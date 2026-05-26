Total Wireless just dropped a $25 Unlimited plan
Total Wireless' restructured plans give you more for the same price, or lower!
Bring Your Own Phone and get a $25 Unlimited plan! | Image by Total Wireless
This story is sponsored by Total Wireless. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
OK, that said, Total Wireless did overhaul all of its plan options, so here’s a look at the refreshed offers, what’s new, what’s changed:
If you are a Single Line user, upgrading to the new system is an upgrade for every tier. In STARTER, you will save $5/month, while MAX and ALL ACCESS give you unlimited Priority Data and expanded global roaming for the same cost as the legacy plans.
*Disclaimers: Price guarantee for 5 years. For new subscribers who have not previously activated Total Wireless or Total by Verizon service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly price for your plan, exclusive of any transactional or one-time charges and any equipment charges. Price guarantee does not apply to any promotions, add-ons, features, or discounts, such as an Auto Pay discount. Price guarantee may drop if your service is lapsed, suspended or terminated, or if you migrate to an ineligible plan. Taxes and fees included.
Total Wireless just refreshed all its pre-paid plans, with new and additional perks + benefits guaranteed to drive more value on every plan tier.
So, if you can bring your own device that can run on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network, you get to enjoy the premium data, unlimited hotspot, and roaming of Total MAX 5G at almost half the price.
Total MAX 5G is the new version of the old Total 5G Unlimited with some added benefits. And the BYO version is that, just at a massive discount! To clear things up, here’s what’s new:
There’s also a new Bring Your Own Phone version of the Total MAX 5G plan, which comes with all the perks and upgrades of the regular Total MAX 5G… for $25 per month (with Auto Pay)!
So, if you can bring your own device that can run on Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network, you get to enjoy the premium data, unlimited hotspot, and roaming of Total MAX 5G at almost half the price.
Let’s focus on that BYO offer first
Total MAX 5G is the new version of the old Total 5G Unlimited with some added benefits. And the BYO version is that, just at a massive discount! To clear things up, here’s what’s new:
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|Plan
|Total MAX 5G BYO (new)
|Total MAX 5G (new)
|Total 5G Unlimited (legacy)
|Data
|Unlimited Priority data
5G and 5G Ultra Wideband
|Unlimited Priority data
5G and 5G Ultra Wideband
|30GB of Priority data
5G and 5G Ultra Wideband
|Wireless Hotspot
|Unlimited (5Mbps)
|Unlimited (5Mbps)
|15GB limit
|International
|Unlimited roaming in 140+ countries, plus Canada and Mexico
Unlimited international call and text to 200+ countries
|Unlimited roaming in 140+ countries, plus Canada and Mexico
Unlimited international call and text to 200+ countries
|Unlimited roaming in 30+ countries, plus Canada and Mexico
Unlimited international call and text to 180+ countries
|Extra Perks
|Spam Protection
6 months of Disney+
100GB Cloud storage
|Spam Protection
6 months of Disney+
100GB Cloud storage
|Spam Protection
6 months of Disney+
|Price (Before Auto Pay)
|1 line - $30
2 lines - $60
3 lines - $90
4 lines - $110
|1 line - $55
2 lines - $85
3 lines - $100
4 lines - $110
|1 line - $55
2 lines - $85
3 lines - $110
4 lines - $110
*Use Auto Pay for $5 off per account
So, the new Total MAX 5G plan significantly improves on the premium features of the legacy Total 5G Unlimited, while keeping costs the same or slightly lower than before (depending on how many lines you need).
And if you bring your own device, compatible with the Verizon network, you can enjoy the BYO edition. You can use the Total Wireless Device Compatibility Checker to make sure you have the right phone for the job!
The 5-year price guarantee is still standard for new customers. If you sign up now and don’t interrupt your service over the next 60 months, your monthly price will not change.
So, if you take advantage of any of these plans now, you are guaranteed to be getting the same deal for 5 years rolling, no matter how the market changes.
And if you bring your own device, compatible with the Verizon network, you can enjoy the BYO edition. You can use the Total Wireless Device Compatibility Checker to make sure you have the right phone for the job!
Check out the BYO plan here
Total Wireless still has the 5-year price-lock!
The 5-year price guarantee is still standard for new customers. If you sign up now and don’t interrupt your service over the next 60 months, your monthly price will not change.
So, if you take advantage of any of these plans now, you are guaranteed to be getting the same deal for 5 years rolling, no matter how the market changes.
Introducing the new plans
OK, that said, Total Wireless did overhaul all of its plan options, so here’s a look at the refreshed offers, what’s new, what’s changed:
|Plan
|Total STARTER
|Total MAX 5G
|Total ALL ACCESS
|Data
|5G nationwide
|Unlimited Priority data
5G and 5G Ultra Wideband
|Unlimited Priority data
5G and 5G Ultra Wideband
|Wireless Hotspot
|10GB (5Mbps)
|Unlimited (5Mbps)
|Unlimited (10Mbps)
|International
|Unlimited roaming in Canada and Mexico
Unlimited international calling to 85+ countries
Unlimited international texting to 200+ countries
|Unlimited roaming in 140+ countries, plus Canada and Mexico
Unlimited international call and text to 200+ countries
|Unlimited roaming in 140+ countries, plus Canada and Mexico
Unlimited international call and text to 200+ countries
|Extra Perks
|Spam Protection
|Spam Protection
6 months of Disney+
100GB Cloud storage
|Spam Protection
Disney+ for the duration of service
1TB Cloud Storage
|Price (Before Auto Pay)
|1 line - $40
2 lines - $80
3 lines - $90
4 lines - $100
|1 line - $55
2 lines - $85
3 lines - $100
4 lines - $110
|1 line - $65
2 lines - $95
3 lines - $110
4 lines - $120
*Use Auto Pay for $5 off per account
Browse Total Wireless’ new plans here
If you are a Single Line user, upgrading to the new system is an upgrade for every tier. In STARTER, you will save $5/month, while MAX and ALL ACCESS give you unlimited Priority Data and expanded global roaming for the same cost as the legacy plans.
Multi-line plans come at similar pricing, with no hard limits for hotspots, and big upgrades for the cloud storage perk. The legacy Total 5G gave you no cloud space, Total MAX 5G has 100GB of shared backup storage. The old Total 5G+ only offered 50GB of cloud storage, the new one jumps up to 1TB, per person, per line.
*Disclaimers: Price guarantee for 5 years. For new subscribers who have not previously activated Total Wireless or Total by Verizon service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly price for your plan, exclusive of any transactional or one-time charges and any equipment charges. Price guarantee does not apply to any promotions, add-ons, features, or discounts, such as an Auto Pay discount. Price guarantee may drop if your service is lapsed, suspended or terminated, or if you migrate to an ineligible plan. Taxes and fees included.
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