful-Assist-463

No one responding to the post on Reddit had a definitive response as to the question asking what the meeting will introduce. One of the best comments came from a Redditor who typed, "If anyone here knew they probably wouldn't tell everyone over Reddit. They have been getting good at keeping leaks from happening lately." That is a very valid response.

Another subscriber to Reddit had a good guess wondering if the "All-stores" meeting might be related to a timeline that will be announced regarding UScellular subscribers transitioning over to the T-Mobile network. As part of the deal between the two carriers, 4 million UScellular customers will move to T-Mobile. The latter paid $2.4 billion in cash and assumed $2 billion of UScellular debt in the transaction. 

Many believe the announcement is related to the upcoming holiday shopping season


Several reps weighed in with their guesses and a few feel that the meeting has to do with the new Visa card. Another tried to calm down the sub-reddit by pointing out that a similar meeting is held each year. "Y’all have no chill it’s holiday prep, promotions, and sales workshops for the holidays. This same meeting takes place EVERY SINGLE YEAR!" this T-Mobile employee said.

Will T-Mobile make a big announcement on Sunday, November 23rd?

Vote View Result

A rather cynical view of what to expect came from yet another T-Mobile rep who typed, "End of year layoffs and downsizing for best end year reports. Just saying they did this before." Some of the reps in the sub-reddit are probably scared for their jobs and you can't blame them considering the possibility that the T-Life app might eventually take over all of their duties.

Let us know what you think


Now, we should point out that November 23rd is a Sunday which calls into question the rumor. On the other hand, the next week is Thanksgiving week which means that T-Mobile might have felt that holding an All-stores meeting would be best accomplished on Sunday, November 23rd.

Obviously, we will have our ears to the ground listening for any clues that might tell us what to expect on November 23rd. And as soon as we hear something on that Sunday, we will pass it on to you. As we've shown in this article, there are so many possibilities and more than one of them could be announced on November 23rd. What do you think that internal announcement will be? You can take a guess by typing in your response in the comment box below.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount

Latest News

Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later this year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later this year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
No shade to Face ID, but Apple needs to give us Touch ID back before a foldable iPhone
No shade to Face ID, but Apple needs to give us Touch ID back before a foldable iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless