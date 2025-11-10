Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month

Will T-Mobile be laying off employees on November 23rd?





T-Mobile 's reps usually take care of. Other possibilities include getting the sales team up to speed about the new T-Mobile Visa card , training for the upcoming holiday sales season, and possibly the expanded role of the T-Life app. You might recall that a calendar leaked in September revealed a timeline showing that the controversial app would be handling an even greater percentage of the routine tasks that's reps usually take care of.





The timeline, if legitimate, showed that by this month, 92 percent of upgrades, 85 percent of new lines, and 60 percent of new accounts should be routed through T-Life. The goal for T-Mobile is to have all line additions, phone upgrades, and account set-ups handled via T-Life. That could result in T-Mobile making the transition to life as a digital Mobile Network Operator (MNO) allowing the company to lower overhead by selling most stores and severely reducing the number of reps working inside of them.









No one responding to the post on Reddit had a definitive response as to the question asking what the meeting will introduce. One of the best comments came from a Redditor who typed, "If anyone here knew they probably wouldn't tell everyone over Reddit. They have been getting good at keeping leaks from happening lately." That is a very valid response.

T-Mobile network. As part of the deal between the two carriers, Another subscriber to Reddit had a good guess wondering if the "All-stores" meeting might be related to a timeline that will be announced regarding UScellular subscribers transitioning over to thenetwork. As part of the deal between the two carriers, 4 million UScellular customers will move to T-Mobile . The latter paid $2.4 billion in cash and assumed $2 billion of UScellular debt in the transaction.

Many believe the announcement is related to the upcoming holiday shopping season





Several reps weighed in with their guesses and a few feel that the meeting has to do with the new Visa card. Another tried to calm down the sub-reddit by pointing out that a similar meeting is held each year. "Y’all have no chill it’s holiday prep, promotions, and sales workshops for the holidays. This same meeting takes place EVERY SINGLE YEAR!" this T-Mobile employee said.





Will T-Mobile make a big announcement on Sunday, November 23rd? Yes. I'm looking forward to hearing what it is. No. It's just speculation. Yes. I'm looking forward to hearing what it is. 20% No. It's just speculation. 80%





A rather cynical view of what to expect came from yet another T-Mobile rep who typed, "End of year layoffs and downsizing for best end year reports. Just saying they did this before." Some of the reps in the sub-reddit are probably scared for their jobs and you can't blame them considering the possibility that the T-Life app might eventually take over all of their duties.

Let us know what you think





Now, we should point out that November 23rd is a Sunday which calls into question the rumor. On the other hand, the next week is Thanksgiving week which means that T-Mobile might have felt that holding an All-stores meeting would be best accomplished on Sunday, November 23rd.





Obviously, we will have our ears to the ground listening for any clues that might tell us what to expect on November 23rd. And as soon as we hear something on that Sunday, we will pass it on to you. As we've shown in this article, there are so many possibilities and more than one of them could be announced on November 23rd. What do you think that internal announcement will be? You can take a guess by typing in your response in the comment box below.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now