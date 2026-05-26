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Pixel 10 Pro 256GB gets a sweet $250 discount on Amazon

This is one of the best phones on the market, so don't miss out!

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Preslav Mladenov
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A person holding a Pixel 10 Pro.
It's quite sleek-looking, too. | Image by PhoneArena

The Pixel 10 Pro is definitely one of the best Android phones out there. But as with everything premium in this world, it also comes with quite a hefty price tag.

Fortunately, Amazon is now selling the 256GB version of this powerhouse at a lovely $250 discount, dropping it below the $850 mark. Furthermore, all color options are discounted by this amount, so you’ll score sweet savings regardless of which paint job you go for.

Pixel 10 Pro 256GB: Save $250 on Amazon!
$250 off (23%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $250 discount on the 256GB Pixel 10 Pro, dropping this powerhouse below $850. This is a limited-time deal, though, so make sure to act fast and save while it's still available. After all, this is one of the best phones on the market, and you definitely don't want to miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Keep in mind that this is a limited-time deal, so pulling the trigger on it now is the smartest move for an unmissable opportunity like this.

As for what the Pixel 10 Pro brings to the table, well, it’s one of Google’s latest high-end phones, which means you’re getting a ton of value here. Boasting a Tensor G5 and 16GB of RAM, it handles everything from casual browsing to demanding tasks with ease.

Meanwhile, its 50MP main camera, 48MP telephoto snapper, and 48MP ultrawide unit are all backed by Google’s image-processing magic. This means the phone takes gorgeous photos with vivid colors, letting you capture important moments, like your next birthday party, in stunning quality.

Then there is the equally impressive 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 2856 x 1280 resolution, HDR support, and 3,300 nits of peak brightness. All that allows you to enjoy breathtaking visuals, whether you’re browsing the photos you’ve just taken or watching a video on YouTube.

All in all, the Pixel 10 Pro is absolutely worth the investment, especially now that it's selling for $250 off its regular price. Don’t hesitate and grab yours for much less than usual while the offer lasts.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
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$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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