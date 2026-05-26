iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Main differences to expect

iPhone 18 Pro Max in the fall. The latter will be the best conventional iPhone released this September, with the best battery life, best performance, and most certainly, the most intriguing camera upgrades. Aside from experiencing a pivotal change at the top, Apple will also be announcing its first foldable iPhone and launching thein the fall. The latter will be the best conventional iPhone released this September, with the best battery life, best performance, and most certainly, the most intriguing camera upgrades.





Apple is reportedly eyeing a main camera with variable aperture, the largest battery ever on an iPhone, and the most efficient Apple A20 Pro chip. While it might not be a perfect upgrade option for iPhone 17 Pro Max users, those using much older iPhones will certainly get much better value when they upgrade. A stretch in this economy, but if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro Max or older, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option.





One of those from the Android side is Samsung's current flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra . With a built-in stylus, a quad-camera, and a cool privacy screen feature, it's definitely a phone that could sway many iPhone users over from the Apple side.





iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Two very different beasts





The iPhone 18 Pro Max will be mostly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max in terms of looks, with an aluminum build and the oversized camera plateau in the back.

Right now we don't expect any major changes to take place with the exterior, although rounder edges of the camera plateau would certainly boost the durability in comparison with the current straight edges at the rear that are fairly easy to damage.





In terms of size, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will most certainly be very similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max , meaning it will be around 8.75 mm in thickness and weigh around 232 grams, or if the rumors are to be believed, slightly more.





With a customizable Action button and Camera Controls keys, the iPhone is a very different phone from iPhones a few years ago.









Galaxy S26 Ultra relies on the same all-flat design language that appeared on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a safe choice in terms of design. Therelies on the same all-flat design language that appeared on the Galaxy S25 Ultra . However, titanium was switched for aluminum, and the S Pen stylus now features a slightly different design. The camera island is now slightly more pronounced, but overall, theis a safe choice in terms of design.





It will most certainly be lighter than the iPhone 18 Pro Max at around 214 grams and thinner, too.





In terms of colors, the Samsung device is available in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, White, Silver Shadow, and Pink Gold colors. The iPhone 18 Pro Max , on the other hand, will launch in a new red color but will also be available in Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Gray (426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C).





Display Differences





The iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with the same 6.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion as the iPhone 17 Pro Max . The peak brightness will probably surpass 3,000 nits. So, generally, not a very different display.





One major change with the screen that we've heard about is the potential adoption of LTPO+ technology. This one will enable Apple to have greater control over the light emission, which will potentially deliver battery savings.





The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to feature a smaller Dynamic Island notch. The size could be reduced by as much as 40% thanks to putting some Face ID components underneath the screen.





The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a slightly lower peak brightness of 2600 nits. The highlight feature here is the Privacy Display feature, which protects sensitive data on the display from prying eyes. There is a layer of narrower pixels in the display assembly that have a much narrower field of view, making an area or the whole screen appear dark when viewing it from the side.





While the iPhone will rely on Face ID for biometrics, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.





Performance and Software

Thouroughbred





The iPhone 18 Pro Max will arrive with the A20 Pro chip, which will be built on a 2 nm manufacturing node. Aside from having better performance, the chip will also boast better efficiency, too.





The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip, built on a 3 nm process. It's one of the better-performing chips around, but the Apple one will likely have the upper hand in the fall.









The iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and will also probably have a 2 TB version. The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with 256, 512, or 1024 GB of storage on board.





In terms of memory, both will be equal, with 12 GB of RAM on either device.













Camera

Triple 48 MP versus a quad-camera setup





We expect that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will flaunt the same camera setup as the iPhone 17 Pro Max , so a triple 48 MP selection in the back with a long 4X periscope camera.





The big upgrade here would be the main camera, which will reportedly score a variable aperture technology. This will allow the camera to switch to a wider aperture in lower-light conditions or when you need a shallow depth of field (most often when taking portraits). In other scenarios with better lighting, the lens will close down so that you get better sharpness and detail.





We also expect larger aperture on the telephoto as well.





Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Main camera 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.4

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Sensor size: 1/2.5"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.9

Focal Length: 115 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with a familiar setup: a 200 MP main camera with a 50 MP ultrawide, a 10 MP telephoto, and a 50 MP periscope. The brunt of improvements is thanks to software upgrades.





The iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch with the 18 MP Center Stage camera, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra relies on a 12 MP one.





Battery Life and Charging

Apple will likely have the upper hand





There are rumors that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will arrive with a battery that's larger than the one on the iPhone 17 Pro Max , so more than 5,088 mAh.





That's already larger than the 5,000 mAh battery inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra . Samsung hasn't been terribly adventurous with the batteries on its Galaxy S Ultra flagships, which have all boasted a 5,000 mAh battery on board.





With all the efficiency improvements, we expect that the iPhone will last longer on a single charge than the Galaxy.









Charging speeds, however, will remain a strong point of the Galaxy, which will charge at 60 W. The iPhone? 40 W or slightly more. Wireless charging will be better on the iPhone - 25 W versus 15 W on the Galaxy.





Specs Comparison





Here's how the iPhone 18 Pro Max will compare against the Galaxy S26 Ultra specs.





Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Design Dimensions 163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9 mm (~12.33 mm with camera bump) Weight 231.0 g 214.0 g Display Size 6.9-inch 6.9-inch Type OLED, Variable 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Hardware System chip Apple A20 Pro (2 nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy SM8850-1-AD (3 nm) Memory 12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

12GB/1TB

12GB/2TB 12GB (LPDDR5X)/256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB

16GB/1024GB OS iOS Android (16), up to 7 OS updates Battery Type 5088 mAh 5000 mAh Charge speed Wired: 40.0W

Wireless: 25.0W Wired: 60.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.28"

Pixel size: 1.22 μm 200 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung ISOCELL HP2

Aperture size: F1.4

Focal length: 23 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.3"

Pixel size: 0.6 μm Second camera 48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 50 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung JN3

Aperture size: F1.9

Sensor size: 1/2.5"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Third camera 48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Optical zoom: 4.0x

Aperture size: F2.8

Focal Length: 100 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX754

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Fourth camera 50 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Sony IMX854

Optical zoom: 5.0x

Aperture size: F2.9

Focal Length: 115 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.52"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm Front 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) 12 MP (PDAF, HDR) See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





Summary





With the iPhone 18 Pro Max , Apple isn't changing the winning team; it's merely improving it. Better performance, promising camera upgrades, and all the benefits of living in the iOS ecosystem are what we will get this fall.





Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the better Meanwhile, theis one of the better Android phones , with exceptional hardware, software, and the unmatched flexibility added by the S Pen stylus.



