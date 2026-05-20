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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Main differences to expect

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Peter Kostadinov
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
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iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Main differences to expect
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is a vastly different beast than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
Along with John Ternus, Apple will also be celebrating a new flagship lineup this September. Normally, I'd say it would be headlined by the iPhone Pro Max, which has historically been the most anticipated iPhone, but this year, the show will definitely be stolen by the foldable iPhone

However, it will certainly price out most potential buyers, and being a first-gen product means it wouldn't enjoy nearly the same amount of popularity as the large conventional iPhone 18 Pro Max

Rumored upgrades for this device this year include a main camera with variable aperture, a more efficient display panel, a larger battery, the new A20 Pro chip, and likely many other smaller improvements.

How would the iPhone 18 Pro Max compare against the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the last titanium Apple phone?

Although now nearly two years old, it's still a flagship iPhone that is still up there in terms of camera and overall performance, not to mention that it has the classic and very charming pre-camera plateau design language.

iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max expected differences:

iPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone 16 Pro Max
Aluminum design language with an expansive camera plateau in the backThe last titanium iPhone Pro Max with a smaller-sized camera island
Narrower second-gen Dynamic Island at the frontThe standard first-gen Dynamic Island 
 2nm Apple A20 Pro chip3nm Apple A18 Pro chipset
Apple C2 modem, offering improved efficiencyQualcomm Snapdragon modem
Up to 2TB of storageA maximum of 1TB of storage
Variable aperture on main cameraStandard 48MP F1.8 Fusion camera
Potentially wider aperture for the telephoto lens12MP F2.8 telephoto camera
Even larger 5,200+ mAh batteryA 4,685 mAh battery
Possibly improved charging27W wired charging, 25W MagSafe wireless charging
No price increase for the base model, likely pricier higher tiersA $1,199 starting price for the base model at launch


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

A clash of new and… neither new nor old

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will inherit the iPhone 17 Pro Max's general design and come with mostly the same aluminum build. The highlight will once again be the expansive camera plateau in the rear, which houses the triple camera, the flash, and the LiDAR scanner.

This design change notably faced some criticism due to the not-so-impressive durability of the edges of the aluminum camera plateau, which easily chipped and dented, leading to a not-so-premium experience.

Aside from that, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will boast the same flat design language with rounded corners that most recent iPhones have utilized, the 16 Pro Max included.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, was the last iPhone to boast a premium titanium design and have the standard camera island at the back, which did not protrude side to side. Sure, it had a less exciting selection of colors but had an undeniable charm to it.

One big change would be found at the front, where the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to have a smaller Dynamic Island notch. Apple will reportedly shrink the size by roughly 40% and deliver a more impressive experience.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Design
Dimensions
163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm 163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm (~12.25 mm with camera bump)
Weight
231.0 g 227.0 g
See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Size-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will remain mostly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It will remain 8.75 mm thick, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max is ever-so-slightly more compact at 8.25 mm. In terms of length and width, both will most certainly be very comparable. There are reports claiming the iPhone 18 Pro Max could push past 240 gr, which wouldn't be great for sure.

In terms of colors, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in an intriguing selection of colors, with the heavily rumored Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076) likely being the hero one. Apple has also reportedly been experimenting with other colors like Coffee Brown, Purple, and Burgundy, but the Dark Cherry one is said to be the winner.

The other colors in which the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available are reportedly Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Gray (426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C).

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium colors.

Display Differences


From a properties perspective, there wouldn't be that many differences between the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That's because both will share the nearly identical 6.9-inch ProMotion XDR OLED panel at the front, with 1-120Hz refresh rate, high sharpness, and excellent minimum brightness. 

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will undeniably have a leg up in terms of the peak brightness: we expect at least 3,000 nits as opposed to around 2,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Another upgrade for the iPhone 18 Pro Max could bring LTPO+ technology to the iPhone. LTPO usually indicates a high-refresh rate screen, but LTPO+ could provide Apple with much greater control over the light emission and thus achieve greater efficiency. This means even better battery life, folks. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Display
Size
6.9-inch 6.9-inch
Type
OLED, Variable 1-120Hz OLED, Variable 1-120Hz
See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

The biggest improvement with the screen of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the smaller Dynamic Island at the front. Reportedly, the Face ID module on the left side of the notch would be significantly smaller (20.76mm wide on the iPhone 17 Pro vs ~13.49mm on the iPhone 18 Pro), massively improving the immersion. 

Performance and Software

A major performance upgrade

Expect the 2 nm Apple A20 Pro chipset to be powering up the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This will certainly introduce major performance gains––as well as efficiency improvements that will deliver even better battery life.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max came with the 3nm A18 Pro chip, which is still a high-end performer, but less impressive in terms of raw performance in comparison with the A19 Pro chip and surely the upcoming A20 Pro, too. 

Apple would also likely finally bring its Apple C2 chip to the iPhone range. Previously, all iPhones have had Snapdragon modems. Usually, this has little importance, but an Apple modem will help deliver better efficiency. 

Some 12 GB of memory are expected on the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is the same amount as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro Max had 8 GB of RAM, which is the minimum for Apple Intelligence to work. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Hardware
System chip
Apple A20 Pro (2 nm) Apple A18 Pro (3 nm)
Memory
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB
12GB/2TB 		8GB (LPDDR5)/256GB (NVMe)
8GB/512GB
8GB/1024GB
OS
iOS iOS (18.x)
See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Storage-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will start at 256 GB of storage and also be available with 512 GB, 1 TB, and likely 2 TB of storage. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has the same storage tiers minus the 2 TB rumored version. 

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will come with iOS 27 out of the box. We expect to see it demonstrated in a couple of weeks' time at WWDC'26. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be updated to iOS 27 this September. 


Camera

Major differences, but will it matter?

Rumors put a main camera with a variable aperture in the iPhone 18 Pro Max

A variable aperture would allow the camera to intelligently switch to a wider aperture in lower-light conditions or when the need for a shallow depth of field arises (most often when taking portraits). Conversely, the opposite narrow end of the variable aperture would boost the focus, sharpness, and detail in standard light conditions.

The telephoto of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to have a wider aperture for better low-light performance. Other than that, the device will boast 48 MP sensors behind all three cameras. 

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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX903
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide)
Sensor name: Sony IMX972
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.06"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		12 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX913
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 120 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.06"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Front
18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) 12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, was equipped with a 48 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide with a small-ish sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto with 5X optical zoom and a small sensor, too. 

At the front, the situation will be pretty different, too. Expect the 18 MP Center Stage camera to make a return to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max had to rely on a 12 MP FaceTime camera. The Center Stage camera gives much better flexibility at how selfies are captured and also makes video calls that much better as it intelligently keeps you in the frame.  

Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will undoubtedly deliver a better camera experience. 

Battery Life and Charging

A major difference

Apple isn't Samsung, so it's not afraid to deliver annual battery capacity upgrades. This has been the case for years, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely reiterate that by coming with a camera in the ballpark of 5,200 mAh.

Paired with all the potential display and hardware efficiency upgrades, this one will undoubtedly beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of endurance. That one had a 4,685 mAh battery, which is by no means small for an iPhone, but is certainly smaller than the one potentially arriving to the iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Battery
Type
5088 mAh 4685 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 40.0W
Wireless: 25.0W 		Wired: 27.0W
Wireless: 25.0W
See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Charging-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will certainly charge faster, at up to 40 W, while the older iPhone 16 Pro Max peaked at less than 30 W. This means significantly shorter charging times. 

Both phones will share the same MagSafe 2.0 charging speeds of up to 25 W. 

Specs Comparison


Here's a complete breakdown of the anticipated iPhone 18 Pro Max specs in comparison with the current iPhone 16 Pro Max specs. 

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Design
Dimensions
163.4 x 78.0 x 8.75 mm 163.0 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm (~12.25 mm with camera bump)
Weight
231.0 g 227.0 g
Display
Size
6.9-inch 6.9-inch
Type
OLED, Variable 1-120Hz OLED, Variable 1-120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Apple A20 Pro (2 nm) Apple A18 Pro (3 nm)
Memory
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB
12GB/2TB 		8GB (LPDDR5)/256GB (NVMe)
8GB/512GB
8GB/1024GB
OS
iOS iOS (18.x)
Battery
Type
5088 mAh 4685 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 40.0W
Wireless: 25.0W 		Wired: 27.0W
Wireless: 25.0W
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX903
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.28"
Pixel size: 1.22 μm
Second camera
48 MP (Ultra-wide, Sensor-shift OIS)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		48 MP (Ultra-wide)
Sensor name: Sony IMX972
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.06"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Third camera
48 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, OIS, PDAF)
Optical zoom: 4.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 100 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		12 MP (Telephoto, Periscope, Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Sensor name: Sony IMX913
Optical zoom: 5.0x
Aperture size: F2.8
Focal Length: 120 mm
Sensor size: 1/3.06"
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Front
18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR) 12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool

Summary


The iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are the perfect example of Apple's slow but steady evolution. 

At first glance, there seem to be just a couple of visual differences between the two, and frankly said, the overall experience with the iPhone 16 Pro Max would definitely be nearly 90% identical. 

However, once you take a deep dive and listen to what the rumor mill has to say, you will realize that nearly every aspect of the phone has been improved in the past two years. Performance, display quality, battery efficiency, and camera performance are all getting some key improvements that make the iPhone 18 Pro Max the naturally better device. 

But should you upgrade? 

Right now, it doesn't seem like you should. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is still a very contemporary phone that doesn't feel outdated. You wouldn't gain much by upgrading to this year's iPhone 18 Pro Max
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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
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