iPhone 18 Pro might break the worst possible record

The iPhone 18 Pro's weight and dimensions might be scary.

Apple iPhone iPhone 18
iPhone 18 Pro weight thickness
iPhone 18 Pro renders | Image Credit - MacRumors

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will be Apple's heaviest iPhone to date, and it will also be thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to leaker Instant Digital.

Choosing the other extreme



The iPhone 18 Pro Max's weight is said to exceed 240 grams. That would surpass the weight of the current heaviest iPhones, the 240-gram iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Instant Digital has hinted that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be 10 grams heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which clocks in at 233 grams. This means the 2026 flagship will weigh around 243 grams.

On top of that, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will also be thicker than the model it will replace, which is 8.8 mm thick.

The leaker hints that the iPhone Air's disappointing performance has convinced Apple that customers prioritize hardware specs over a smartphone's weight and dimensions.

Why will the iPhone 18 Pro be heavier?


Hardware changes often lead to an increase in heft, and plenty have been tipped for the iPhone 18 Pro. The device will reportedly feature improved camera components, a battery with a steel case, and the Face ID system will be moved beneath the display.

The biggest contributor is usually a larger battery, though it's not yet known if that's in the cards.

Assuming this rumor is legit, it can be safely assumed that major changes are on the way, even if we don't yet have clarity on what they are.

Would you buy a thicker and heavier iPhone 18 Pro Max?

Vote View Result

Is this the right choice?


If Apple is basing its design choices on the apparent failure of the iPhone Air, it's mistaken. The iPhone Air cut too many corners and was priced too high for what it brought to the table.

As an iPhone 14 Pro owner, I cannot overstate the importance of manageable weight. I don't even want to imagine what the iPhone 18 Pro Max would feel like in my hand.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max's weight was a common complaint and one of the main reasons Apple ditched stainless steel. An even heavier iPhone 18 Pro Max would be out of the question for many users.

