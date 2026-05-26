Total Wireless just dropped a $25 Unlimited plan

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And if you bring your own device, compatible with the Verizon network, you can enjoy the BYO edition. You can use the



Check out the BYO plan here

Total Wireless still has the 5-year price-lock!

The 5-year price guarantee is still standard for new customers. If you sign up now and don’t interrupt your service over the next 60 months, your monthly price will not change.



So, if you take advantage of any of these plans now, you are guaranteed to be getting the same deal for 5 years rolling, no matter how the market changes.



So, the new Total MAX 5G plan significantly improves on the premium features of the legacy Total 5G Unlimited, while keeping costs the same or slightly lower than before (depending on how many lines you need).And if you bring your own device, compatible with thenetwork, you can enjoy the BYO edition. You can use the Total Wireless Device Compatibility Checker to make sure you have the right phone for the job!The 5-year price guarantee is still standard for new customers. If you sign up now and don’t interrupt your service over the next 60 months, your monthly price will not change.So, if you take advantage of any of these plans now, you are guaranteed to be getting the same deal for 5 years rolling, no matter how the market changes.

Introducing the new plans

OK, that said, Total Wireless did overhaul all of its plan options, so here’s a look at the refreshed offers, what’s new, what’s changed:





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