Pixel 10 Pro 256GB gets a sweet $250 discount on Amazon
This is one of the best phones on the market, so don't miss out!
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It's quite sleek-looking, too. | Image by PhoneArena
The Pixel 10 Pro is definitely one of the best Android phones out there. But as with everything premium in this world, it also comes with quite a hefty price tag.
Fortunately, Amazon is now selling the 256GB version of this powerhouse at a lovely $250 discount, dropping it below the $850 mark. Furthermore, all color options are discounted by this amount, so you’ll score sweet savings regardless of which paint job you go for.
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Keep in mind that this is a limited-time deal, so pulling the trigger on it now is the smartest move for an unmissable opportunity like this.
As for what the Pixel 10 Pro brings to the table, well, it’s one of Google’s latest high-end phones, which means you’re getting a ton of value here. Boasting a Tensor G5 and 16GB of RAM, it handles everything from casual browsing to demanding tasks with ease.
Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto snapper, and 48MP ultrawide unit are all backed by Google’s image-processing magic. This means the phone takes gorgeous photos with vivid colors, letting you capture important moments, like your next birthday party, in stunning quality.
Then there is the equally impressive 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2856 x 1280 resolution, HDR support, and 3,300 nits of peak brightness. All that allows you to enjoy breathtaking visuals, whether you’re browsing the photos you’ve just taken or watching a video on YouTube.
All in all, the Pixel 10 Pro is absolutely worth the investment, especially now that it's selling for $250 off its regular price. Don’t hesitate and grab yours for much less than usual while the offer lasts.
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